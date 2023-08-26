R. Kelly Ordered To Pay $500K Royalties to Victims

R. Kelly and Universal Music Group have been ordered to pay half a million dollars in music royalties to Brooklyn federal prosecutors to help pay for his victim's restitution and criminal fines.

According to Variety, on Aug. 23, District Judge Ann Donnelly directed Universal Music Group to pay the disgraced singer's royalties to the court to cover outstanding fines. Donnelly previously ordered Kelly to pay $28,000 from his prison inmate account to cover unpaid fines.

Restitution for Victims

Kelly is serving 30 years in prison for racketeering and trafficking. As part of his sentence, the disgraced R&B artist, UMG, and Sony Music Entertainment were ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution to Kelly's victims. Both UMG and Sony were believed to possess property belonging to Kelly that would cover the costs of this. However, this latest ruling states Sony Music will no longer have to pay because the 56-year-old's Universal royalties will cover it.

Why R. Kelly Is in Prison

Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of trafficking and racketeering in September 2021 after it was revealed he had used employees and intermediaries to lure fans and hopeful singers into abusive and controlling conditions, including locking them in rooms without food or access to a bathroom for days. Kelly was also found guilty of three counts of coercing minors into this activity and three counts of producing tapes involving a minor.

Kelly's conviction came after nearly three decades of rumors about the singer. These continued until more public allegations of Kelly abusing young fans came to light in the early 2010s. Then, in 2019, the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which featured vivid accounts from his victims, turned public opinion dramatically against the performer.

When Kelly was jailed in 2022, his substantial income from royalties and touring, which had funded lawyers and other efforts to keep the allegations against him under wraps, had finally run out.