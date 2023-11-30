Ranking Tim Sale and Jeph Loeb’s Collaborations

Writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale’s work together made an indelible mark on superhero comics. Their work dives deep into emotions, ideas, and complicated plotting to create some of the most influential comics of the last thirty years.

Not only have they made several stories together that tower as masterpieces of the medium, but their work on Batman: The Long Halloween served as the primary story inspiration for The Dark Knight, the most successful Batman movie ever. Throughout their careers, the writer and artist created fourteen stories together, from short stories to graphic novels, all of which bring a smile to comics readers’ faces. But which title makes readers smile the most?

1. Batman: The Long Halloween (1997, DC Comics)

The Long Halloween’s most extraordinary claim to fame outside the comics world remains its influence on The Dark Knight. But the book has more than an effect on the most celebrated Batman movie. The Long Halloween occurs early in Batman’s career, before any sidekicks and before Harvey Dent became Two-Face. The story follows District Attorney Dent, police Captain Jim Gordon, and Batman as they work together to bring down the Falcone crime family in Gotham.

But Batman's work grows complicated with the arrival of a mysterious serial killer known as “Holiday,” who kills on a holiday every month. The book plays out like a whodunit mixed with an organized crime drama in a city full of eccentric supervillains and a vigilante. Loeb’s plotting gives each aspect its due and weaves them together, making The Long Halloween an unassailable masterpiece. Tim Sale’s art amazes with jaw-dropping splash pages and a beautiful interplay between light and shadow, evoking film noir.

2. Superman For All Seasons (1998, DC Comics)

With Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, no one can rank their two best works in any way other than as tied for number one. Superman For All Seasons takes a unique look at the quintessentially American superhero by allowing us into the perspectives of those around him.

Jonathan Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and Lana Lang each offer their view of the Man of Steel, what he means to them, and how he’s changed their lives. Superman For All Seasons functions as a portrait of a hero by highlighting his impact on those around him. That it does so with some of Sale’s most stunning artwork, significantly inspired by the work of Norman Rockwell, makes it a definitive Superman story.

3. Hulk: Gray (2004, Marvel Comics)

The third of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s color-coded collaborations for Marvel, Hulk: Gray follows in the footsteps of Daredevil: Yellow and Spider-Man: Blue by centering on the early part of the superhero’s career. In fact, Hulk: Gray only takes place over a few days after Bruce Banner’s exposure to gamma rays and his initial transformation into the Hulk.

A conversation between Banner and psychiatrist Leonard Samson frames the comic’s story, with Banner recalling the horrors he experienced and created in his earliest days as the Hulk. Hulk: Gray plays out like a literary tragedy, significantly influenced by Frankenstein and Of Mice and Men. Sale lends even more emotional weight to the narrative with fantastic, often devastating visual storytelling combined with his splash pages and the book’s shades of gray color palette.

4. Batman: Dark Victory (2000, DC Comics)

Batman: Dark Victory follows The Long Halloween as a sequel and does the near impossible by delivering a book that draws on what made the original great without creating something too similar. Dark Victory follows Batman as he retreats from working with others to take on crime in Gotham alone. But he learns solitude, especially in a war, won’t get him far. Like The Long Halloween, the story centers on a serial killer known as “HangMan” for the publicly hanged bodies they leave around Gotham.

Hangman leaves messages in the form of an unfinished hangman game pinned to each of the bodies, leaving a trail of clues that implicates the now-changed Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Like its predecessor, Dark Victory brings together a variety of genres into a thrilling melting pot. But the introduction of young Richard Grayson distinguishes it as something entirely its own. Sale and Loeb create parallel panels showing Richard and Bruce’s experiences in the wake of their parents’ deaths that might just make readers cry.

5. Challengers of the Unknown Must Die! (1991, DC Comics)

Tim Sale and Jeph Loeb’s first-ever collaboration deserves far more acclaim than its current fun fact status. Released five years after Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s Watchmen, Challengers of the Unknown Must Die! tells another story about what superheroes do after they’re superheroes. The story begins with the explosion of the titular Challengers’ home base, a mountain overlooking a town dubbed “Challengerville,” that leaves several dead and much of the town destroyed.

In the explosion's aftermath, the three surviving Challengers attempt to find purpose, with little success. Decades later, Challengers of the Unknown Must Die! remains a brilliant consideration of superheroes both culturally and psychologically. The series doesn’t feature any of Sale’s famous splash pages but makes up for it with several creative uses of panels throughout the book.

6. Daredevil: Yellow (2002, Marvel Comics)

Daredevil: Yellow begins Loeb and Sale’s Marvel color cycle. Matt Murdock/Daredevil narrates the book as a letter written to his now-dead girlfriend, Karen Page, adding a level of introspection throughout the color stories. Like the other color books, Daredevil: Yellow focuses on the early days of its eponymous superhero.

The book highlights Matt’s relationship with his father, his best friend and law office partner Foggy, and their new secretary, Karen. In Daredevil: Yellow, Loeb and Sale meld humor, action, and romance to create an equally thrilling, affecting, and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny. Sale does some of his most eye-popping action work here, with several splash pages featuring multiple Daredevils in motion.

