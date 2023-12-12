Psychology of Money: Why the Best Decision May Not Make Mathematic Sense

Money management is a very emotional concept. Though the math might point one way, that may not mean it makes the most sense for you, your goals, and the emotional impact of purely mathematical decision-making.

This intriguing phenomenon stems from the complex emotional and psychological factors influencing how individuals perceive and manage money. Understanding the psychology behind financial decisions can explain why the best choice may not always make mathematical sense.

For instance, paying off your mortgage early might not make mathematical sense if your mortgage's interest rate is lower than what the stock market is returning. However, if having no mortgage helps you sleep better at night, then psychologically, the right choice is to eliminate your mortgage by paying it off early.

Let's examine how your emotions impact the psychology of money decisions and why, in many cases, that's okay.

The Psychology of Money

The Influence of Behavioral Economics

At the heart of this concept lies behavioral economics, a field that blends insights from psychology and economics to explain why people sometimes make “irrational” financial decisions, even though it might make the most sense for them.

Traditional economic models assume that individuals are rational actors who make decisions based solely on maximizing utility.

However, behavioral economics suggests that emotions, biases, and cognitive limitations often sway these choices.

Emotional Value vs. Numerical Value

One key aspect of financial decision-making is the differentiation between emotional and numerical values.

While numbers provide a precise, quantifiable measure of financial worth, the emotional value of money or assets can be much more subjective and powerful. For instance, people might irrationally hold onto a losing stock due to an emotional attachment or out of hope that it will rebound, even when mathematical logic dictates selling it.

The Impact of Cognitive Biases

Cognitive biases play a significant role in financial decisions.

These biases are mental shortcuts or heuristics, often leading to irrational or suboptimal choices. For example, confirmation bias leads individuals to seek information that supports their pre-existing beliefs, ignoring contrary evidence.

This can result in financial decisions that feel right emotionally but are unsound from a mathematical perspective.

Let's Consider an Example

To illustrate, here's an example of how this plays out in real life.

A common example of a money choice that might not make sense mathematically but makes sense psychologically is the decision to pay off low-interest debt, such as a mortgage, ahead of schedule instead of investing that extra money in higher-yielding investments. I briefly discussed this earlier.

Mathematically:

Investment Potential: If you have a mortgage with a low-interest rate, say 3-4%, the mathematical approach would suggest investing any extra money in the stock market or other investments where the expected return is higher, typically around 7-10% on average historically. This way, your money would theoretically grow more over time than the interest you save by paying off the mortgage early. Compounding Interest: Investments benefit from compounding interest over time, so the longer your money is invested, the more it can grow. Paying off a low-interest mortgage early doesn't capitalize on this compounding effect.

Psychologically:

Peace of Mind: Paying off a mortgage early can provide a significant psychological and emotional benefit. Many people highly value the peace of mind and security of debt-free. This sense of financial freedom and reduced stress about owing money can outweigh the potential financial gains from investing. Risk Aversion: Investing carries inherent risks, including market volatility. Some individuals may feel uneasy about the ups and downs of the stock market and prefer the guaranteed “return” of saving on mortgage interest, even if it's lower than potential market returns. Simplicity and Control: Managing investments can be complex and time-consuming. Paying off a mortgage is a straightforward, guaranteed way to improve one's financial position without the need to understand and navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

In this scenario, the psychological benefits of debt freedom and reduced financial stress are compelling reasons for someone to pay off a mortgage early, even if it doesn't make the most mathematical sense. This decision reflects a value-based approach to personal finance, where emotional well-being and personal preferences are crucial in financial decision-making.

The psychology of money reveals a complex landscape where emotional, psychological, and social factors often influence financial decisions as much as if not more than, mathematical logic.

The critical factor is to understand why you're making that choice. Opting for emotional decision-making with money is not always in your best interest. For instance, if you really want that new television even though you can't afford it, deciding to put the TV on your credit card (and risk high-interest credit card debt) probably isn't the best decision.

Recognizing the impact of these factors is crucial in developing a holistic approach to personal finance, one that acknowledges the emotional dimensions of money while striving for decisions that make sense both mathematically and psychologically. Blending emotional intelligence with financial literacy can lead to more balanced and fulfilling financial outcomes as individuals navigate their financial journeys.