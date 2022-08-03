Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte Spinoff to Appear at TUDUM

The Queen Charlotte spinoff- focusing on a young Queen Charlotte, is set to appear at Netflix's TUDUM on September 24th!

Jewels

Netflix has yet to release an official title, but the name “Jewels” has been used in internal documents referring to the show.

According to the official show synopsis, centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, and Adjoa Andoh will be appearing at the TUDUM event, and Shonda Rhimes will present an early production clip.

The 6 episode series is a spinoff of the wildly popular Bridgerton Series and will feature fan-favorite Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton will also be featured in the TUDUM line-up and will share information from their Season 3 production.

Netflix has kept the production of “Jewels” under lock and key, and very little information has been shared with the press.

There is currently no information as to when the show will be released.

Casting:

In a press release, Netflix released the following casting information:

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte: Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta: Determined to maintain her family's power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain.

Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) plays Young King George: Handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as the Crown. Until now. Having to share his space and bed with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head-on.

Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury: Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte's arrival to find her own way into society. With a keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) plays Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) plays Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) plays Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) plays the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) plays Lord Danbury, Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) plays Brimsley (older).

