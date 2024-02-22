24 Modern Four-Door Family Cars That Are Quicker Than a Ferrari F355

While we may struggle to see the incremental improvements in cars from year to year, looking back a few decades can certainly highlight the differences between old tech and new.

The stunning Ferrari F355 was launched in 1995 as the replacement for the somewhat lackluster 348. It featured a slightly enlarged 3.5-liter V8, now with five valves per cylinder, and produced a massive 380 horsepower at a screaming 8,250rpm. All without the aid of a turbo. It held the record for the highest output/liter of any production N/A engine at the time.

It sounded and went as good as it looked. The 0-60mph sprint took 4.6 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars of the 1990s. But how does it fare against some much newer machinery? To find out, we searched for 24 modern rivals to see if they could beat it in a sprint.

We're not talking about supercars here, but rather family-friendly four-door vehicles that cost a fraction of a modern Ferrari. Read on to see which ones made our Ferrari-beating list:

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio

0-60mph: 3.8 seconds

The Quadrifoglio tops the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan range. It not only beats the Ferrari F355 to the 60mph mark by almost a second but also tops out at 191mph. That's eight mph quicker than the Ferrari could manage. These figures come courtesy of its 505 horsepower 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.

Audi S4

0-60mph: 4.4 seconds

Apart from a pair of silver tailpipes and a small S4 badge, there's not much visually to suggest that this family sedan can beat a classic Ferrari away from the lights. While the 349 horsepower it produces trails the Ferrari, its all-wheel-drive traction helps it launch off the line much more effectively.

Audi RS6 Avant

0-60mph: 3.3 seconds

RS-badged Audis tend to deliver on their performance promises, and the RS6 Avant is one of the fastest Audis around. It produces 621 horsepower and will blast you, your family, and all their luggage to 60mph in a fraction over 3.0 seconds. That's not just quicker than an F355; it beats plenty of much more modern Ferraris, too.

Audi e-tron GT

0-60mph: 3.9 seconds

EVs have proven to be immensely capable sprinters, and the Audi e-tron GT is a great example of how modern technology can elevate performance to new heights. Its electric motors produce 523 horsepower and deliver instant acceleration at any speed. If that's not enough, there is also a 637 horsepower RS version.

BMW M340i

0-60mph: 4.4 seconds

The BMW 3 Series is a benchmark luxury sedan with class-leading performance and handling. In the M340i guise, it is quicker than the F355; adding the xDrive AWD option brings its 0-60mph time down to an even quicker 4.1 seconds. And this isn't even the full-fat M3.

BMW i5 M60

0-60mph: 3.7 seconds

There are plenty of gas-powered 5 Series models that can match or beat the F355, but the latest all-electric i5 M60 can do it without even making a sound. Considering how insane the Ferrari F355's exhaust sounds, we're not sure if that's a good thing, but the immense 593 horsepower the i5 outs out certainly is.

BMW M2

0-60mph: 3.9-seconds (Auto)

The M2 is a more traditional offering from BMW, powered by a 453 horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six; the only battery in sight is the 12-volt unit used to engage the starter motor. It's still impressively quick and is more than capable of beating the classic Ferrari around a track, too.

Cadillac CT5-V

0-60mph: 4.6 seconds

Who would have thought that a Cadillac would match a Ferrari down a drag strip? Well, it might have taken 30 years, but the CT5-V is quite capable of keeping an F355 driver in its sights thanks to a 360-horsepower twin-turbo V6. And, of course, you get four doors and a big trunk as well.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

0-60mph: 3.4 seconds (auto)

To truly kick the dirt in the Ferrari driver's eye, you will want to step up to the CT5-V Blackwing. Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 can be paired with a manual or automatic transmission and makes a mental 668 horsepower. The sound out of its quad tailpipes is rather special as well.

Dodge Charger Scat Pack

0-60mph: 4.4 seconds

The huge 485 horsepower 6.4-liter V8 in the Dodge Charger Scat Pack may be old-school, but it certainly makes this four-door sedan one very fast car. Sure, you can get even more insane engines under the hood, but this ‘mid-range' option should be more than enough for most. Get one while you still can, as the Charger is about to be discontinued.

Genesis G70 3.3T

0-60mph: 4.5 seconds

Genesis has taken the luxury sedan fight to the German brands with its G70 models. When equipped with the 365 horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, it's seriously quick, too. It's luxurious, too, and undercuts its rivals on pricing. Bet the Italians never thought a Korean luxury sedan would be as quick as a Ferrari one day.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

0-60mph: 4.5 seconds

Hyundai has been on a roll lately with some quirky and cool models like the Ioniq 5 and Elantra N, and the Ioniq 6 sedan is the latest addition to the range. Thanks to the instant-on torque of electric motors and AWD traction, this family car will blast to 60mph as fast as a '90s supercar.

Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400

0-60mph: 4.5 seconds

Topping the list of quick Infiniti models is the Q50 Red Sport 400. It makes 20 more horsepower than the F355, courtesy of a twin-turbo V6, and certainly accelerates as quickly as the two-seater supercar. It can also be had in both RWD and AWD layouts.

Kia EV6 GT

0-60mph: 3.2 seconds

You may not be aware of it when you first set eyes on a Kia EV6 GT, but this is one of the fastest four-door cars you can buy today. It produces 576 horsepower from its electric motors, never mind the F355; that's six horsepower MORE than even the iconic Ferrari 458 could manage. Yes, it's an EV, but it still feels fun to drive in the corners and has space for the family.

Lexus IS 500

0-60mph: 4.4 seconds

The EV revolution may be on its way, but search hard enough, and there are still old-school thrills to be had. Cars like the Lexus IS 500 may look and feel modern, but instead of some downsized four-cylinder turbo engine (or an electric motor), when you pop the hood, you are greeted with the sight of a 472 horsepower 5.0-liter V8. It's a classic Ferrari quick and can do the school run as well as a mountain pass on the weekends.

Mercedes-AMG C43

0-60mph: 4.6 seconds

The latest Mercedes C-Class is packed with tech and luxury. However, even the top models are now fitted with four-cylinder engines. But, thanks to some clever turbo tech and a 48-volt hybrid system that helps boost power for a few seconds, the 402 horsepower AMG C43 is a Ferrari F355 quick.

Mercedes-Benz S580 4Matic

0-60mph: 4.4 seconds

Going '90s supercar fast used to mean buying an actual supercar. But in 2024, even large and wafty luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can deliver that kind of acceleration. The S580 comes with a mild-hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 496 horsepower and will see a Ferrari F355 at the lights without breaking a sweat.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500

0-60mph: 4.5 seconds

Mercedes introduced its EQ electric vehicle range a few years ago, and cars like the EQE have shown many customers the many advantages of going electric. This model is roughly the equivalent of the E-Class gas models in size and pricing but looks far more modern, and even this mid-range 402 horsepower EQE 500 4MATIC offers serious pace.

Mercedes-AMG EQE

0-60mph: 3.2 seconds

AMG models used to be a rare sight; nowadays, just about every Mercedes has AMG badges plastered all over it. However, the AMG EQE is one model that certainly deserves its rather subtle AMG branding. It is one of the brand's first AMG-powered EVs, and it certainly doesn't disappoint. 617 horsepower tends to have that effect.

Mini Clubman JCW ALL4

0-60mph: 4.6 seconds

To think that a small family car like the Mini Clubman could compete with a Ferrari in a drag race sounds pretty mad. Yet, the 301 horsepower Clubman John Cooper Works (JCW) is just as quick in a straight line and is spacious enough for most families. The standard AWD system will also cope far better with real-world driving conditions like rain, snow, and slippery roads.

Polestar 2

0-60mph: 4.3 seconds

The Polestar brand is an offshoot of Volvo and combines EV performance with Scandinavian styling to great effect. The Long Range Dual motor models offer 421 horsepower and classic Ferrari-beating acceleration. Add the Performance pack, and you get an extra 34 horsepower, which knocks 0.2 seconds off the 0-60mph time.

Tesla Model S

0-60mph: 3.1 seconds

There's no need to pick the Model S Plaid to win this contest; the standard Model S is already quicker than most cars on the road. It may not have the stunning looks or sound of a Ferrari, but there's no denying that a 0-60mph time of close to 3.0 seconds is hugely impressive. In fact, even the intense 789 horsepower Ferrari 812 is just 0.2 seconds quicker to 60mph.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

0-60mph: 4.2 seconds

The Model S may have introduced us to the benefits of EV motoring, but it is the more affordable Model 3 that has opened up the market to a far broader audience. Lower pricing doesn't necessarily mean less performance, as the Model 3 Long Range proves. It is as fast as you could ever want in a straight line and comes packed with the kind of tech that was considered impossible even a decade ago.

Volkswagen Golf R

0-60mph: 4.5 seconds

The VW Golf GTI is the default sporty hatchback for many car enthusiasts. The Golf R takes that formula and adds AWD and an extra 74 horsepower to bring the total power output to a serious 315 hp. This makes it seriously rapid off the line in just about any road condition and remains as practical and usable as any family car.