Offbeat Dark Comedies for Those That Love an Eccentric Laugh

Undercurrents of strange populate offbeat comedies. Instead of relying on age-old tropes to deliver punchlines, offbeat comedies dive further into the comedic. They search for undertones of hilarity and stress on discomfort as long as it delivers the wit.

The best quirky comedies recruit talented actors who understand their bit with a deep script to affect the audience.

1. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2017 black comedy pulls inspiration from the Greek tragedy Iphigenia, a tale where her father sacrifices her to subdue Artemis. The Killing of a Sacred Deer revolves around an ideal suburban family: a heart surgeon father (Steven), a stay-at-home mother, a talented daughter, and a young boy, Martin, who comes into contact with a foul-spirited young adult, seeking revenge for a past wrong. Martin finagles his way into the surgeon’s life, joining them for dinner, indulging in chitchat, and admitting that his father passed on a few years prior.

Following an awkward post-dinner occurrence where Martin tries to set up his mother with the surgeon, Steven ignores Martin’s pleas and wishes to engage in further communication. Martin warns the father his family will lose feeling in their limbs and bleed from their eyes if he doesn’t solve the issue. The viewer discovers Martin’s motive for revenge. His father passed away in heart surgery, where Steven operated on him.

Though the origin story and the plot have darker themes, Yorgos Lanthimos's films stress bizarre characters to point out idiosyncrasies in human nature. Each character speaks at ill times, with strange responses, and the way they converse evokes humor out of discomfort.

2. Dogtooth (2009)

Lanthimos also directed Dogtooth, a film that accentuates the weirdness of human behavior. The black comedy satire about helicopter parents takes place in Greece. The parents coexist with three adult children who have no idea of what the outside world contains. Their abode resembles a fenced-in prison, as they cannot see over the edge of their fence, so they toss items toward the brother they believe lives on the other side. Their parents inform them they can leave the house and journey into the world once they lose their dogtooth. Their adult dogtooth is nestled in the side of their mouth, and they only venture outside by car.

The humor emerges from the outrageous rules the parents implement to keep their grown children in their quarters. For example, they tell the kids cats are the deadliest creatures in the wild, and “sea” relates to their communal living room chair. The comedy bits draw attention to the bitter bits, as families do over-helicopter parent their children. Maybe not to this extreme, but who knows?

3. Saltburn (2023)

Rosamund Pike’s performance in Saltburn multiplies the humorous aspect by 1,000. With a name like Elspeth, she’s bound to deliver biting comebacks and witty remarks. She believes her friend died as a way to “do anything for attention,” and Pike realizes her character portrait of a mansion-owning royalty by enshrouding herself in elaborate outfits and drawing out her dialogue.

“Oliver, I have a complete and utter horror of ugliness. Ever since I was a child. I don’t know why,” Elspeth questions her son Felix’s new friend, a reserved boy named Oliver. The two met at university, and their opposing personalities connected, inspiring Felix to invite Oliver to his familial estate, Saltburn. Saltburn ranks as one of the most recent additions to the canon of quirky comedies, having arrived in 2023.

4. Greener Grass (2019)

Imagine a world where everyone, even adults, flashes their braces, trades their babies, and apologizes with fervent passion when they didn’t commit any wrongs. Enter Greener Grass. Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe co-directed this comedic commentary on suburban lifestyles. Pastel hues rule the neighborhood. The braces keep conformity in check. Anything that happens must not beg questions, as that wrecks the veneer of suburbia.

One family’s child transforms into a golden retriever after plunging into the pool. Instead of the traditional reaction of terror and confusion when a family member becomes a dog, the family continues to send the puppy to soccer practice and school, treating him like a human boy. No questions asked.

When a soccer mom retorts another soccer mom’s baby is cute, she donates her to the other mom. No questions asked. All of this occurs with braces snug to the residents’ teeth and an unwavering commitment to happiness. What happens when one resident questions the community? What happens when the braces come off?

5. The Greasy Strangler (2016)

Big Ronnie and Big Brayden, father-son powerhouse, host disco walking tours about fictitious occurrences in their town. Big Ronnie forces Big Brayden to prepare his meals: food coated in numerous layers of grease if he wishes to continue to cohabitate. At the same time, Big Brayden notices happenings regarding a man sheathed in grease strangling residents in the town. Big Brayden considers his father as the perpetrator. However, Big Ronnie finds ways to prove those claims wrong.

