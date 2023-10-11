PS5 Slim: What It Is, When It’s Out, And How Much It Will Cost

The PS5 Slim is real. Sony has confirmed that one of the worst rumors in gaming is true — and is due out in November. In the US, at least.

Sony has said the PS5 Slim will be 30% smaller and weigh 18% (with drive) and 24% (digital) less than the current models.

Touted as a new look PS5, because the current model is being replaced by it, the new smaller model will come either with a UHD Blu-ray Drive included for $500 or as a digital-only model for $450.

Both include 1TB of internal storage space —a slight bump from the current model's 825 GB.

PS5 Slim Has Detachable Disc Drive

The most exciting change is that the Blu-ray drive is detachable and can be purchased separately for $80. This means that if you get the digital edition and change your mind, then you can get the drive later (and you will unless you have more money than sense). But far more importantly, it means that should your existing drive fail ( and Sony drives have a long and storied history of doing so), you can just replace it.

Along with the console, you can buy a new vertical console stand for $30. ( the horizontal one will be included with the console.)

The console still features removable covers, which will be available in Early 2024 starting at $54.99. Colors include a new matte black finish and the Deep Earth collection in Red, Blue, and Silver.

How Much Will The PS5 Slim Cost?

Here's how much each version of the PS5 Slim will cost in each region, as well as the separate drive and obligatory stand.

USA

PS5 with disc drive – $499.99

PS5 digital – $449.99

Disc drive accessory – $79.99

Vertical stand – $29.99

Europe

PS5 with disc drive – €549.99

PS5 digital – €449.99

Disc drive accessory – €119.99

Vertical stand – €29.99

UK

PS5 with disc drive – £479.99

PS5 digital – £389.99

Disc drive accessory – £99.99

Vertical stand – £24.99

Japan

PS5 with disc drive – ¥66,980 (includes tax)

PS5 digital – ¥59,980 (includes tax)

Disc drive accessory – ¥11,980

Vertical stand – ¥3,980

When Will The PS5 Slim Be Released?

Sony has said the PS5 Slim will be out in November in the US and will roll out to other territories over the following months. A specific release date has yet to be set.

Source: PlayStation Blog