Rapper Coolio Dead at Age 59: Fans Are Devastated

Grammy Award-winning rap artist Coolio died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The “Gangstas' Paradise” rapper was 59. Fans and friends immediately took to social media to express their disbelief and condolences.

NEXTA shared, “American rapper Artis Leon Ivey Jr., known as Coolio, died in Los Angeles. He was the performer of the hit “Gangsta's Paradise.”

Tweeter @citizentommy shared a photo of them, “Devastated by the sad news this morning. This guy was multi-talented, great fun, and larger than life. He will be missed by everyone who knows and loves him. You will never walk alone, pal. Rest In Peace, Coolio.”

Tweeter @OmidIranmanesh stated, “Coolio was an iconic rapper. I'll always remember him, especially for his delivery of the Kenan and Kel theme song, one of the catchiest theme songs in television history. He also did “Gangsta's Paradise” + many more. We'll Miss You. Rest In Peace.”

Bret Michaels expressed, “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo is from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy. Coolio will be missed.”

Tweeter @Omard_YLT shared a fan photo, “Another legend gone, at least I could say I had the opportunity to take a pic with him in San Antonio. Your music will live on forever.”

Weird Al Yankovic shared a great photo of the two embracing in a hug at what appears to be an autograph signing session. He said, “RIP, Coolio.”

Much More Than a Rapper

Twitter user @ALMPod said, “Rest in peace, Coolio. Legendary, award-winning rapper and an unforgettable part of the #Futurama universe!”

Tweeter @shornKOOMINS shared, “Remember when Coolio did a gig in Preston, ran into a group of random students outside afterward, and went back to their place, where he made Caprese Salad, Chicken á la Daaaamn, and Peach Crumble, and they jammed Gangster's Paradise. What a guy.”

Without a doubt, fans and friends feel the loss of the legendary rapper, YouTuber, record producer, and actor Coolio. The display of heartfelt condolences and photos shared shows just how much he will be missed.

