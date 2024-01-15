Qualities of Retro Games that Put Modern Games To Shame

As any gamer over the age of 30 will admit, gaming felt a lot simpler back in the day. Immediacy and simplicity characterized the average game back then. A few buttons became more than enough to facilitate memorable adventures. Standardized co-op games functioned as intended, and only a single purchase was necessary to get the entire experience. Gamers took this simplicity for granted.

As gamers grew to crave more sophistication and realism, they traded these simple pleasures for complexity. Now that enough time has passed, it has become clear: modern gaming has lost sight of the fundamental and enjoyable elements of retro gaming.

1. Simplicity

Simplicity has become a lost art for many game developers these days. One minute playing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will show how far we've separated ourselves from simplicity. Utilizing nearly every button doesn't just take away the ease of playability but can make the game more frustrating than fun.

While this might seem a little “old man yells at cloud,” no one can deny the beauty of simplicity in video games. The limited button layouts of retro controllers made developers think about how many actions they could cram into them, which often led to more fluid gameplay. For example, the same button could command a character to grab an object when near it and fire a weapon when not. Nowadays, this philosophy only sees the light of day in retro-themed indie games, if at all.

2. Local multiplayer

Online multiplayer will always entertain, but playing with folks in the same room remains superior. Adding in local co-op or versus modes might require more development time, but a good couch co-op gives games a sense of timelessness and replayability. This makes fans more likely to buy the sequel or even repurchase the game as a gift for a friend down the road.

Game developers and publishers knew this at one time. Many single-player games would throw in the ability to add a friend or even create separate multiplayer modes. These modes often made those games more memorable and created more valuable IP in the long run.

3. No (or very minimal) loading

SSDs have recently begun phasing out load times for many games, yet thousands of modern games still make players stare at loading screens before levels and even during them. What happened to the days of short load times?

Not much could break immersion more than a lengthy load time. Everyone has had one of those sessions where a challenging section causes multiple restarts, repeatedly sending players to the loading screen. These sessions linger in the mind like a splinter. Developers do not have much choice when inserting load times. Still, when implemented poorly, they can bring any gaming experience to its knees.

4. No Installations

Years have passed since a gamer could pop in a cartridge or CD-ROM and dive right into a game. As game files increase in size, so do installation times. Unlike loading times and file downloads, SSDs and a reliable internet connection are not magic wands that make installation time disappear.

Designers cannot do much to minimize a 160 GB game installation just yet. Until they can, players must occupy themselves while these behemoth files are installed. Nintendo’s Switch games might have found a solution with their ultra-fast cartridges. They can bypass the installation phase, assuming all game data fits. But with downloads becoming the norm, this seems unlikely to catch on.

5. Focusing on fun

Gamers love impressive graphics, sprawling open worlds, and deep emotional stories. But many of these modern triple-A games miss the forest for the trees by losing sight of the core element of a great game: the gameplay.

Gameplay and fun factor often take a backseat to shiny objects and movie-tier storytelling, and this will always remain the detriment of a game. Sure, marveling at beautiful visuals and superb acting can create fun, but once experienced, the game loses its appeal. Players have little reason to return to a game if the gameplay is not fun and addictive. Nothing beckons gamers back to a game like a fun gameplay loop.

6. Innovation

The constraints of retro consoles and game cartridges always meant developers had to operate with a low ceiling in terms of game size. Seeing this constricting environment alleviated more with each new generation felt great at the time.

That said, it also removed the need to think outside the box and create innovative solutions. The parallax scrolling layers of 16-bit games might not seem necessary anymore, but the mind-blowing illusion of the 3D space they created dies with them. Developers can now create just about anything they want, but with that, game design has become less inspired to craft clever modalities and workarounds.

7. Complete Games

Incomplete games at launch need little explanation for modern gamers. Modern gamers beginning a new game on its release day know the trials and tribulations that often follow; glitches, freezing, and bugs will occur far more often on launch day than at any other time, despite most blockbuster titles selling for more now than at any point in history.

This feels like a raw deal for gamers, as this ratio should look the other way around. Retro games used to shine brightest while at their newest, not after waiting for a 1.1 version. Now, gamers might as well leave most games on the shelf for a few weeks while developers release patches and updates to improve the experience. This makes zero sense for full-priced games, and gamers should stop supporting them by buying them on release day.

8. No Microtransactions

Another trend gamers indulge in is the nickel-and-diming that comes with microtransactions. Beyond purchasing the title, players are encouraged to further invest in the game by purchasing skins, weapons, and other items. Microtransactions remain a massive gripe for many modern gamers.

