Rare First-Class Menu and Pocket Watch From the Titanic To Be Auctioned Off

A few intriguing items recovered from the Titanic’s sinking are to be auctioned off and are suspected to fetch impressive bids.

A dinner menu, a passenger’s pocket watch, and a blanket from one of the lifeboats will all be up for auction this Saturday by the English auction house Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd.

What Was on the Titanic's Menu

While the menu from the very first dinner on the Titanic is heavily water-stained and partially erased, it is still expected to sell for more than $85,000. The menu was recovered from the North Atlantic and salvaged. This fascinating dinner menu showcases how extravagant life on the Titanic was.

The first-class guests who dined on the ship on April 11th were given the following dinner options: oysters for an appetizer, beef sirloin with horseradish cream and pureed parsnips for an entree, and a choice of dessert between apricot Bordaloue and Victoria pudding.

According to the auction house, no other first-class guest menus from the first night have been recovered from the fateful shipwreck.

Sinai Kantor's Pocket Watch

Along with the menu, a pocket watch will also be auctioned off. The watch belonged to a second-class passenger named Sinai Kantor. He was a Russian immigrant on his way to America. The pocket watch chillingly displays the time when Kantor entered the water, where he later died.

The Tartan Blanket That Saved Survivors

Survivors used blankets on the lifeboats to stay warm while they waited for help in the freezing air. The auction house selling the item deemed it “one of the rarest three-dimensional objects we have seen,” and they expect it to sell for as much as $123,000.

Frederick Toppin, the Assistant General Manager of the company that owned the Titanic, retrieved the blanket from rescued passengers at the New York pier.

Facing Slip From Postal Workers' Final Moments

Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd will also auction off a facing slip, a label attached to mail packages, that marked bundles of mail on the ship. This item speaks to the final moments of the ship’s postal clerks, who desperately tried to save the mail sacks from the flooding, moving them to the higher decks.

