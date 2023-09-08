15 Must-Watch Movies That Redefine Bizarre Brilliance

Some of the best movies make us think in ways we'd never considered before. Eccentric, offbeat movies are an excellent example. There are so many quirky movies that it's become its own genre. In order to spread the love, here are just a few of the best quirky movies you need to see.

1. Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

This comedic time travel movie follows a young intern at a newspaper who is assigned to investigate an ad in the newspaper that cryptically requests a time travel partner. The intern ends up on a wacky adventure with the strange man who wrote the ad.

2. Being John Malkovich (1999)

When a puppeteer-turned-temp discovers a portal into the mind of the actor John Malkovich, he and his coworker begin to invade the actor's mind for a business opportunity. This cult classic explores identity and the self in a unique and quirky fashion.

3. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Moonrise Kingdom takes place on an island in New England in 1965. When a middle-school-aged couple runs away to be together, an approaching storm causes the search for the kids to ramp up. The film follows a group of strange but lovable adults on a mission to find the missing kids.

4. The Lobster (2015)

This absurdist comedic drama takes place in a dystopian society, where people are made to attend a retreat to find their life partner in forty-five days. If they're unsuccessful, they're turned into any animal of their choosing.

5. Bad Boy Bubby (1993)

Bad Boy Bubby is a dark comedy that follows a thirty-five-year-old man who was trapped in his parent's house for his entire life. But when he accidentally murders his parents, he finally has the chance to leave his confines and enter the real world.

6. Lars and the Real Girl (2017)

When a shy and lonely man finally finds a girlfriend online, his family is ecstatic. However, they soon realize the girlfriend is not an actual human but a large plastic doll. Can they go along with the man's delusions, or will they find a way to break open the truth?

7. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

In World War II Germany, a young patriotic boy is aghast when he finds out that his mother is hiding a young Jewish woman in their home. The boy must grapple with his ideology with the help of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

8. Dave Made a Maze (2017)

When an unaccomplished artist gets trapped in a maze he created in his living room, surrounded by mythical monsters he created, his girlfriend enters the maze to rescue him. But when she and her ragtag team embark on the mission, they, too, must contend with the wild world they encounter in the labyrinth.

9. Delicatessen (1991)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Delicatessen is a French film about a butcher who lures people to his dilapidated apartment building only to murder them and sell their meat for food. But when he draws a circus clown to the building, the butcher's daughter falls in love and ruins his murderous plans.

10. Waiting for Guffman (1995)

This mockumentary-style comedy follows an amateur theater troupe who rehearse their next production in the hopes of performing in front of renowned theater agent Mort Guffman. As the stress of the cast rises, the wackiness only increases.

11. Nacho Libre (2006)

A cook in a monastery's orphanage becomes distraught when he notices the kids never have enough to eat. To end their starvation, the cook hatches a plan to raise money by becoming a Lucha Libre wrestler. But he must conceal his plan from the monastery, which doesn't allow members to be a part of the Lucha Libre.

12. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

After a happily married fox raids the gardens of some neighboring human farmers, he must make peace with his wife and the humans who become his hunters after his thefts. But this cunning creature has some secret tricks to bring peace back to the neighborhood.

13. Buffalo '66 (1998)

Buffalo '66 is about Billy (Vincent Gallo) who decides to visit his parents with his wife after getting out of jail. The issue is, that he doesn't have a wife. So Billy finds a girl, kidnaps her, and forces her to marry him for this visit.

14. Palm Spring (2020)

Palm Springs is a fun comedy about Nyles (Andy Samberg) who finds himself stuck in a time loop at a wedding. After promising to never bring anyone else into the loop, another wedding guest, Sarah (Cristin Milioti), ends up joining Nyles as they relive the same day over and over.

15. I Heart Huckabees (2004)

I Heart Huckabees focuses on a couple who claim to be detectives… well detectives of life. They help others solve their existential crisis and all the questions they might have about their lives.