The Greasy Strangler maintains a rigid routine among quirky comedies. He bathes in grease, strangles his victims, and cleans up in a car wash operated by a blind man. Thus covering his tracks.

6. Rubber (2010)

A single tire gains consciousness in the middle of a California desert. The tire, Robert, also unleashes his telekinetic ability to detonate objects and people. Robert catapults through the desert, weaving in and out of businesses and hotels, disrupting the peace and alerting the police of his crime. While Robert rampages, a group of people watch a meaningless film in the desert and grow ill after consuming spoiled meat. Do these two events relate to one another? Do they mean anything?

7. The Menu (2022)

“Yes, Chef!” reverberated through the silver screen in 2022. Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes starred in this dreary telescope into the foodie community. Joy and Hoult embark on a boat ride to a fancy restaurant, inviting select foodies to a special tasting. Joy voices her worries about the occasion. She does not foster the same adoration for food as Hoult’s character, but Hoult reassures her that her place on the list should result in gratitude.

The two sit at their prearranged seats and pore over the infamous menu, discerning that night’s selections. The esteemed celebrity chef prefaces each course with dire speeches, admitting bits of the truth. Each guest starts wondering about their place at the table, and their place in the main course. Hoult’s blind loyalty to the chef and the sous chef’s compliance instigates hilarity within the viewer.

8. The Lobster (2015)

How can human beings prevail without a lover by their side? The Lobster tackles this idea through a surrealist, absurdist tale of single people longing for love. What happens when a spouse leaves their partner or dies? The other party travels to a hotel where they hope to find backup love or materialize into an animal of their choice (within 45 days), of course. Hotel guests resemble hunters, and the free, single (anti-hotel) people who live in the woods double as prey.

The Lobster’s protagonist, David, checks into the resort after his wife abandoned him for a different suitor. Down on his luck, he chooses a lobster as his selected animal post-love failure. David struggles to find a match inside the corridors, so he abandons his mission and retreats to the woods. Those single people dwelling in the moss have one rule: do not engage in relationships. David fancies breaking these rules, considering he found someone he has something in common with short-sightedness. Their visual impairments lead them to a foul physical and metaphorical place.

9. The Favourite (2018)

LGBTQ+ relationships resulted in violence and banishment in the 18th century, but The Favourite paints a different light in this royal submission. Plus, any film with Olivia Colman will cause viewers to keel over in pain from laughing.

Colman’s character in The Favourite, Queen Anne, feels sorry for herself, claiming she’s worthless and falling ill, yet remains passionate toward her lover, Sarah. Forlorn, Queen Anne admits to Sarah she overheard the people commenting on her appearance. Using the word fat. “No one but me would dare, and I did not,” Sarah pacifies her in a roundabout insult…a method plentiful throughout the film.

When Sarah’s poor cousin, Abigail, shows up, posing a threat to her and the Queen’s relationship, tensions rise. Abigail and Sarah compete for the Queen’s lackluster affection, unearthing dim parts of the human being.

10. Submarine (2011)

Oliver Tate, a 15-year-old schoolboy, wants to accomplish two major tasks in his fifteenth year: find someone to engage in adult relations with and rekindle his parents’ love affair following a stray of disloyalty on his mother’s behalf. Oliver Tate’s self-awareness gives him an added air over other protagonists.

When Jordana Bevans, “moderately unpopular,” catches his eye, his self-image shifts from a lone teenager to a lovestruck romantic. Oliver decides to pursue Jordana as his suitor despite her lackadaisical attitude toward the matter. When Jordana dumps Oliver, he jumps into the pool, donning his school uniform, and writes notes to excuse his broken heart from sitting through a monotonous lecture, begging for laughs from the audience. Oliver’s actions, paired with Alex Turner’s heartwrenching coming-of-age soundtrack, evoke a comedic nostalgia in the viewer.

11. Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995)

Long live Dawn Wiener! Todd Solondz specializes in crafting quirky comedies that peter between reflecting on the sensitive subject of human existence and coexisting with others suffering that same fate. His films are unbearable and addicting all in one.

Welcome to the Dollhouse centers around seventh grader Dawn Wiener, who fashions out-of-style glasses, strange clothing, and a social club named “the special people club.” Her siblings excel in categories like computer science–her brother Mark–and ballet–her cute little sister, Missy. But Dawn, Dawn doesn’t receive the same care and praise as her siblings. In fact, her parents seem to resent her and ignore her pleas and wishes. So, she retaliates. This brace-faced, bespectacled junior high schooler inhales courage and hopes to find her first boyfriend.

