Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Is Stunning, But Could Be Scary For Little Ones

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is easily one of the most beautifully animated films of the year. With a unique style that feels like an updated version of The Bad Guys combined with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this is a movie that is a complete joy to look at, making it practically beg to be seen on the big screen.

Couple that with the important lessons about appreciating what is around you, and what you already have – think the grass is always greener – and this is a film that all families should be heading to theaters to see this holiday season. That being said, there are some scenes that could be a bit too much for younger audiences, as DreamWorks did not hold back when it comes to the big, scary wolf who carries a pair of scythes.

A Touching Story

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish starts off with a falling star and ultimately follows several different groups of characters who venture out to find said star. Why? So that they can make a wish, of course. The one who finds it will be granted one wish.

The movie focuses on all of the wishes that these characters would make if they are the one to reach it first, as well as the all-out battle over the map that will get them there. Each one has something very specific in mind, and as viewers discover their desires, it is easy to become invested in the tale.

While these characters all feel that they deserve the wish, the journey there allows them time to reflect on their lives. The writing here is absolutely brilliant as it finds a way to add in a lot of unique moments. That said, there is one twist that is quite predictable, for most audiences at least. However, some children will be blown away when the reveal comes, which means it does its job. The overall lessons are important ones, and the way they shine through the storytelling is truly heartwarming. Have tissues handy because there are some moments that are so emotional, they are sure to bring a few tears to the eyes.

Do You Need To Have Seen The First Film?

This is not the first time we are introduced to Puss In Boots, so do you need to have seen the first movie – or even any of the Shrek films? The short answer is no. Thanks to the brilliant writing this film tells a cohesive enough story that it is easy to come into this world knowing nothing and enjoy it to the fullest.

Will certain things make a little more sense if you have seen them? Of course. DreamWorks was sure to throw in some payoff for fans of the franchise, but this can easily be your first introduction to it and you will understand just fine. Don't let not having seen the others shy you away from this movie, as it really is the best of the bunch anyways.

The New Characters Standout

As we said above, you really do not need to know this world and its stories in order to enjoy this movie. In fact, it is the new characters that standout anyways.

John Mulaney's Jack Horner is absolutely hilarious and the perfect villain for the story. He is very clearly a spoiled man-baby who is willing to do anything — and we mean anything — to get what he wants. He provides some of the most enjoyable and funny moments of the movie.

Harvey Guillen's Perro, however, is the biggest standout of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. He is a lovable dog who is honest, innocent, and just wants to have a good time with his friends. He provides a lot of the wisdom and life lessons throughout the movie, in a way that feels completely on accident. Perro also delivers the majority of the comedic relief, providing viewers with many laugh out loud moments.

Goldilocks (voiced by Florence Pugh) and the three bears bring a brutality and gruffness to the story, but they also bring a lot of heart. They are all dealing with their own issues, but they are an important part of the story. There is a character that everyone will be able to relate to as they all bring something unique to the table.

The Scary Wolf

So is the wolf TOO scary for children? Not really. However, parents know their kids the best and it is important to note that he can be terrifying at times. His eyes glow red, he carries two deadly weapons with him, and his plan is to kill Puss In Boots – and he holds nothing back. There are several scenes where the two of them go up against each other and he is certainly creepy.

It should be noted though that these are some of the best action sequences of the whole film, which has a lot of them.

Overall Thoughts

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has a whole lot of heart – and a ton of action. The story is entertaining, even if it is a bit predictable at times. The animation style is unique and, quite frankly, this film is one of the best looking movies out there.

The story can get repetitive, and it drags on for too long, but the important messages are there. This is a film that families are sure to love.

Rating: 8/10 SPECS

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish lands exclusively in theaters on December 21st.

