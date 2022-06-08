11 Quick Certifications That Pay Well And How To Get Them

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to boost your income, consider getting a certification. Certifications can pay off significantly, and they're not as difficult to get as you might think. This blog post will discuss eleven quick certifications that pay well and are relatively easy to obtain. We'll also provide tips on how to get started!

Why Get A Quick Certification?

There are many reasons to consider getting a quick certification. For one, it can help you land a better job. Completing a certification program shows employers that you're motivated and willing to invest in your career.

They also demonstrate that you have the skills required for the job. In addition, certification programs can lead to higher salaries. So if you're looking to boost your career and earnings potential, certification is a great way to do it.

Just be sure to research programs carefully to find one that's a good fit for your goals and interests. You can set yourself up for success with a high-quality certification program with a little effort.

Benefits Of A Certification Program

There are many reasons to consider completing a certificate program, even if you already have a degree, such as:

Certificates can be obtained in less time than earning a degree. This is especially beneficial if you're looking to quickly boost your skills for a new job or promotion.

Additionally, certificate programs are typically more affordable than degree programs, making them a good option for those on a tight budget.

Finally, having a certification on your resume can help you stand out from the competition in the job market. Whether you're looking to change careers or take the next step in your current field, pursuing a certificate is a great way to reach your goals.

How Can I Find Quick Certifications That Pay Well?

There are a few things you can do to find quick certifications that pay well.

Certification Finder

The first place to start is the CareerOneStop Certification Finder. This tool will help you find certification programs that fit your interests and meet your needs.

Employer

You can also contact your current employer to see if they offer any certification programs or reimbursement for taking certification exams.

Contacts

Finally, you can reach out to contacts in your industry for advice on reputable certification programs that pay well. Whatever route you choose, be sure to do your research and ask around before enrolling in a program.

Quick Certifications That Pay Well

Now that we've discussed the benefits of certification programs and how to find ones that fit your needs, let's take a look at 11 quick certifications that pay well.

1. Google Career Certificates

Average salary: $66,00 per year

$66,00 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: Management and Data Analytics Certificates cost $39 per month by subscription on Coursera. The Google Associate Android Developer Certification training is free and the official exam fee of $149

One of my favorite quick certifications that pay well is Grow With Google. Google offers a variety of online courses and certification programs in topics such as digital marketing, data analytics, and software engineering. These programs are designed to help you build the skills needed to succeed in today's ever-changing workforce.

One of the most popular programs is the Google Career Certificates, which provide you with the opportunity to earn a certificate in one of six high-demand fields. The certificates take an average of six months to complete and include coursework in subjects such as project management, user experience design, and data analysis.

Once you've completed the program, you'll be able to showcase your new skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile. You'll also have the opportunity to interview for jobs at Google and other companies that value Google Career Certificates.

If you're looking for a way to boost your career, consider enrolling in a Google Career Certificate program. You'll gain in-demand skills that will help you stand out in the job market, and you'll be able to earn a credential from one of the world's most respected companies.

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Writer

Average salary: $17,000 to $97,000 per year

$17,000 to $97,000 per year Certification time to complete: 2 to 4 weeks

2 to 4 weeks Certification cost: $29 per month

Writers, want to learn a new skill and get certified?

The Jasper Certification Program is the perfect way to learn how to use Jasper (AI Copywriting). You will be able to write better copy faster and more efficiently than ever before. And you don’t even need any prior experience.

Becoming Jasper Certified means that you have mastered the platform and are ready to start writing incredible copy for businesses all over the world. Use your new skills to get ahead in your career – or even start your own business. The possibilities are endless.

The Certification Program is free to join, and you will have access to all the resources you need to succeed. These include video lessons, written tutorials, quizzes, and a final exam.

Once you’ve completed the program, you’ll receive a digital badge that you can share on your website and social media accounts. You’ll also be listed on the Jasper Certified Writers Directory, where businesses can find and hire you for their copywriting needs.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up today and start your journey to becoming a certified Jasper writer.

3. Flight Attendant

Average salary: $50,500 per year

$50,500 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 weeks

3 to 6 weeks Certification cost: $3,500 to $5,000

A flight attendant is a person who helps passengers during flights by providing them with services such as safety instructions, food and drinks, and first aid. The job requires excellent customer service skills as well as the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Flight attendants must also be able to remain calm in emergencies.



While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for flight attendants, many airlines prefer candidates who have completed postsecondary education, such as a certificate program. There are many different certification programs available, but the one offered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the most common. The FAA's certification program includes both classroom and on-the-job training.



Enrolling in a flight attendant certificate program is a great way to start your career in the aviation industry. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.



A career as a flight attendant can be both exciting and rewarding. If you're looking for a job that allows you to travel the world and meet new people, this may be the perfect career for you.

4. Personal Trainer

Average salary: $43,680 per year

$43,680 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $200 to $2,000+

Personal trainers are fitness professionals who help people achieve their health and fitness goals. They work with clients of all ages and abilities, from those who are just starting to exercise to those who are training for a specific event.

Personal trainers typically have at least a high school diploma, but many also have a bachelor's degree in exercise science or a related field. In addition, most personal trainers are certified by an accredited organization, such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

While certification is not required to become a personal trainer, it can help you stand out from the competition and demonstrate your commitment to the profession. Certification also provides you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the role.

There are many different types of personal trainer certification programs available, so it's important to choose one that fits your needs and interests. Certification programs typically include coursework in exercise physiology, anatomy, and nutrition, as well as practical training in how to design and implement workout programs.

If you're passionate about helping others improve their health and fitness, a career as a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

5. Emergency Medical Technician

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to individuals who are injured or ill. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must be able to remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

6. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're thinking about a career in real estate, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, and it allows you to work independently as a real estate agent.

The process of becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you'll be able to open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your career to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

7. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a health care professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they are responsible for collecting blood samples from patients.

In order to become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of health care settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, be sure to enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

8. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you will need to complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and then take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

By following these steps, you can become a certified pharmacy technician and begin working in a pharmacy setting.

8. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many different paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Massage therapy programs are typically offered at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successful completion of a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam in order to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

9. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail and a steady hand, as well as knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential in order to understand the client's vision and then translate it into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

10. SEO Specialist

Average salary: $45,000 to $65,000 per year

$45,000 to $65,000 per year Certification time to complete: 6 hours to 6 months

6 hours to 6 months Certification cost: $89 to $1,495

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving your website so that it is more visible on search engine results pages (SERPs).

By optimizing your website, you can increase traffic from organic (unpaid) search results. This can be accomplished through website optimization, link building, keyword research, and other SEO best practices.

There are many free and paid resources available to help you learn SEO. Hubspot offers a free certification course, and there are also many paid courses available. A career in SEO can take many different forms, such as search engine marketer, business marketing consultant, digital marketer, marketing analyst, or content marketer.

No matter what path you choose, a solid understanding of SEO will be essential to your success.

11. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in a variety of settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment that is used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you will need to pass a written exam in order to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

What are the quickest certifications to get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In the IT field, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on the individual's desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What certification pays the most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the easiest license to get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

In general, there are a number of different options available for those seeking an easy license or certification to obtain.

Conclusion

While some of the certificates on this list may require more work than others, all of them can be obtained relatively quickly and will pay off in terms of salary. Are you ready to boost your earning potential? Bookmark our list of quick certifications that pay well and get started today!