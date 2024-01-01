Check Those Piggy Banks: 5 Quarters Minted in 2000 Could Be Worth a Lot Today

How often have you cleaned the couch and found the inevitable collection of coins accumulating under the cushions? Those old oxide-covered quarters amid the dust and lint could hold some surprises. Before you throw unwanted coins in the laundry slot or penny jar, you may want to study them a little more closely — there may be some money in that money. For reference, a Mint State (MS) coin is graded up to 70 points, the highest, most flawless (and impossible) coin rating. Furthermore, many of these coins were minted in the new millennium, adding rare value.

2004-P Wisconsin 2004 State Quarter

Wisconsin quarters minted in 2004 can be worth up to $30 but can fetch as much as $2,000. That year's state quarter featuring a cow, a peeled husk of corn, and a sliced cheese wheel can sell for up to $6,000 if there is an extra leaf on the corn stalk facing up or down. In 2020, one rare find reportedly sold at auction for that much, according to Fox Business. The value can reach such heights because of this coin's rare defects. Wisconsinites, keep your eyes peeled.

2000-P Massachusetts State Quarter

The State Quarter Program issued six different designs of this coin, first released in January 2000. With an obverse featuring the same George Washington profile as the rest, the coin's reverse side shows “The Minuteman” in front of the Massachusetts state outline. The Minutemen was the nickname for the revolutionary colonist volunteers who stood by, ready to assemble if called upon. The coin's upper-scale value doesn't rest on any design flaws, but any coin rated at MS69 would likely exceed the record $3,760 reached at a 2017 auction.

2000-P Maryland State Quarter

Some cool stats related to the Maryland 2000 Mint State quarter: its 100% copper core sits underneath 75% copper and 25% nickel cladding. While that tedious information may sound trite, just wait for the next knowledge dose. Maryland was the 6th state quarter designed and issued in the 50 State Quarters Program, circulated in March 2000. Washington Quarters explains how the Maryland state quarter's notable errors are in some off-center or broadstrike errors, though some may be struck with nickel planchets. However, if that doesn't excite collectors, maybe an MS65 auction record of $1,495 might. This price was met only five years after release, so who knows what a rare MS67 upwards is worth today?

2000-P South Carolina State Quarter

In May 2000, the U.S. Mint gave the public their latest state quarter: the South Carolina model, which features a state outline inscribed with “The Palmetto State” and flanked by a Carolina wren and a cabbage palmetto tree, indigenous to South Carolina. While coinage specialists Cointrackers advise most mint states will go for only $2.75, one MS69 went for a whopping $3,525 in 2017. Rare coin experts Professional Coin Grading Service (PGCS) say finding such a perfect-condition coin is almost impossible, but South Carolinians may want to start checking their furniture soon.

2000-D New Hampshire State Quarter

George Washington would be proud that his face might bring a lucky handful of people joy one day. Even though the record auction sale for a 2000-D New Hampshire state quarter might only be $633, that price would turn any frown upside-down. There were 495,976,000 of these coins minted in 2000, though any that hit MS67 or above could be worth north of $633, the current 2007 record for an MS68. However, sellers reached this price in 2007, meaning a find in 2024 would be considerably higher.