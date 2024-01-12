24 For 2024: Ranking the Major Signings Ahead of the New MLS Season

The 2024 Major League Soccer season begins on February 21, and the franchises involved have all worked hard to improve their rosters ahead of the new campaign.

While Lionel Messi’s arrival is undoubtedly the biggest deal in MLS history, this period has seen an exciting list of foreign and home-grown transfers, but who will have the most significant impact on the League this time?

1. Hugo Lloris: LAFC

The arrival of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur represents a significant coup for Los Angeles FC. He may be 37 years old and reaching the end of his career, but he is a World Cup-winning captain, having lifted the biggest prize in soccer with France in 2018. Lloris’ total of 145 senior caps is the most for any French footballer, and he’s won many individual awards as a goalkeeper. For 2024, at least, Hugo Lloris will be a reliable presence between the posts for the 2022 MLS Cup winners.

2. Emil Forsberg: New York Red Bulls

On January 1, the New York Red Bulls signed Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig. He will bring experience to the Red Bull Arena, having already made 86 appearances for Sweden’s senior side. Clubs affiliated with Red Bull often do business with each other, which could work to the New York franchise’s advantage. Forsberg is an attacking player who scored 71 goals across ten seasons in Germany, and those strikes can drive the Red Bulls deep into the postseason.

3. Luis Suarez: Inter Miami

Inter Miami has pulled off another major signing and will line up Luis Suarez alongside his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. The experienced Uruguayan international is another player at the end of his career. Still, he is a proven goalscorer and should help his new team to build on their modest MLS record. The pressure is on at Inter Miami, where this roster of stars must improve their poor showing in the Eastern Conference last season.

4. Xande Silva: Atlanta United

Portuguese winger Xande Silva’s career has yet to deliver on its potential. After playing for his country through the youth ranks, the player has been unable to settle despite featuring for six professional teams to date. It’s hoped that he will find a home at Atlanta United. The 26-year-old enjoyed a brief spell on loan here last season and was impressive enough to secure a permanent deal. Atlanta was eliminated in the first Playoff round last term and will aim for another postseason slot.

5. Zack Steffen: Colorado Rapids

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is back in MLS after a frustrating spell in English soccer. The USMNT international signed for multiple Premier League champions Manchester City, from Columbus Crew, in 2019 but only played 21 games for the club over four years. Colorado Rapids picked up Steffen, and he will look to rebuild his career. Meanwhile, his new team, who finished at the bottom of the Western Conference in 2019, needs a significant improvement in defense.

6. Zorhan Bassong: Sporting Kansas City

Having previously appeared for CF Montreal over two seasons, Canadian defender Zorhan Bassong is back in Major League Soccer. Sporting Kansas City has taken a gamble on the 24-year-old who couldn’t settle after leaving North America. Bassong is at a crossroads in his career, and this is one of the lower-profile deals of the offseason.

7. Enes Sali: FC Dallas

The transfer of Enes Sali from Romanian side Farul Constanta to FC Dallas may have gone under the radar, but the midfielder is an exciting prospect. At 17, he’s already appeared for the senior Romanian national team after establishing himself as a first choice at his former club. Dallas may have a protegee on their hands, and it will be fascinating to see Sali’s career develop across 2024.

8. Caden Clark: Minnesota United

Having made his professional debut with New York Red Bulls, American Under 20 international Caden Clark joined RB Leipzig in 2021. The move to Germany was supposed to advance the midfielder’s career, but it has held him back. Clark made no senior appearances for Leipzig and, at one stage, was loaned back to the Red Bulls reserve unit. At 20, it’s time for Caden Clark to rebuild his career, and Minnesota United has given him that chance.

9. Henrich Ravas: New England Revolution

Another new goalkeeper joins the ranks of Major League Soccer. Henrich Ravas hails from Slovakia and wants to establish himself after a frustrating career. At 26, he’s already played for eight professional sides. New England fans may not be too excited about this transfer, but Ravas will provide competition to the man holding the number one jersey, Tomas Vaclik.

10. Miki Yamane: LA Galaxy

He may not be a household name, but 30-year-old Miki Yamane will bring plenty of experience to the LA Galaxy defense next season. The right-back has made 16 appearances for the Japanese national side and was a regular starter at his former club, Kawasaki Frontale. Yamane won seven major titles in Japan and will be looking to bring some more silverware to Dignity Health Sports Park.

11. Kamal Miller: Portland Timbers

The trade of Kamal Miller from Inter Miami to Portland Timbers means that the Canadian international is now with his fourth MLS club. He was surplus to requirements at Miami, but the Timbers have acquired an experienced center-back who has already made 41 senior appearances for his country. Miller was included in the MLS All-Star game of 2022, and he’ll look to boost a Portland team that finished outside of the Playoff places last term.

