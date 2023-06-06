How an HBO Series and Sofia Richie Influenced the Perception of ‘Luxury’ in Today’s Society

According to Google Trends data, searches for ‘quiet luxury' exploded in the past year by 614%, suggesting people are invested in this trend and turning to quality basics rather than flaunting logos.

From Sofia Richie's wedding to HBO's Succession, quiet luxury is having its moment.

Fashion experts at Boohoo share how to have that simplistic but luxurious look and follow the current trend without breaking the bank.

Opt for Light Makeup

Sofia Richie's ‘quiet luxury' wedding attracted a lot of attention to her outfits. Her videos featuring her natural makeup looks have been trending on TikTok, including tutorials and recreations inspired by the look. Hashtags such as #sofiarichiemakeup have racked up 10.5 million views. 7.1 million eyeballs have viewed #sofiarichieweddingmakeup, and #sofiarichiemakeuproutine is generating 3.6 million views.

As a bride on her wedding day, Sofia made her own “get ready with me” (GRWM) video for her wedding look, featuring the makeup products she used. Some of these products cost under $40, proving everyday people can achieve this makeup look on a lower budget.

Some makeup tips to achieve a ‘quiet luxury' look:

Use cream products over powders as it creates a more realistic glow on the skin

Choose sheer washes of color over heavily pigmented products to give a subtle sheen.

Select peach and bronze tones on the cheeks for a more toned-down flush of color over rose and pink, offering a more natural sun-kissed look.

Choose a simple eyeshadow with groomed eyebrows and good eye makeup mascara.

Ditching The Logos

During one episode of Succession, Tom Wambsgans describes a £2,500 Burberry bag as ‘ludicrously capacious' and ‘monstrous' due to its vintage check print making it recognizable.

When thinking of outfits that look ‘quiet luxury,' look to multimillionaire Gwyneth Paltrow. Her head-to-toe old money looks, on display during her week in court in March, include a $4,876 The Row coat, luxurious cashmere sweaters, and Celine boots, rather than big and loud logos.

However, quiet luxury doesn't have to mean expensive. It can simply be more elevated clean basics. Focus on more simple, versatile pieces to wear in various environments and outfits. It shouldn't have bling quality but clean aesthetics.

Rather than clothing with a giant outright print of the brand name or symbol, wear and style logo-less tailored pieces. Choosing texture over logos can also work. Staple pieces made from materials like cotton, leather, cashmere, merino wool, and silk bring an expensive feel to the clothing.

Neutrals or Monochrome

The #neutraloutfit hashtag has garnered more than 461 million views, and #monochromeoutfit surpassed 209.8 million views on TikTok. Neutrals have proved to be an essential wardrobe basic and work well with mixing and matching and are perfect for embodying quiet luxury, such as Sofia Richie wearing white, creams, and browns in the build-up to her wedding.

Like the logo concept, it is not about shouting about luxury and being bold but rather more toned-down elevated basics. This color pallet feeds into a capsule wardrobe, purchasing neutral clothes that can be a long-term investment worn in multiple ways for years.

Skincare Glow

Luxury skincare searches have surged this past year, showing an increase of 53% in Google. Skincare can be seen as a high-maintenance routine, so you can be low-maintenance with your makeup if you have an effective skincare routine that creates that glowing skin aesthetic.

To achieve this look inspired by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, you can treat yourself to a facial or invest in products that suit your skin. With everyone's skin being different, it is about learning what outcomes will work best for you and sticking to a routine. A good highlighter can create a clean glow that reflects and enhances a healthy skin aesthetic if you struggle with skincare.

Both Succession and Sofia Richie's wedding have greatly influenced the perception of luxury in today's trends. The show's portrayal of opulence and Richie's extravagant wedding have heightened aspirations for a lavish lifestyle without going over the top.

This article was produced by Nadia OnPoint and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.