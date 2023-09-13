Purported Alien Bodies Displayed to Mexican Congress Evoke ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’

UAP researcher Jaime Maussan presented the purported fossilized remains of two “nonhuman” beings to the Mexican Congress today in the first congressional meeting of its kind in Mexico. The two alleged humanoid bodies found in Peru in 2017 resemble the small gray aliens seen in movies such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Men in Black, and Communion.

According to CBS News, carbon-14 dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico determined that the specimens are between 700 and 1,800 years old. The figures have three fingers on each hand and elongated heads that somewhat resemble gray aliens in Hollywood movies. “This is the first time [extraterrestrial life] is presented in such a form and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with nonhuman specimens that are not related to any other species in our world,” Maussan said to the Mexican congress. “It's a topic for humanity.”

The Similarities Between the Alleged Alien Bodies and the Aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind Are Uncanny

Pictured above are the small gray aliens exiting the spaceship at the end of Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Their appearance — large black eyes, long fingers, elongated heads, hairless bodies — is what gray aliens look like in many movies and TV shows, including Communion, The X-Files, Men in Black, Fire in the Sky, Paul, Independence Day, and many more. Not only do the purported alien bodies on display in Mexico resemble these movie aliens, they also match up with the descriptions by individuals who claim to have had encounters with or been abducted by aliens.

According to USA Today, in addition to carbon-dating the bodies, the National Autonomous University of Mexico performed DNA tests on them and determined that 30% of the DNA is “unknown,” or, as Maussan says, “not part of our terrestrial evolution.” X-rays of the two specimens displayed at the hearing showed that one had what looked like eggs or ovaries inside, while the other had some type of implants made of the rare metal osmium.

This isn't the first time Maussan has propped alleged alien bodies in front of reporters and government officials, however. According to ABC News, Maussan made similar claims in Peru in 2017. The country's prosecutor's office said the alleged bodies were “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.” The report continued, “They are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present.” It is unclear if the alleged bodies displayed to the Mexican Congress today are the same specimens deemed fake by Peru's prosecutor's office or if they are new specimens.

Julieta Fierro, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, says that the specimens “make no sense.” She adds, “Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe. He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.”

Like The X-Files says, “the truth is out there.”