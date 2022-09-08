Social Media Reacts With Heartfelt Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

On September 8th, 2022, the World learned that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully. Twitter exploded with reactions. Several Tweeters shared images, quotes, and tributes to her Majesty.

Here are a handful of responses that show genuine emotion in the Queen's passing.

The Royal Family Twitter account announced, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow.”

Power of Positivity shared a quote honoring her Majesty, “When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.”

Tweeter Umer Farooque Samoo shared beautiful images of Queen Elizabeth II captioned, “The London Bridge has fallen. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. Rest in peace, your Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. Seven decades, 15 prime ministers, 1 QUEEN #QueenElizabeth.”

The London bridge has fallen. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

Rest is peace your Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

American BRF Fan tweeted, “A final goodbye to her people from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II – a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace and a single one over Windsor Castle.”

They continued, “I'd like to think the faint one over Buckingham was Prince Philip, waiting for her.”

Josh Benson tweeted, “Just before the news broke that beloved monarch #QueenElizabeth had died at the age of 96, crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London spotted a double rainbow arched over the royal residence. (via NY Post).”

S.S.SUKUMAR shared eight decades of her Majesty's photos captioned, “Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96. Seventy years, 15 Prime Ministers, and one Queen. The end of an era.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 shared a video of Queen Elizabeth II's “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,”

It seems everyone's feeling it. Lorenzo The Cat shared an old black and white photo of the Queen and her beloved pet dog. They captioned it, “And I hope all the sweet dogs from her past are there to greet her. #QueenElizabeth.”

Tweeter @Me_nef8 shared that sentiment and a photo of her with four of her pups.

Spencer tweeted an adorable photo of the Queen looking down at infant Prince Charles in 1948. It's captioned, “Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles 1948. He will now be referred to as KING CHARLES III. #RestInPeace #QueenElizabeth.”

Jane McDonald tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to hear that our Queen Elizabeth has passed away. After a lifetime of royal service, she will be very much missed.”

She continued, “And her dedication to this country always be remembered. My heart goes out to her family. Rest in Peace, Your Majesty. #queenelizabeth.”

Steven Bonaventure x shared a video of her Majesty, “My favourite memory of #QueenElizabeth was how excited she got at her 90th birthday parade when she saw the cows.”

StandWithUs shared, “Tel Aviv is lit up to honor the memory of #QueenElizabeth II. May her memory forever be a blessing.”

Tel Aviv is lit up to honor the memory of #QueenElizabeth II.

Tiyiselani Wa Bevhula shared beautiful artwork, reading, “Rasta does not waste time. #QueenElizabeth.”

Finally, Singhwhenyourewinning shared, “As a Sikh, selfless service is a key pillar and aim that we try to aspire to.

They elaborated, “She had the same energy inside her as you and me, and she used hers to serve for 70 years, and in the public eye, more than anyone ever has. Royalty or not, a Remarkable lady #QueenElizabeth.”

As a Sikh, selfless service is a key pillar and aim that we try to aspire too.

