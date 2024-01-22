24 Quiet Status Symbols Trending in 2024

Flaunting your wealth is no longer cool. Those who make their bank account status well-known embody “new money,” while those who enjoy their status without boasting exude “old money.” No one wants to be seen as “new money,” so this year, quiet luxury is the hot trend.

There will be no more obnoxious Chanel earrings or aggressive branding on wealthy people's clothes. Instead, subtlety will be the name of the game. Take notes, folks, as the status symbols for 2024 are understated and nuanced.

1. No-Logo Clothes

Once upon a time, affluent people flaunted their wealth by wearing luxury logos proudly. But those times seem to be over. In the upcoming era of quiet luxury, rich folks avoid prominent logos and opt for high-quality clothing that doesn't advertise its own brand. Basically, wearing luxury logos is gauche.

2. Digital Cameras

Even though everyone owns an iPhone, digital cameras are back in style. Many people assumed digital cameras would fall off the face of the earth like beepers and floppy disks, but they're back! Young trendsetters carry digital cameras to snap cute pictures and create a retro, hipster aesthetic.

3. Vintage Designer Clothing and Accessories

Rather than calling clothes “second-hand,” wealthy people embrace the “vintage” and “antique” vibes. You probably won't see the Jenners shopping at a thrift store, but you will see more influencers sporting clothing from the past. Fast fashion is unsustainable, so wearing vintage designer clothes saves the planet and looks chic and cultured.

4. Whimsical Purses

The days of boring Birkins and Telfars are over. Now, trendsetters embrace funky and whimsical bags and purses that can be quite out there. Purses shaped like mushrooms, handbags made from recycled newspapers, and other unusual bags are now popular. They curate a haute couture vibe that meshes well with streetwear.

5. The Breville Barista Touch Impress Machine

This isn't just any coffee machine; it's the coffee machine. The Breville Barista Touch Impress Machine will be the new standard for at-home coffee machines among the affluent. While it's not praised by coffee connoisseurs, it is common in wealthy homes because of its many automatic features and settings.

6. The Dyson Gen5outsize Vacuum

Believe it or not, the vacuum in your home is somewhat of a class symbol. You can buy a $30 vacuum, but the richest people will clean their houses with the Dyson Gen5outsize Vacuum this year. This fancy vacuum is supremely lightweight and powerful.

7. Alo Yoga Clothes

Move over, Lululemon, because Alo is here to take over 2024. Alo is the hottest new athleisure brand, selling high-quality yoga clothes and casual wear. A basic pair of leggings costs around $150. We can expect wealthy people to hop on this brand trend this year, so we'll see lots of Alo among celebrities.

8. Arc'teryx Clothes

Arc'teryx clothes will also be popular this year, replacing brands like The North Face and Canada Goose as impressive status symbols in cold weather. With simple jackets costing close to $1,000, this brand is definitely not for the frugal, and the subtle logos fit the new quiet luxury vibe.

9. NuFACE Trinity+ Skincare

NuFACE sells skin products, like facial gels, creams, and serums. But they're the next big thing in the thriving world of skincare because they're giving your face a workout. The company sells skincare devices that claim to tone, color correct, and even slow down aging using massage techniques and light therapy.

10. Anita Ko Jewelry

Anita Ko Jewelry is the new standard for jewelry. A pair of earrings starts at $420, with the most expensive pair priced over $70,000. Subtle gold and soft pearls are hip for 2024. This jewelry strikes a careful balance between simple and opulent. The company only uses premium materials to craft refined jewelry, fitting perfectly into the quiet luxury trend.

11. Augustinus Bader Products

Augustinus Bader is another brand forging the future of skincare. The company's serums, creams, and cleansers cost between $75 and $400, promising sensational results. Haider Ackermann and Victoria Beckham endorse the company, drawing those who can afford it to the brand.

12. Ooni Pizza Oven

Can a pizza oven be a status symbol? Apparently, yes. The Ooni Pizza Oven is a hot commodity right now, with its futuristic, sleek design and delicious results. While most models cost under $1,000, it's definitely a luxury item that will be in the homes of wealthier pizza lovers.

13. Textured Fashion

Since many rich trendsetters don't want to wear prominent logos, they need a new way to show their status. Fashion-forward people are all about textured clothing right now. Dramatic ruffles, sharp angles, shiny materials, and dynamic outfits are the new way to show that you have your finger on the pulse of fashion.

14. Hatch Alarm Clocks

Hatch alarm clocks have a dreamy, soothing vibe that makes them popular. Rather than a bland-looking alarm clock that blares unpleasant sounds at you, the Hatch clock creates a slow sunrise effect in your room. Whether this wakeup call is effective is debatable, but the aesthetic is lovely.

15. One-of-a-Kind Handmade Furniture

This status symbol isn't new, but it's very prominent now. Instead of paying top dollar for designer furniture from the store, rich people hire designers and artists to build pieces for them. It's all about having something stunning that no one else can have because it was made just for you.

16. Zoe Nutrition Program

One of the newest status symbols is a healthy gut! It sounds weird and maybe a little gross, but people take gut health and their gut microbiome seriously nowadays. The Zoe nutrition program is a personalized program that helps people balance the bacteria in their gut (for a pretty penny), so they can feel and look their best.

17. Le Creuset Kitchenware

Le Creuset is not a new brand, as it has been around and in our kitchens since 1925. But it's become even more popular in the last year or so. The beautiful colors, playful designs, and impeccable construction entices many people, and a Le Creuset Dutch oven is the new symbol of luxury in the home kitchen.

18. “Ugly” Fashion and Home Items

This one sounds weird, but influencers are currently into ugly clothes. They curate outfits using the “wrong shoe theory,” which states that a gorgeous outfit makes a bigger impact when the shoes don't quite match the look. “Ugly” items are popular because they're eye-catching and unusual, so embrace those weird-looking lamps and hats!

19. Airport Lounges

The richest of the rich don't fly commercial, but wealthy people who do take JetBlue will be perched in the lounges this year. As more and more people fly every year, airports get more crowded. So, the new status symbol is a spot in the lounge away from all the normies who can't afford that kind of exclusivity.

20. Private Flights

Beyond airport lounges, wealthy people charter more private flights to avoid the hectic airports. Flying commercial will soon be reserved for the masses while the more affluent sip champagne with all the legroom they could ever need on a private flight. We're concerned about what this means for the planet.

21. Custom-Tailored Clothing

More people wear custom-tailored clothing these days, so it's one of the new status symbols and one of the quietest. Everything looks better when it fits you perfectly, so well-off people tailor everything to their body, from plain T-shirts to little black dresses to jeans.

22. Messy Handbags

The messy handbag is a cute trend gaining traction as we settle into 2024. Handbags with stuff spilling out of them is the new messy bun. People have scarves, sunglasses, keys, and other items hanging out of their bags. They leave zippers open, fill their bag to the brim, and opt for oversized bags to fit this trend.

23. Baccarat Rouge 540 Fragrance

According to those in the know, Baccarat Rouge 540 is the scent of 2024. It's a woody fragrance with saffron, jasmine, ambergris, and cedar notes. The sumptuous scent is for both men and women, which is unusual. For whatever reason, this scent defines elegance and sophistication for this year.

24. Shackets

What is a shacket, you ask? It's a crossover between a button-down shirt and a light jacket. These are typically thick flannels or dense corduroy shirts. Rather than a light spring or fall jacket, trendsetters wear a shacket with a layer or two underneath. It offers the casual look of a button-down with the thermal benefits of a jacket.