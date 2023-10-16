Ranking Val Lewton’s Scariest RKO Movies

Not all master filmmakers direct. Val Lewton, a producer and writer who became the head of RKO Radio Pictures B horror unit in the 1940s, stands out as one of the most influential figures in cinema. He didn't earn that distinction for any films he directed, but nine films he produced (two of which he wrote) over four years.

Find here a ranking of those films, though the lowest-rated is by no means awful. Each film he produced with the studio endures not only some of the best of their decade but also the scariest RKO Movies in horror history.

1. Cat People (1942)

The first film Lewton made with RKO remains his best. Cat People paired Lewton with director Jacques Tourneur, a partnership that would result in three films and showed that the two could bring out the best in each other.

The film centers on Serbian immigrant Irena (Simone Simon), who fears that physical affection will transform her into a big cat. Her fears stem from a myth told in her hometown in Serbia but function as a powerful metaphor for fears of women’s desire, a remarkable subject matter for a film from the early 1940s.

Beyond the surprising themes, Cat People’s claim to classic status rests on the striking visual world Lewton, Tourneur, and cinematographer Nicholas Musuraca created with the film–a world filled with deep shadows and mysterious dangers.

2. The Seventh Victim (1943)

The Seventh Victim, also shot by Musuraca but helmed by future Valley of the Dolls director Mark Robson, deepens those shadows and expands the world of Cat People in more ways than one. The Seventh Victim builds on the aesthetic and techniques of Cat People with several indelible images and a shower scene that inspired a much more famous deluge scene.

The film follows teenager Mary (Kim Hunter), who leaves her boarding school for New York to investigate the disappearance of her older sister. When she arrives, she encounters several peculiar characters, including one who also appears in Cat People, establishing Lewton as an early shared universe filmmaker.

3. The Leopard Man (1943)

Despite the somewhat similar title, Lewton and Tourneur’s third film together doesn’t have anything to do with their first. The Leopard Man draws viewers into a stunning New Mexico set Proto-Slasher whodunnit filled with edge-of-your-seat suspense, red herrings, and the requisite early psychobabble.

The deaths begin when a show leopard escapes a nightclub and kills a young woman. But as more deaths follow, questions arise about whether a human copycat (pardon the pun) has picked up where the big cat left off. It’s another beautifully shot film, this time by cinematographer Robert De Grasse, that uses the pitch-black darkness of its night scenes to create some of the most effective jump scares ever set to film.

4. Isle of the Dead (1945)

The second of three films Lewton made with Boris Karloff, Isle of the Dead features the most terrifying scene in Lewton’s entire horror filmography. The film centers on a disparate group of people quarantined because of a plague on a small island during the Balkan Wars of 1912. But the inhabitants of the eponymous Isle of the Dead have more to worry about than the plague. One of them may be a vorvolaka, a mythical undead creature that feeds on the living.

Yet, despite the dual medical and supernatural threats, the most horrifying moment comes from a premature burial, one perfectly set up early in the film that pays off in an unforgettable scene.

5. I Walked With a Zombie (1943)

The second film Tourneur made with Lewton overwhelms the audience with atmosphere. I Walked With a Zombie merges inspiration from an article of the same name as the film and Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre to construct a movie that makes the viewer believe in magic.

Here, voodoo fills the role of magic, the kind that allows someone to make a controllable zombie through ritual. The narrative follows a young nurse, brought to a Caribbean island to care for the ill wife of a plantation owner, who acts as a point of view character for the audience in a film that serves as a perhaps not entirely accurate but certainly entertaining journey into (white American filmmakers’ understanding of) voodoo.

6. Bedlam (1946)

The final film Karloff and Lewton made together, as well as Lewton’s final film with RKO, Bedlam functions more as a social issue film than a horror movie. Based on the A Rake’s Progress series of paintings by William Hogarth, Bedlam tells the 18th-century-England-set story of an uncaring asylum overseer, Sims (Karloff), and Nell (Anna Lee). This young society woman seeks to improve the living conditions of the asylum’s residents.

But Bedlam avoids a simply good versus evil narrative, as Nell expresses an abstract desire to help the people of the asylum but fears interacting with them. The film presents a surprisingly nuanced exploration of a privileged young woman’s complicated feelings about the mentally ill in a story that makes the systematic cruelty of the asylum more terrifying than any of its residents.

7. The Curse of the Cat People (1944)

The only sequel in Lewton’s filmography, The Curse of the Cat People, co-directed by future Best Director winner Robert Wise, picks up several years after the 1942 film and sees Irena’s ex and his new wife living in the suburbs with a six-year-old daughter. One night, after the lonely young girl has wished for a friend, the ghost of Irena appears to her, and, over the course of the film, the two become close.

But the appearance of a ghostly friend only makes up part of the film. The other sees young Amy (Ann Carter) befriend an elderly neighbor. That neighbor believes that her caretaker, ostensibly her daughter, is an imposter who’s taken her daughter’s place. This second plotline lends the film its horror, as the caretaker becomes a threat to both the girl and the old woman.

The Curse of the Cat People stands out as one of the strangest films in Lewton’s horror movie-making career. That strangeness makes it all the more fascinating as it combines a sweet, almost fairytale-like ghost story with an unsettling tale of familial drama. And if that’s not enough, it’s also a Christmas movie.

8. The Body Snatcher (1945)

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s short story of the same name, The Body Snatcher follows Karloff’s John Gray as he robs graves to supply a doctor with fresh corpses. But, of course, fresh corpses in graves eventually run out, and Gray must turn to murder to continue meeting demand.

The Body Snatcher, directed by Wise and shot by De Grasse, builds on the horror of the eponymous body snatching with a plot that features more intrigue and threats of blackmail than threats of violence. Multiple characters attempt to advance their position by threatening to expose the truth about the bodies, some more successfully than others.

It’s the only Lewton film that’s a bit longer than it needs to be (even at 78 minutes) but contains Karloff’s best performance in the three films they made together.

9. The Ghost Ship (1943)

The worst of Lewton’s horror films still stands above most other horror films. The Ghost Ship tells the story of sailor Tom Merriam (Russell Wade), who joins the crew of a ship that regularly loses crew members to accidents. Or are they? After the suspicious death of a shipmate who disagreed with the captain about something, Merriam begins to suspect that the captain may be killing dissenters.

Complications arise when Merriam learns that some of his fellow crew believe a ghost haunts the ship and kills crew members. That battle between supernatural and human evil is at the film’s heart. While The Ghost Ship offers an answer about who bears responsibility for the deaths, it doesn’t provide any satisfying answers about humanity, marking it as another psychologically engaging horror film from a master of the genre.