QAnon Shaman Was Unfairly Jailed, According to Elon Musk

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has rebutted Tucker Carlson's assertions that Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was unjustly jailed for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Elon Musk publicly called for Chansley's release after Carlson aired surveillance footage, which he claimed proved that Chansley was wrongly accused.

Full Transparency

However, the DOJ, in a 10-page court filing submitted on Sunday, stated that none of Carlson's footage was withheld during the discovery process, except for 10 seconds of video that showed an evacuation route. The department clarified that the footage was taken out of context and that it only contained four minutes of video showing Chansley.

The court filing was in response to a motion filed by lawyers representing Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, who is being charged with seditious conspiracy. Pezzola's lawyers claimed that the footage aired on Carlson's show was “plainly exculpatory,” arguing that it showed that the Senate chamber was never violently breached.

They also accused federal prosecutors of withholding footage.

Chansley's former attorney, Albert Watkins, reportedly stated that he had not seen the footage aired on Carlson's show.

‘Free Jacob Chansley'

Chansley's former attorney, Albert Watkins, denied the DOJ's assertions, stating that in the weeks leading up to the plea, repeated requests were made to ensure they had all the video footage. In response, Assistant US Attorney Kimberly Paschall produced several videos, some of which were given just prior to the plea, necessitating an in-person visit with Chansley to show him the footage before finalizing his decision to enter the plea deal.

Watkins added that the court was unaware of this footage and that Chansley had a significant mental health issue diagnosed fifteen years prior to the riot.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken to Twitter to advocate for a retrial for Jacob Chansley, arguing that all he did was nonviolently walk through the Capitol building while escorted by Capitol police. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has also expressed his support for Chansley, tweeting “Free Jacob Chansley” and stating his belief in the fairness of justice. Despite not being a member of MAGA, Musk believes Chansley was unfairly imprisoned.

I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice. Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence. But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other… https://t.co/XU8vISJaNy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

The DOJ Steps In

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has countered allegations by lawyers representing Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola that footage of the Capitol riot shown on Tucker Carlson's show was withheld from Chansley's case, stating that the footage was “not shocking, and it was not withheld from Pezzola (or Chansley, in any material respect, for that matter).”

The DOJ said the televised footage only showed Chansley's movements from around 2:56 p.m. to 3 p.m., omitting key moments where Chansley breached police lines and entered the Capitol building.

The DOJ further stated that Chansley “faced off” with Capitol police for over thirty minutes in front of the Senate Chamber doors while elected officials, including the Vice President of the United States, were fleeing from the chamber. Chansley then proceeded to enter the Senate Gallery and scream obscenities while other rioters rifled through the desks of US Senators.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.