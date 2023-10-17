Should Parents Pull Kids From School for Less Crowded Vacation Destinations?

Several University studies over the past decade point to higher cognitive growth, and higher standardized testing scores in reading, math and general knowledge for kids who travel, than their peers who don't. But is there any value to pulling them out of classes during the school year?

The above referenced studies were extensive, but mostly aimed to determine the benefits and risks of year-round school. To date, no one has looked to see if there are advantages to missing a few days in the classroom in favor of any trip – educational or not. But such trips do improve and expand children's minds – whether through broadening horizons, opening minds to learning, and/or learned experiences.

One undeniable value to planning a trip outside of summer and schedule academic breaks is the cost savings.

Theme parks, especially popular ones like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, always feel busy, but crowds tend to peak at times when schools are out of session. There is an understandable concern for missed school time, but an argument can also be made for the benefits of a less-crowded trip.

Thrill Data is a website that tracks theme park attendance trends. Their 2023 crowd calendar for Walt Disney World confirms the tendency for parks to be busier during scheduled school breaks. Using average wait times for rides as a metric, the calendar shows peak wait times during spring break, summer vacation, Thanksgiving, and December holidays. On the other hand, the shortest wait times occur while children are typically in school: late January, early February, and the months of May and September.

A natural preference to avoid the largest crowds can tempt parents into taking a family vacation in the middle of the school year. Other families would be more likely to remain at home.

Experts offered their reasons for skipping school – or not – for travel adventures.

Families Save Money During The Off-Season

One of the major perks of traveling off-season, which typically falls during school sessions, is a reduced price on flights and hotels. Travel magazine AFAR notes that booking vacations during spring or fall is an easy way for families on a budget to save money. Household finances do play a role when deciding whether or not to pull children from school.

Experts also point out the travel budget is a significant factor in determining when to travel with family. Scott McConkey, founder of Miles With McConkey, realized the benefit of traveling during the school year after his children were grown. “When our kids were in school, we only took family vacations in the summer. Now that our kids are adults, we prefer traveling in spring, fall, or winter due to lower prices and crowds. In hindsight, I would pull my kids out of school for a family trip.”

More Comfortable Temperatures During School Year

Some of the country’s most visited theme parks are in central Florida and southern California, two regions known for hot summers. The summer of 2022 was especially hot, with the Fourth of July holiday setting the record for the hottest day recorded on Earth. While traveling during scheduled school breaks can be more convenient for families, it is not always the most comfortable time to be at an outdoor theme park.

On the contrary, the weather can be far more comfortable during the school year, especially in winter. One plus of pulling children from school is the opportunity to escape cold winter weather for a few days.

Alicia Richards, Founder of Travels With the Crew, shares that she pulls her kids from school every year to visit Disney World. She and her family, “…head to Florida in January and spend a few days at the parks. Get some sunshine and head back.” Richards adds that the Orlando vacation is something the family looks forward to every year so they can break up New England wintertime.

Thrill of Skipping School Makes for Lifelong Memories

There is also an emotional element to pulling the kids out of school for a family vacation. If families can travel during the school year, it can create lifelong memories for students outside of the classroom environment.

Of course, communicating with the school is crucial so the students can complete missed assignments. As McConkey points out, “Your kids can catch up as long as you communicate openly with your school staff and develop a plan.”

Adam Beigel, co-founder of The Insiders, shares memories of how skipping school to visit Disneyland made for an even more memorable experience with the family: “There is something special and magical about stepping outside of the normal day-to-day life and going on an adventure! Especially to Disney!”

Ultimately, parents must be the ones to decide if pulling their children out of school will have any negative repercussions. Experts advise that as long as parents present a workable plan, it should not present a problem. McConkey adds, “That perfect attendance certificate is nice, but a family vacation creates lifetime memories.”

From the excitement the children will experience to the tangible financial benefits of lower travel expenses, experts agree that a child missing a few days from school is not an insurmountable challenge for parents.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.