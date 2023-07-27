What Does It Mean To Be a Millionaire? Ramit Sethi Lets Twitter Know.

Assets are those lovely little attributes that can take you from barely scraping by to millionaire status overnight. Recently a man allowed an online forum to decide whether his friend's millionaire status was real or imagined.

Back Story

A man berated his friend for claiming millionaire status after inheriting a home from his grandparents valued at $1 million. The friend likes to use status to impress people, particularly women, and the man who posted the story was irritated that his friend would be so cringe.

When financial influencer Ramit Sethi, known for the Netflix series How to Get Rich and host of the I Will Teach You to Get Rich podcast, posted a comment about the story to his Twitter account, the internet once again honored us with a party of comments.

1- Birds of a Feather

One user thinks both the guy and his friend are in the wrong, saying they're birds of a feather: flocking together because they're both jerks.

2- Hold It

Another individual thinks that you have to be able to hold the money to count it. In their eyes, if you can't pull the money out of a bank account, you don't have that money.

3- Personal Net Worth

Someone wanted to point out how much personal property and real estate, especially, count toward your net worth. Real estate counts!

4- Stop Thinking

Another commenter pegged the way most people think: that being a millionaire means you have your riches just hanging out in the bank.

5- Everything You Own

One contributor agrees that everything you own goes toward your net worth. This user took it a step further and said that the original poster appeared to be jealous of his friend because of his wealth.

6- House Poor

Somebody says their favorite kind of people are house-poor people: people who want to host parties and network. The commenter lamented the loss the original poster experienced, saying he now won't be able to enjoy his friend's wealth.

7- Math Is Math

One participant figured that the math that worked yesterday would work tomorrow: even if a million dollars doesn't go very far, it's still a million dollars.

8- Liquidate How Much

A second commenter finds the number of people who equate cash with wealth funny and stated they felt most lower-tier millionaires had their wealth in assets rather than cash.

9- Why?

Several respondents wanted to know why the poster was so bent on being right, especially when his friend had a huge house and pool to share.

10- Dumb Fights

Another contributor expressed they felt white people fight about stupid stuff, saying “Caucasian people have the dumbest arguments.”

11- Not Like It Used To Be

A reader knows that being a millionaire isn't all it's cracked up to be and explained the owner of the house would need about 35 million to live like a millionaire due to inflation.

12- Assets and Liabilities

A second respondent thinks the poster needs to learn a few things. At the end of the day, if the house owner's assets to liabilities cost is a million, they are technically a millionaire.

How To Lose Friends

Sometimes being a good friend means telling your buddy things they don't want to hear. In this case, the poster said his peace, but he didn't leave it at that. He kept hounding, criticizing, and nagging his former friend just to be correct and prove a point. Jealousy never looks good; in this case, it ruins a friendship.

Source: (Twitter).