“Free-to-play” games squeeze by as an exception, of course. Microtransactions can pop up anywhere, though. A game asking the player to provide a credit card to make Sub-Zero look slightly different in the middle of a Mortal Kombat session clutters up the experience and distracts from it. Hopefully, this practice gets the axe one day.

9. Development Time

Game development has many moving parts these days, but humans only live so long. It has become an alarming trend for some games to take the better part of a decade to make. Retro games never had that problem!

Whatever developers need to cut development time down would feel like an acceptable trade if it means more games can reach store shelves before the interns that started them become eligible for social security. In fact, paring down the graphics and simplifying the gameplay would also solve some of the other issues on this list.

10. Time Commitments

Most retro gamers could complete a game with just a few dedicated sittings. For the most part, a well-intentioned gamer could plow through an entire game or two within the workweek.

Nowadays, that seems laughable. With only a few hours of free time a week for many adult gamers, completing a 30-hour saga can take months. Meanwhile, other experiences build up in the never-ending backlog. Gamers will always have a place for massive games that go on for hundreds of hours. That said, it should not be difficult to find games that respect players’ time a little more.

11. Memorable Soundtracks

So many games these days gloss over the music department with generic, forgettable soundtracks. These tunes do little to enhance the story or the action. Any gamer who played games older than the PS2 will agree that the lack of a memorable soundtrack amounts to a missed opportunity.

Back in the 16-bit days, the music often felt like half of the reason to play a game. Heck, sometimes even more than half (e.g., Shadow of the Beast). Nowadays, most gamers cannot even recall a single melody from their favorite game of the year, let alone recognize the work of different composers. Developers should revisit the concept of a memorable soundtrack.

12. Challenge

Love it or hate it, the “souls-like” genre has done lots of good work toward normalizing difficulty in games again. While not every game needs a high challenge, it often can become the source of immense satisfaction in games when done correctly.

Despite these isolated success stories, crafting fair-but-stiff challenges that characterize an experience continues to lose ground in most genres. The winds of change seem to blow toward difficulty that changes without player knowledge. This dynamic creates an environment where players rarely feel challenged and, thus, rarely feel satisfaction.

While this might seem a clever way to keep players from getting stuck, managing difficulty curves through consistent improvement will always provide the most gratifying experience.

13. Identity Via Limited Power

These days, consoles seem quite similar. Sure, one could discuss the difference in draw distance that a 0.2 difference in teraflops might create. Gamers can debate how one console's design complements any living room better than another. While those debates can create some fun, the character that retro consoles had as a result of their limitations and programming has become a thing of the past.

The Sega Genesis remains well-known for its edgy, metallic music. The Super Nintendo still shines with its mind-blowing “Mode 7” scaling. Even the 3DO and CDi carved out their own identities for their gratuitous use of FMV sequences. While removing these crushing limitations may feel wonderful for ambitious developers, it also means the creative identities that artists and engineers squeezed out of retro consoles have also gone. This makes the whole experience of experiencing different consoles a lot less fun.

14. Tutorials

Some developers have caught onto this, but many have yet to get the memo. Tutorials remain far too long, tedious, and annoying. This becomes more true when the game plays just like every other game in its given genre but still insists on forcing the player through an unskippable tutorial that patronizes the player; “use the left joystick to move” seems like something players can figure out without explicit in-game direction. More detailed direction and guidance used to be able to be found in manuals.

Speaking of which…

15. Manuals

Retro gamers will always mourn the loss of the manual. Flipping through the pages of a proper manual before playing a game felt like a sacred ritual – a rite of passage for every game.

Yet, with every passing year, manuals fell victim to cost-cutting publishers. First, they got rid of the bonus posters. Then, they axed the detailed illustrations. Then, the color became black and white. Soon enough, manuals were reduced to advertisements for other games and eventually removed altogether.

These days, gamers can only hope to find download codes for content that should have been on the disc in the first place. With the all-digital future just around the corner, manuals will likely remain a relic of the past.

16. Artistic Creativity

If indie games did not exist, artistic creativity in the medium would all but die out. The focus on realism has replaced artistic identity for most games.

Today, it seems rare to see a massive title have fun with color, wacky character designs, or anything else that might dare to express an artistic vision. As with most items on this list, many reasons remain behind this trend. But if more games came out with Psychonauts-level artistic expression and less bizarre amounts of visible pores on everybody’s faces, that would feel like an acceptable trade for many.