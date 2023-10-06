A Multi-Billion Dollar Race for The Future of America’s EV Production Has Begun

Ford shook up the automotive industry in 2021 when it announced it would pour $11 billion into developing electric vehicle (EV) related facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Even when accounted for inflation, according to their governor, Andy Beshear, this signals Kentucky's single largest project ever undertaken.

The project, building the Blue Oval SK Battery Park (at an estimated cost of $5.8 billion), is expected to break ground in 2025. Located roughly 50 miles outside Louisville, the project is expected to create around 5,000 new jobs, with a yearly starting pay of approximately $55,000.

Subsidizing the undertaking is around $250 million in tax dollars and $27 million worth of land, which is being provided to the project for free. The price per job of the project, after the state’s cash incentives, comes out to about $50,000.

For Beshear, though, his state landing this project is priceless. He sees it as a guarantee against the state’s workers getting displaced like they did when things shifted with the energy sector decades ago.

States want to be a part of this.

How The Race Is Shaping Up.

Since Ford’s inaugural move in 2021, approximately 70 percent of automaker EV development funds have flowed into the southern states. Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee netting roughly $38 billion worth of investment while shelling out almost $7 billion worth of state-backed incentives to land those deals.

Meanwhile, the region that’s historically been home to American automotive production, the Midwest, has only netted $28.6 billion worth of these EV investments thus far. Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana are the states that have garnered the most, offering up to $5.6 billion worth of state subsidies to do so.

When asked about the influx of EV development funds into the state, Tennessee’s Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, Stuart McWhorter, cited that his state’s readiness to take on such projects goes back decades. They've been developing the infrastructure to house new manufacturing projects for generations.

McWhorter added, “We've created a business environment that is attractive not only to the automotive industry but a lot of industries.” Though it took decades to land a project of this scale, its expected impact on local communities will span for decades, adding, “It'll impact families for generations.”

Competition From the North.

The race for EV production isn’t just limited to the United States; Canada has become a serious player, reportedly landing around $20 billion worth of investment since 2021. Netting that $20 billion, which accounts for approximately 14 percent of the auto industry's overall investments so far, wasn’t easy.

Automaker Stellantis ceased production on their Ontario-based Nexstar battery plant because the Canadian government was not offering incentives on par with what the American states were putting forth to grease these deals into an agreement.

The result was a months-long standoff that ended when the Canadian government finally offered over $7 billion in tax incentives.

It’s Still Anybody’s Race at This Point.

According to projections from data analyst S&P Global Mobility, if the automotive industry wants to achieve its goal that half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2035 are EVs, they will have to build more than twice as many factories.

So, the race for the future of North American EV production has only just begun.

According to Mark Barrott, head of automotive practice for Plante Moran in Southfield, Michigan, “We will need two to three times more battery capacity than what we have or what's been announced if we are to meet the projected North American demand.”

It’s estimated that at least a dozen more projects with over a billion dollars in capital expenditures and more than $75 million in yearly payroll have yet to find homes.