Shockingly Few Americans Support The Big Detroit Three in Strike Against UAW

It’s hard to check the news without being informed of the latest happenings of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers. Negotiations are being kicked back and forth, and the UAW continues to be dissatisfied with the contract changes offered by automakers.

As the drama unfolds, America watches and chooses sides. How exactly does the public feel about this strike? That’s what a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research sought to find out.

According to their research, 36% of Americans side with the striking auto workers, while only 9% voiced their support for automakers. Everyone else said they didn’t have much of an opinion.

What Is This Strike About, Anyway?

First off, the UAW wants higher wages– 40% higher, to be exact. And not only do they want this wage increase, but they also want to be moved to a four-day workweek. Don’t we all?

How do Americans feel about these factors? Only 38% agree with the four-day work week, while 21% say that it’s not a good idea.

There was also a notable difference in support based on politics. Over half of the Democrats (55%) said that they supported the workers over automakers, while only 22% of Republicans agreed. In fact, the majority of Republicans expressed equal support for both sides of the strike.

Of course, we have seen our political leaders have strong and surprisingly similar opinions on the strike happenings. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump showed up at picket lines to show their support of the UAW.

But Biden spoke in favor of fair work conditions while Trump thinks we all have a common enemy–electric vehicles, and warned that Biden’s endorsement of EVs may lead to job losses all around for the auto industry.

Though it is interesting to see who sides with who in this historic showdown, only time and more negotiations between the two opposing parties will tell where the future of the automotive industry will go from here.