7. “Prom Night” in Solo (2004, DC Comics)

Solo had a short run from DC that featured a single artist telling several short stories, often with multiple collaborators. The first issue of the series spotlights the work of Tim Sale with stories from across the DC universe, and in his collaboration for the issue with Jeph Loeb, the two return to the world of Superman For All Seasons.

“Prom Night” captures Clark Kent’s unconditional altruism as he helps a famously rude woman stuck in the mud. The story becomes even more heartwarming and poignant because it takes place on Clark’s prom night, and he gets his tux covered in mud for his good deed. That’s a fairly quick fix for Clark Kent, but there’s something special about his willingness to help others no matter the cost to him that makes “Prom Night” the best of Loeb and Sale’s short stories.

8. Captain America: White (2015, Marvel Comics)

The production history of Captain America: White might hold more infamy than its content. Seven years elapsed between the first issue, released in 2008, and the second, released in 2015. But that delay didn’t diminish the quality of the final miniseries. Captain America: White centers on Steve Rogers/Captain America and his young sidekick Bucky’s time during World War II, as they work with Nick Fury’s Howling Commandos and members of the French resistance.

Like the other color stories, Captain America: White has narration from Rogers as he looks back on the war as if he’s speaking to his now-dead sidekick. The book reads more like a war journal than a superhero story. Captain America: White includes several instances of characters questioning morality in the context of war, action scenes that are more terrifying than exciting, and some selfless acts of heroism. Tim Sale and Jeph Loeb have always made superheroes feel real, but perhaps never more so than in this war story.

9. Catwoman: When in Rome (2005, DC Comics)

A (forgive the term) sidequel to Batman: Dark Victory, Catwoman: When in Rome takes place during the events of that story and follows Selina Kyle/Catwoman on a trip to Rome. But the trip isn’t just a Roman holiday. Selina takes the transatlantic journey to investigate her heritage, as she believes she may be the daughter of the mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Things grow even more complicated when several of Gotham’s homegrown weapons, like Joker venom and Mr. Freeze’s ice gun, appear in the hands of Italian gangsters. Catwoman: When in Rome offers a fun mystery and by far the most risqué drawings of Selina out of her Catwoman costume in Sale’s oeuvre.

10. Batman: Haunted Knight (1996, DC Comics)

Batman: Haunted Knight collects three short stories by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, initially released as one-shot Halloween specials. The first centers on Scarecrow, the second on The Mad Hatter, and the third adapts A Christmas Carol to the Batman universe. The stories stand out as exciting, thought-provoking, and fantastically drawn, hence they led the team to create The Long Halloween.

But the literary influences and the exploration of fear as a tool for evil or good can’t bring these early Batman stories up to the level of Sale and Loeb’s longer collaborations with the Dark Knight.

11. Spider-Man: Blue (2003, Marvel Comics)

In the second book in the color series, Spider-Man: Blue, Peter Parker reflects on his early relationship with Gwen Stacy. Like any good Spider-Man comic, the story emphasizes Peter’s struggle to balance personal life and superhero duty. Spidey takes on Green Goblin, Rhino, Vulture, and more as the book retells events from early Spider-Man comics.

While seeing Sale’s versions of these iconic villains presents a treat to fans, the stacked character roster makes the series feel less focused than the other color stories. Spider-Man: Blue succeeds more as a teen melodrama love-triangle story about Peter having feelings for both Gwen and Mary Jane Watson, offering several affecting moments.

12. Wolverine/Gambit: Victims (1995, Marvel Comics)

Between the short stories that make up Haunted Knight and creating The Long Halloween, Tim Sale and Jeph Loeb created this miniseries centered on two X-Men favorites. Wolverine/Gambit: Victims follows Gambit as he makes his way to London to investigate a series of killings, the latest of which claimed the life of an old friend.

When he arrives, he discovers Wolverine at the site of a murder, and the mystery grows more complicated and disturbing. Wolverine/Gambit: Victims delivers a fast-paced mystery full of great art; Sale’s Wolverine, in particular, is a highlight. But the story doesn’t feel unique to the duo the way their best work does.

13. “And Nothing Will Ever Be The Same” in Uncanny X-Men Annual #18 (1994, Marvel Comics)

Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s first collaboration for Marvel, the short story “And Nothing Will Ever by the Same in 1994’s Uncanny X-Men Annual, tells a story of Bishop’s time as a soldier in a dystopian future.

There’s not much to the story beyond character development for Bishop by showing the intensity of his experiences. But Sale’s art, some of the most explosive (literally) in his career, makes “And Nothing Will Ever Be The Same” a must-read for fans of 1990s X-Men and Bishop.

14. “The Same Thing Happens Every Night” in JSA: All Stars (2004, DC Comics)

The shortest of Tim Sale and Loeb’s short stories, “The Same Thing Happens Every Night,” appears as a chapter-end story in the larger JSA: All Stars series. The story follows Hawkman/Carter Hall as he takes down some bank robbers and gets roped into an off-panel card game with the chief of police while doing his best to make it home for dinner with his wife, Shiera.

Sale’s pencils in the story look more sketch-like than much of his work, making it not just a chuckle-worthy short story for the writing but one worth seeking out for the art.