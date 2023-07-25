14 Mind-Bending Psychological Thriller TV Shows that Will Leave You Speechless

Do you enjoy psychological thrillers like Severance? Recently, one user online, u/rosslynnie announced, “Hi guys, I just binged Severance and really liked it. Looking for more psychological thriller shows like these! Please, no jump scares, though, as I'm not really into that.”

They continued, “But, we like the kind of show that keeps you guessing and makes you go ‘What the friiiiiiiiiidge' like Black Mirror and Evil. Any recs would be much appreciated. Many thanks!”

Don't worry, we have your back! Here are some o the best psychological thrillers to binge.

1 – Mr. Robot

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. Robot follows a young cyber security engineer (Rami Malek) who suffers from clinical depression and social anxiety disorder. He doubles as a vigilante hacker recruited by Mr. Robot (Christian Slater).

One poster expressed, “Mr. Robot is the best psychological thriller of all time, in my opinion. 10/10 masterpiece with 10/10 series finale.”

2 – Legion

Watch it on Hulu.

Set in an alternate timeline of the X-Men film series, Legion is a superhero television series based on David Haller / Legion, a character from Marvel Comics. Haller is a person with schizophrenia who has a strange encounter and discovers special powers.

3 – From

Watch it on Epix and Philo.

From is a sci-fi horror TV series that tells the story of a town plagued by horrifying nocturnal beasts from its surrounding forest. The hellish town is in middle America and traps anyone who enters. It follows the townspeople who search for an escape and try to stay alive.

5 – Homecoming

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Homecoming is an anthology series that tells the story of Heidi (Julia Roberts), a live-in facility run by the Geist Group, Homecoming Transitional Support Center. It's a facility that helps soldiers transition to civilian life.

However, four years later, a U.S. Department of Defense auditor questioned why she left the facility. She then starts realizing an entirely different story behind the facade she's been telling herself.

6 – Behind Her Eyes

Watch it on Netflix.

Behind Her Eyes follows a single mother (Simona Brown )whose world becomes complicated after beginning an affair with her new boss (a psychiatrist) while simultaneously becoming friends with his wife (a mental patient). It's a love triangle cliche full of psychological suspense and twists that turn you.

7 – Fringe

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Fringe is a hybrid-fantasy series that follows a fictional Fringe Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under Homeland Security's supervision. They use FBI tactics and fringe science while investigating frightening events and unexplained occurrences related to the mysteries of a parallel universe.

8 – Servant

Watch it on Apple TV+.

Servant is a psychological horror series following a couple who lose their 13-week-old son and struggle to cope. They introduce a reborn doll after the wife suffers a psychotic break. She believes her child is real, and they hire a live-in nanny to care for him, and frightening occurrences begin developing.

9 – Dark

Watch it on Netflix.

Dark is a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of the fictional village's (Winden, Germany) pursuit of truth in the case of a missing child. It follows four estranged families unraveling a nefarious generational time travel conspiracy.

Watch it on Plex.

Hannibal is a psychological horror series based on characters and elements appearing in a series of Thomas Harris' novels. It explores the relationship between a forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

11 – Black Bird

Watch it on Apple TV+.

In order to get his sentence reduced, Jimmy Keene, played by Targon Egerton, makes a deal with the FBI to befriend a serial killer. Keene's job is to get a confession from Larry Hall and to find where Hall apparently buried the bodies of many women. But as the two men get to know each other, Keene starts to question Hall and his life. This show is inspired by true events.

12 – Utopia

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

When a group of young people get their hands on an underground, cult graphic novel, the group finds themselves in a situation they never expected. With a deep-state organization on their heels and of course, the burden of saving the world, this is more than the group ever expected when they all meet online.

13 – Big Little Lies

Watch it on Max.

A single mother moving to a small town shouldn't change the entire landscape of a community, but in the series, Big Little Lies, that's exactly what happens. The lives of upper-class mothers are overturned to the point of murder as the drama unfolds in their small California town.

14 – Wayward Pines

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Sent on a mission to find two missing federal agents, Secret Service agent Ethan Burke ends up realizing the town of Wayward Pines, Idaho, isn't what he expected. As he investigates the town further, everything he knows is put into question.

