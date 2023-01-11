“Quitter’s Day” is Tomorrow: Are Your New Year’s Resolutions Safe?

Late last year, consumer research firm Statista asked hundreds of Americans to detail their top New Year’s Resolutions for 2023. Unfortunately, New Year’s resolutions get a bad rap for being notoriously unattainable. 23% of people don’t even make it through the first week.

Strava, a network for tracking physical exercise, documented over 800 million user-logged activities in 2019 and found that most people toss in the towel by the second Friday of January, which they succinctly dubbed “Quitter’s Day.”

Yes, that's tomorrow, Friday the 13th of January.

Fortunately, for those that want to break the cycle of their own annual quitting ritual, Viator, a global experiences marketplace, has some tips to help stick with and accomplish those resolutions.

Most Common New Year’s Resolutions

The plan to live a healthier life is the most popular resolution among those Americans who choose to make resolutions for 2023. Vows to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight were the top 3 New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. this year, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey.

The fourth was to save more money, accounting for 39% of respondents. It was closely followed by the resolution to spend more time with family and friends. Spend less time on social media, reduce stress on the job, and cut back on spending on living expenses rounded out the top 8, at 20-, 19-, and 19-percent, respectively.

Whether you want to be more active, more adventurous, learn something new, or travel more, the experts at Viator recommend incorporating meaningful experiences into your goals to maintain excitement and motivation throughout your transformative journey.

Be More Adventurous

The top three New Year’s Resolutions this year are all related to adapting to a healthier lifestyle. More than half of the respondents plan to exercise more, eat healthier, or lose weight.

Viator suggests that being more adventurous helps you reach your fitness goal, and adds thrill to your life at the same time. Fitness goals can be accomplished by participating in fun activities such as hiking, cycling, and even dancing. Give adrenaline rush experiences a try. They get your heart pumping and make achieving fitness goals fun.

Try A New Approach to Family Time

37% of people want to spend more time with family and friends this year. Trying an alternate approach to family time may be beneficial. Get out of the house and spend quality time in a new environment. Sitting at home doing the same thing gets stale and causes family time to die out.

Instead, try a group activity that the entire family will enjoy, like an interactive tour of where you live. Consider a downtown walking tour, a haunted house tour, or even a camping trip. Families will make priceless memories while taking a tour of and learning about your city’s history, culture, and famous architecture.

See More of The U.S. and Live Like A Local

One of the most rewarding aspects of travel is the experience. While social media and tourism marketing make it easy to stick to tourist activities, it's often more fun to get to know the area, and experience it like a local.

Carley Rojas Avila, a travel blogger at Explorers Away, comments, “It’s tempting to create a trip that is a highlight reel of the best and brightest and most famous destinations and attractions, but it’s true that little moments from your trip will be what stick with you. By balancing out your itinerary with some curated experiences and visiting off-the-beaten-path destinations, you’ll often have a much more memorable and unique travel experience in the long run.”

Learn Something New

20% of respondents wanted to spend less time on social media as part of their New Year’s resolutions. Social media has much of the world in a chokehold. You don't have to stay a prisoner to its wiles. If one of your resolutions is to spend less time on social media, Viator proposes you spend time learning something new. Practicing a new skill easily distracts you and your family from the continuous scroll of social media.

A new hobby can bring exciting new experiences while helping you accomplish your New Year’s resolutions. Learn how to cook from a local celebrity chef, take a walking tour to learn about Boston’s revolutionary history, or learn how to swim and snorkel for your next tropical vacation.

Quitters Never Win

Regardless of your New Year’s resolutions, the new year provides a fresh start and an opportunity to improve. If you struggle to accomplish your goals, try a different approach to give you a new perspective. And maybe next year, you can be among the 9% who celebrate the success of their resolutions, paving the way for new and deeper choices in the following year.

