Raising the Bar: Whisky Auction Soars to New Heights With $2.7 Million Sale

Vintage and rare whisky has always interested the top auction houses, but the market broke new ground in November with a record sale. At Sotheby’s in London, a bottle of The Macallan 1926 set a new world record for a single bottle as the hammer came down at £2.1 million (2.7 million USD).

Only 40 were ever produced, and the rarity was enhanced, as this was one of only 12 bottles with a label designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.

Hitting New Heights

The Macallan 1926 was bottled in 1986, but it began to age in sherry casks sixty years earlier. This wasn’t the first time that the vintage had set a new record as, back in 2019, CNN reported that another from the 1926 range was sold at auction for £1.5 million ($1.9 million).

Despite that earlier sale, Sotheby’s had set a relatively modest estimate for their most recent find. The long-established auction house had expected the latest bottle of The Macallan 1926 to sell between £750,000 and £1.2 million.

Incredible Whisky

Head of whisky at Sotheby’s, Jonny Fowle, told the AFP news agency that The Macallan was incredible and that it “should not be taken lightly.”

“I tasted a tiny drop, a tiny drop of this,” Fowle admitted. “It’s very rich, it’s got a lot of dried fruit as you would expect, a lot of spice, a lot of wood.”

Further reports offer additional tasting notes from Kirsteen Campbell, the master whisky maker at Macallan.

She referred to “rich dark fruits, black cherry compote alongside sticky dates, followed by intense sweet antique oak.” It sounds delicious, even if it’s unlikely that the unnamed buyer has bought The Macallan 1926 to drink.

A Rare Beast

The 40 bottles that were produced did not go on general sale. Some were presented to Macallan’s clients, and that is one apparent reason behind the rarity value. The Macallan 1926 range was made even rarer when a surviving bottle was said to have been destroyed in the Japanese earthquake of 2011.

Whisky is often mentioned as part of an investment portfolio, and having written and researched this article, many websites I visit in the next 48 hours will include pop-up ads tempting me into cask purchases. The chances of finding anything likely to reach a seven-figure sum are negligible, but this new world record shows how sought-after rare spirits can be.

Source: CNN.