Top 15 Rap Artists of 2022

It's 2022, and rap music is more popular than ever. The top artists in the industry are selling out stadiums and topping the charts with their latest singles. Let's look at some of the biggest names in rap music today and see what they have been up to lately.

A History of the Genre

Rap music originates in the Bronx borough of New York City. In the 1970s, DJs often played funk and soul records at block parties, and MCs would rhyme over the instrumental tracks. This style of music became known as hip hop, and it soon spread to other parts of the city.

In the 1980s, rap music became more mainstream, thanks to artists like Run-DMC and Public Enemy. By the 1990s, rappers like Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were household names.

In the 2000s, Jay-Z and Eminem took the genre to new heights.

Today, rap music is one of the most popular genres globally. Its influence can be heard in all types of music, from pop to rock to country. And it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Top Artists in the Game

So, who are the top rap artists of 2022? Here's a look at some of the frontrunners.

1. Drake

Drake is a Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained fame as an actor in the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. His debut album, Thank Me Later, debuted number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

His follow-up albums, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same, were huge successes. In 2015, Drake released his fourth studio album, If You're Reading This It's Too Late, which became the first album streamed over one billion times on Spotify.

Drake is among the most famous rappers globally and has won numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards and three Juno Awards. He is also one of the wealthiest rappers globally, with an estimated net worth of $180 million.

2. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke was an American rapper from Brooklyn, New York. He first gained notoriety by releasing his song “Welcome to the Party,” which became a viral hit on social media. Pop Smoke's debut mixtape, Meet the Woo, was released in 2019 and peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart.

His second mixtape, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released posthumously in 2020 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Pop Smoke's career came to a tragic end when he was shot and killed during a home invasion in February 2020. He was just 20 years old. Pop Smoke left a lasting impact on rap music despite his short career. He is credited with popularizing the “drill” subgenre of hip hop and is praised for his unique flow and style.

3. Lil Baby

Lil Baby is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He first gained fame by releasing his song “My Dawg,” which went viral on social media. Lil Baby's debut mixtape, Harder Than Ever, was released in 2018 and peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart.

His follow-up album, Street Gossip, was released in 2019 and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

Lil Baby is one of the most famous rappers globally and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. He is also one of the wealthiest rappers globally, with an estimated net worth of $50 million.

4. Doja Cat

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She first gained fame with the release of her song “Mooo!” which went viral on social media. Doja Cat's debut album, The High Note, was released in 2020 and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

Doja Cat is one of the most famous rappers globally and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She is also one of the wealthiest rappers globally, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.

5. Juice Wrld

Juice WRLD was an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He first gained fame with the release of his song “Lucid Dreams,” which became a viral hit on social media. Juice WRLD's debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, was released in 2018 and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. His follow-up album, Death Race for Love, was released in 2019 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Juice WRLD's career ended when he died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 21 years old. He was credited with popularizing hip hop's “emo rap” subgenre. He is praised for his unique flow and style.

6. Post Malone

Post Malone is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He first gained fame with the release of his song “White Iverson,” which went viral on social media. Post Malone's debut album, Stoney, was released in 2016 and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. His follow-up album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, was released in 2018 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Post Malone is one of the most famous rappers globally and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. He is also one of the wealthiest rappers globally, with an estimated net worth of $60 million.

7. Cardi B

Cardi B is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She first gained fame as a cast member on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: New York. Cardi B's debut single, “Bodak Yellow”, was released in 2017 and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Cardi B is one of the most famous rappers globally and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. She is also one of the richest female rappers globally.

8. Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who is one of the top rap artists today. He is best known for his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, released in 2019 to critical acclaim. Ricch's most famous song is “The Box,” which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

9. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She is best known for her songs “Hot Girl Summer” and “Body,” which were both certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Megan Thee Stallion's most famous song is “Savage,” which peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

10. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his songs “XO Tour Llif3”, “Money Longer,” and “Bad and Boujee,” which were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Lil Uzi Vert's most played song is “Sauce It Up.”

11. Travis Scott

Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his songs “Sicko Mode,” “Goosebumps,” and “Butterfly Effect”, which were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Travis Scott's most played song on Spotify is “Sicko Mode.”

12. Future

Future is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his songs “Mask Off”, “DSU,” and “Stick Talk”, which were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Future's most played song on Spotify is “Mask Off.”

13. Young Thug

Young Thug is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his songs “Best Friend,” “Lil Baby,” and “Havana,” which were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Young Thug's most played song on Spotify is “Best Friend.”

14. Chris Brown

Chris Brown is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is best known for his songs “No Guidance,” “Run It!” and “Kiss Kiss,” which were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Chris Brown's most played song on Spotify is “No Guidance.”

15. Eminem

Eminem is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his songs “Lose Yourself”, “Not Afraid,” and “Stan,” which were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Eminem's most played song on Spotify is “Lose Yourself.”

The Bottom Line

There are many great names in the Rap/Hip Hop world. There are plenty of great tunes from this list of artists. Happy listening! Be sure to stock up on great sounds for your summer 2022 playlist.