25 Things People Wish They Knew Before Pursuing FIRE (Early Retirement)

Planning for retirement can be tricky. Much uncertainty is involved, like future financial market returns, personal spending needs, and more. My learning curve was steep when I started pursuing Financial Independence and Retire Early (FIRE).

Initially, it felt like a very faraway goal and still feels like a very big one to achieve, and I am not the only one. Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) 2023 Retirement Confidence Survey finds that 64% of working Americans are doubtful about their retirement, dropping 10% compared to last year.

A drop like this hasn’t been seen since the 2008 financial crisis, and retirement confidence returns to the levels last seen in 2018. Therefore, I researched what people wish they knew before pursuing FIRE and am hoping that sharing my findings here will help you on your retirement journey as well.

1 . Establishing Clear Goals

Before pursuing FIRE, it’s important to know the importance of establishing clear and specific financial goals. Having clear goals reduces money-related stress and uncertainty.

Moreover, it helps you focus on saving and investing effectively. Once I knew exactly what I was saving my money for, I became more motivated to save instead of spend. With that, you can have effective early retirement planning, allowing you to retire on your terms and enjoy financial freedom sooner.

2. Importance of Good Financial Advice

One of the things most people wish they knew before pursuing FIRE is the importance of good financial advice. Consider getting advice from a licensed financial advisor to help you prepare your tax and cash flow. You can secure and maximize your resources through an expert, ensuring peace of mind throughout your retirement journey.

3. Lifestyle Changes

Many people underestimate the lifestyle changes required for FIRE. It's crucial to realize that financial independence often involves significant adjustments to spending habits, priorities, and daily routines. That could mean sacrificing your lattes, shopping sprees, and frequent dining.

I massively increased my savings toward my FIRE goal when I stopped spending money on things I don’t value. For example, I rarely buy new clothes anymore, cook more at home, and don’t own a car.

4. Building Emergency Funds

An emergency fund is essential before pursuing FIRE. That's because unexpected expenses or emergencies can arise, and you’ll need to cover those.

Having an emergency fund means you don’t have to take out money from your FIRE fund, giving you the cushion you need during crises.

5. Inflation

Another thing people wish they knew more about is the impact of inflation on their FIRE plans. EBRI’s Retirement Confidence Survey finds that 73% of workers are concerned about the effect of inflation on their spending. Some only rely on a fixed income, which can be insufficient when inflation affects your purchasing power, making it much harder to cover your expenses.

Learning from that, I keep a budget and check in every month to see if my spending aligns with my expectations. I also make sure to budget for investing so that even during inflation, my money works for me.

6. Need for a Sustainable Income Source

The need for a sustainable income source is another thing that some people fail to acknowledge before pursuing FIRE. They only relied on their job salaries, which may not be enough to cover all expenses.

With that knowledge, I make extra efforts to do side gigs, like freelancing. I offer my writing services, helping me earn extra money besides my main source of income.

If you plan to join the FIRE movement, don’t forget to consider taking a side gig and using some of that income toward your financial goals. That’s how you can increase your chances of achieving financial freedom and retiring early.

7. Taxes on Investments and Withdrawals

Taxes can substantially affect investment returns and retirement withdrawal strategies. Understanding its implications and optimizing it, along with withdrawal strategies, can help maximize your savings and minimize tax liabilities.

For instance, you can choose investments that are taxed favorably, like 401k, delay your withdrawals from retirement accounts, and use strategies like tax-loss harvesting. It will also be wise to consult with a trusted financial advisor to make more informed decisions, helping you reach your financial goals early.

8. Flexibility in Plans

Flexibility is key when pursuing FIRE. We all know that life circumstances and personal priorities can change anytime, so we must be flexible and adjust accordingly.

For instance, I plan to retire at 50, but unexpected medical expenses may arise. To accommodate that, I ensure I have a safety cushion—my emergency fund. That way, I stay on track to achieve financial independence despite future life concerns that require money.

9. Importance of Continual Learning and Adaptation

Some people neglect continuous learning and adaptation before diving into FIRE, thinking what they know is enough until the truth hits them. In life, everything changes, and that includes financial trends.

By learning and adapting to financial movements, you can stay informed about personal finance and investment strategies to help you reach your FIRE plans.

10. Health Insurance

Healthcare costs can greatly impact FIRE plans. It’s necessary to consider getting health insurance coverage besides having an emergency fund. Getting health insurance ensures you’ll not spend the money intended for your FIRE goals and still have the safety cushion needed when you need it the most.

11. Value of Social Support and Community

The value of social support is crucial when pursuing FIRE. That’s because it can make a huge difference in your financial journey.

By surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals, you’ll have people who understand and support your goals. They can provide encouragement, motivation, and valuable insights, making your trip to financial independence light, fun, and encouraging.

12. Importance of Work-Life Balance

A work-life balance is very important. However, many still neglect this before diving into FIRE. For instance, you may make impulse purchases or eat out more often when stressed and overworked. To avoid that, make time for yourself and do the things you love doing—be it a hobby or just resting.

As a result, you’ll prevent burnout and ensure long-term fulfillment on your way to financial freedom. Working more is not always better.

13. Need for Patience and Persistence

Achieving financial independence takes time, patience, and persistence. It’s among the aspects that some people fail to consider before starting their FIRE journey.

If you’re planning to start or are new to FIRE, remember that you’ll need to stay committed to your goals, even during challenging times, and trust slowly growing your wealth and investments. I’ve been working on my FIRE goals for almost 8 years and am getting closer daily. While you want to be there, preferably within weeks, you learn to be patient and set yourself up for success over time.

14. Impact of Social Security and Retirement Benefits

Knowing how Social Security, pension plans, and other retirement benefits work is vital for FIRE planning. They can be major sources of retirement income and must be included in your financial plans.

Make sure you know the eligibility criteria and how much you'll receive. Also, think about how these benefits will contribute to your overall retirement income strategy.

15. Importance of Estate Planning

Estate planning is often overlooked but essential for anyone pursuing FIRE. Creating an extensive estate plan, including wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, can protect assets and ensure your wishes are fulfilled, giving you and your loved ones peace of mind.

16. Value of Work and Purpose in Retirement

Retiring early doesn't necessarily mean stopping work altogether. Many people pursuing FIRE find fulfillment and purpose in continuing to work on their terms—through part-time employment, freelance work, volunteering, or pursuing passion projects.

17. Impact of Debt on Fire Goals

Debt can hinder progress toward financial independence. EBRI’s Retirement Confidence Survey finds that 47% of workers agree that debt hinders them from saving for their retirement. Before pursuing FIRE, you should prioritize paying off high-interest debt.

One of the best ways to do that is to consolidate your debts into one loan, which often has a lower interest rate. You can also make extra payments to pay your debts faster and start your FIRE journey without high-interest debt.

18. Importance of Long-Term Financial Planning

Successful FIRE planning requires a long-term perspective. You should consider your financial needs and early retirement goals, including healthcare costs, inflation, and potential long-term care expenses.

19. Impact of Minimalism and Frugality

Embracing minimalism and frugality helps many people progress faster toward financial independence. However, you should be ready to sacrifice material possessions, cut unnecessary expenses, and live below your means to increase savings and shorten the time to achieve FIRE.

I embraced minimalism when I started my FIRE journey, and I love having less stuff in my home and clear priorities around what I do and don’t want to spend my money on.

20. Impact of Family and Relationships on Fire Goals

Before pursuing FIRE, many do not realize that family or relationships can influence their goals and strategies. For instance, you must consider childcare expenses and schooling to start a family.

On top of that, it’s essential to consider how your retirement plans will affect your family. Talk openly with your family about your FIRE objectives and ensure everyone understands and agrees with the plan.

21. Need for Diversification in Investments

Before pursuing FIRE, some individuals fail to recognize the need for diversification in their investments. They think it’s okay to have only one source of investment, not thinking far ahead about inflation and market volatility. With that thinking, you can lose everything you worked for when that one investment failed.

Diversifying your investment portfolio can spread the risk over multiple investments. With that, your chances of attaining FIRE and achieving your long-term financial goals are much higher.

22. Importance of Mental Health and Well-Being

Chasing FIRE can be tough and stressful, so always look after your mental well-being. Your emotional health is as significant as your physical health, and overlooking it could harm your financial situation and your chances of reaching your FIRE goals.

Remember to give yourself some time to unwind and destress. Doing so will help you relax and appreciate your journey towards financial independence.

23. Impact of Early Retirement on Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are helpful. However, if you plan to pursue FIRE, you must know how retiring early can affect your Social Security benefits. Since the benefits are based on lifetime earnings and retirement age, expect a reduced retirement benefit on your Social Security.

24. Value of Financial Independence for Personal Fulfillment

Financial independence goes beyond monetary wealth and early retirement. It allows individuals to pursue their passions, interests, and personal goals, leading to greater fulfillment, happiness, and overall well-being.

25. Importance of Giving Back and Philanthropy

We all know the end goal of FIRE is financial independence. However, before pursuing your FIRE journey, it’s best to understand the impact of giving back to your community. Though this is optional, embracing it adds purpose and fulfillment to your journey.