12. Tyrese Spicer: Toronto FC

Only some strikers have crossed to Major League Soccer in the offseason, so Tyrese Spicer is an exception. He’s a young Trinidadian who has played for his country at the youth level, and he joins Toronto after featuring for Des Moines Menace in USL. Toronto fans should be excited by Spicer’s returns at the College level, where he averaged a goal every other game for Lipscomb Bisons.

13. Tom Barlow: Chicago Fire

Following a five-year stint with the New York Red Bulls, attacker Tom Barlow has left to continue his career with the Chicago Fire. He will bring a wealth of experience to Soldier Field, which could be one of the shrewdest deals of the offseason. Barlow has yet to feature for the US side, but he is a hard-working, dependable player, and all of that experience should help Chicago improve on their poor showing in 2023.

14. Tomas Totland: St. Louis City

Having joined MLS as the newest franchise, St Louis City stunned fans by finishing at the top of the Western Conference in 2023. They may have lost out at the first playoff stage, but the club has improved their roster by signing Norwegian defender Tomas Totland. He’s represented his country at Under 21 level and is an exciting prospect as St. Louis aims to go deeper into the postseason.

15. Miguel Berry: LA Galaxy

After an underwhelming career, Miguel Berry must be in the last-chance saloon regarding MLS. As a striker, he has a poor record in front of goal and has yet to impress at Columbus Crew, DC United, and Atlanta United. Berry joined LA Galaxy on December 19, but the Spaniard needs a significant improvement to win over the club’s fanbase.

16. Kyle Duncan: New York Red Bulls

Another player returning to Major League Soccer after a frustrating spell abroad is defender Kyle Duncan. The USMNT international left New York Red Bulls to join Belgian club KV Oostende in 2022, but he’s back after playing just seven games for his European team. Duncan was loaned back to the Red Bulls, but the deal is now permanent, and the player should thrive back in a familiar environment.

17. Tomas Chancalay: New England Revolution

After he impressed on loan in 2023, Argentine winger Tomas Chancalay is now a full-time Revolution player. He’s an exciting talent who contributes many goals from his position on the flank. Chancalay joins a franchise that continues to underachieve after crashing out in round one of the playoffs last term.

18. Rodrigues: San Jose Earthquakes

Brazilian clubs often provide top-class talent for MLS, and the latest to join North America’s top flight is the defender Rodrigues. The center-back is only on loan from Gremio, and he returns to San Jose after a temporary deal in 2022. He’s another player who has struggled to settle into first-team football, and while he’s only 26, this is a make-or-break campaign for Rodrigues.

19. Jader Obrian: Austin FC

After two years with FC Dallas, Colombian winger Jader Obrian traveled across Texas to join Austin FC. He became a first-team regular with his former MLS club, and some fans were surprised to see him released. A winger with pace who has scored some crucial goals, Obrian has a chance to prove Dallas wrong.

20. Wilder Cartagena: Orlando City

Defensive midfielder Wilder Cartagena joins Orlando City after impressing on a loan basis in 2023. He’s an experienced and much-traveled player who has made 16 appearances for the Peru national team. Cartagena is a solid player in front of the defense, and Orlando fans should be happy to see him sign a permanent deal.

21. Nicolas Lodeiro: Orlando City

Orlando City has been busy in the transfer market after progressing to the Conference semifinals in 2023. Joining Wilder Cartagena at the Exploria Stadium is the experienced Uruguayan international Nicolas Lodeiro, who previously spent seven years with the Seattle Sounders. An attacking midfielder, Lodeiro is a two-time winner of the MLS Cup, and he will slot into an ever-improving Orlando roster.

22. Jonathan Mensah: New England Revolution

Another MLS Cup winner has moved clubs with Jonathan Mensah switching from the San Jose Earthquakes to the New England Revolution. While with Columbus Crew, Mensah was part of the roster that won the MLS Cup in 2020. He spent five years with Columbus and is another player with vast Major League Soccer experience.

23. John McCarthy: LA Galaxy

With Hugo Lloris joining LA FC, it was clear that goalkeeper John McCarthy faced a campaign as second choice. Instead of waiting for a chance, the 31-year-old stopper has crossed the city to LA Galaxy for more game time. He’ll be an essential figure between the posts for a Galaxy side that struggled in 2023, and the pressure is on McCarthy to strengthen that suspect defense.

24. Nicholas Hagen: Columbus Crew

Another goalkeeper completes our list of 24 for 2024. Several clubs have sought support in goal, but Nicholas Hagen may represent good business for Columbus Crew. At 27, he’s approaching his peak and has already made 34 appearances for the senior Guatemalan side.