12. Happiness (1998)

Another Todd Solondz film meditates on the livelihood of suburbia when intertwined with other families. Happiness walked so Greener Grass could run. The Maplewood sisters present their lives for the screen: the eldest, Trish, a married housewife who talks down to her youngest sister, Joy, presuming she is a failure despite her apt name; Helen, a go-getter and author obsessed with entertaining disguised phone calls from a suitor, and Joy, who has none. Each sister’s story interlaces with the next, as their parents also fancy an unfavorable situation. They want to separate but continue to live together.

This film succeeds in offbeat delivery, complete with uproarious dialogue: “Somehow you just seemed so doomed to failure. That’s what we all thought. Everyone;” I’m living in a state of irony.” Philip Seymour Hoffman’s mumblecore character elevates the eccentric, establishing a parasocial relationship with his neighbor who hopes to fall for him but can’t stomach the attraction.

13. Sugar & Spice (2001)

Five eager cheerleaders band together in their god-given talent–accomplishing the ultimate bank robbery. The group watches heist movies, studies robbery techniques, and even consults one of the girls’ mothers for advice since she sits behind bars. The cheerleaders enact this plan without telling the captain’s boyfriend because he finds lying impossible.

Each campy stereotype–Diane, the pregnant cheer captain; Kansas, the bad girl; Cleo, the hormone-crazed; Lucy, the bookworm; and Hannah, the religious zealot–throws on blonde-bobbed Halloween masks and takes to the local bank.

14. But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

Anything Natasha Lyonne commits to translates into comedic gold. This 1999 film sees Lyonne as a high-school cheerleader with a handsome football player on her arm, yet she doesn't harbor any strong attachments toward the guy. Her parents notice her absence of attraction toward the male species and ship her off to a conversion camp in a notable scene where Lyonne suggests she is not gay because she’s a cheerleader.

Upon arrival at the camp, counselors and campers all act in stereotypical “gay” mannerisms and behaviors, boosting the comic romp. Students with success rates adopt titles as ex-gays, while students with failure rates group into the ex-ex-gays. The ex-ex-gays encourage the campers to take down the conversion camp and remain true to their identities, all through elaborate ruses and quirky one-liners.

15. Juno (2007)

Cinephiles understand that Michael Cera appears in most quirky comedies and coming-of-age tales featuring weird, whimsical, wondrous characters who reek human, unlike some Hollywood sketches. Before he played Alan in Barbie or tackled Scott Pilgrim in the controversial yet revered Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Cera played a short-short, headband-toting runner with a baby on the way.

An infamous scene from this teen pregnancy spectacle occurs when Juno flees to a clinic to have a medical operation to terminate the baby. Around the clinic, protestors voice their concerns, claiming the act violates God and babies have fingernails. That sentiment registers with Juno as she looks down toward her protruding belly, thinking of the fingernails growing on the fetus. Certain witty scenes draw the viewer away from the emotional matter of the film, reinstating the comedic nature.

16. Bottoms (2023)

The best movie of 2023 revolves around two high-school losers determined to date the popular cheerleaders who ran the school.

Penned by Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, this uproarious trio reflected on current lingo and verbiage polluting mainstream media and satirized it in a violent female fight club. Sennott and Edebri lie about their summer in juvie to impress their crushes. The two commit to the lie and institute an all-girls fight club instead of owning up to their truths.

This fight club operates with an unobservant male supervisor and unskilled coaches. While their plan may work to gain their crush’s attention, the culmination boils over into an outlandish fight sequence, harping on female solidarity.

17. Shiva Baby (2020)

Rachel Sennott, Dianna Agron, and Molly Gordon star in this feature film set at a Jewish mourning ceremony or a shiva. The Indiependent reports that Shiva Baby “Is A Stifling, Genre-Shifting Anxiety Attack” disguised as an awkward comedy.

Sennott’s character arrives at the shiva due to her ex-girlfriend, current sugar daddy, and extended family all tiptoeing through the house. Constant barrages from her family members bother her about her future, stating that she won’t get far with an art degree (for anyone with an art degree, this is a painful attack of character) and she should eat more.

18. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Films with Pete Davidson tend to ridicule internet culture. Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of 20-year-olds who sit out a rainstorm in their friend’s parent’s mansion. That friend, Pete Davidson, portrays a fictional version of himself, poking fun at his dating roster and his goofy guy demeanor. All of the friends (or frenemies) gather in the house, determined to play their favorite game: Bodies Bodies Bodies. One person draws the “killer” card, and everyone else plays dead until they solve the mystery of the whodunit.

Stakes rise when the group finds Davidson’s dead body outside the mansion. Each Gen-Z stereotype comes into play. One character refuses to shave, one fights another over ableist language, and every single character falls victim to the narcissistic behavior affecting Gen-Z.

19. Being John Malkovich (1999)

Picture a film where the main character accepts a job on the seven-and-a-half floor with a miniature ceiling and a one-way tunnel into John Malkovich’s mind. That’s the case in Being John Malkovich. John Cusack’s character decides his puppeteer hobby can’t pay the bills, so he applies and accepts a filing job at a doctor’s office. The catch, the office exists between two floors at a reduced size. During a bout of boredom, Schwartz navigates his office, unearthing the portal to Malkovich’s brain. He informs his wife and crush at work, and the trio nosedive into Malkovich’s subconscious.

20. Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Multiple films reflect on the wealth gap between extreme spectrums. Triangle of Sadness opens with a demonstration between high-fashion (high-income) and fast-fashion (low-income) models. The joke lies in Balenciaga models ascertaining their meanest faces while H&M models show their glistening teeth for the camera.

Several Uber-wealthy yacht guests hop aboard their luxury stay while the working class tends to their needs. The yacht runs into choppy waters, and the rich guests fall ill with food poisoning. After the shipwrecks, stereotypes subvert when a yacht worker takes charge and, for lack of better terms, eats the rich.

21. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

JoJo Beltzer, a small, blonde-haired, blue-eyed German boy, hopes to aid his country and appease his imaginary friend, Hitler. Taiki Waititi plays the expressive, cartoonish version of Jojo’s imaginary friend, popping up whenever the boy needs advice or a laugh.

JoJo enrolls in a training camp, preparing to join his country’s army one day. Though he finds the activities distressing and disheartening, admitting to Hitler, he doesn’t think he’s the man for the task. Once Jojo finds a Jewish girl his mother allowed to live in their attic, he confronts his prejudices, along with Hitler’s.

22. Dream Scenario (2023)

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in this recent horror comedy about a boring family man who becomes an overnight sensation. Cage’s character, Paul, emerges in dreams as a useless bystander, watching over the subject. His students mention his appearance to him, asking him to pose for Instagram photos, which gives him newfound recognition and purpose in his life.

A few weeks pass, and the media overtakes his family life, barging into his privacy. Now, he starts appearing in nightmares, terrorizing his students and the public, ostracizing this boring old man. The fact that Nicolas Cage plays this zany character heightens the fun.

23. Spree (2020)

Do it for the likes. Joe Keery’s character, Kurt Kunkle, is a failing internet presence. However, his neighbor, a younger boy, has a steady internet following solidified in passionate fans and brand deals, spawning Kurt’s jealousy. Kurt pays his bills as a Spree driver (a knockoff of Lyft and Uber), decking out his car with cameras.

Kurt decides to gain followers and attention; he needs to orchestrate murders. These acts will disturb and intrigue his viewers and raise his traction online. He begins gifting his passengers contaminated water bottles and catching their reactions via his in-car cameras. His neighbor comments on his videos, deeming them lame, which agitates Kurt, generating more anger on his behalf. Half of the internet believes Kurt fabricated his pranks, while others think he is a cold-hearted killer.

24. Ghost World (2001)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Ghost World stars Scarlett Johannson, Thora Birch, and Steve Buscemi in a reflection on the transition from high school graduation to adulthood. The two girls cultivate unfavorable personalities (and hairstyles). They both have no future except for the desire to move in with one another and work random jobs. As a prank, they call up a lonesome man, Seymour, searching for a woman in the paper, affirming their identity as his long-lost love interest. Though the two prank call, Enid finds warmth in Seymour and furthers their relationship.

Thora Birch and Steve Buscemi’s onscreen chemistry amuses viewers as they meander through various stages of relationships filled with awkward encounters and unpleasant conversations. Birch’s character relies on nihilism to feel, and Buscemi also strikes a cynical demeanor.