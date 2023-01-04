Top 25 Rarest Pokémon of All Time

The charm of the Pokémon series is catching all of the various Pokémon created for each game. That said, some Pokémon are much easier to get than others. Be it because of the chances of encountering a Pokémon or various other issues, there are some Pokémon that are pretty difficult to capture.

In honor of that, these are the top 25 rarest Pokémon. Excluding unique forms or versions of Pokémon, these are the base forms that are the hardest to acquire in a Pokémon game. These are some of the most challenging and frustrating Pokémon you’ll ever find.

25. Chimecho

The first entry on this list is the cute Chimecho. While not the most helpful Pokémon in battle, it isn’t without its charm. If players wanted to capture this Generation 3 Pokémon, they had to head to the already hard-to-reach Mt. Pyre and then deal with the rather low 2% chance of finding the Pokémon.

24. Sharpedo

Speaking of the Generation 3 games, Sharpedo was another Pokémon from that generation that was difficult to get. But not necessarily in those games, but rather in Generation 7. There was only one place to find Sharpedo at only a 1% chance. This could, technically, be increased through fishing, but it was still a rare catch.

23. Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan, despite not being one of the more impressive Normal-type Pokémon outside of its Mega form, has always been somewhat challenging to get. In the Generation 1 games, it was only found in the Safari Zone and quite rarely at that. This was worsened in Gen 7 when you had only a 1% chance of finding it on Wela Volcano.

22. Zarude

The sole Generation 8 Mythical Pokémon was a mess to unlock. Not only did it take far longer than intended for Zarude to arrive, but the circumstances of its release were an issue, too. In Japan, you had to get it by buying tickets to see the Pokémon movie at the time.

In the rest of the world, you had a limited window of time to sign up for a specific email. Both of these events were limited time only, so if you missed out, you were sore out of luck of ever getting this Pokémon legally.

21. Mareanie

Bringing back Gen 7 once more, there was a new mechanic in that game known as SOS battles. During a battle, if a wild Pokémon was left alone, there was a chance it would call on a friend to join it. This method generally allowed players to gain rare Pokémon, but in the case of Mareanie, it was the only way to acquire it. The worst part? It had to be a battle with only Corsola.

20. Suicune

The three legendary dogs in Gen 2 were notorious for their roaming mechanic, which is the most frustrating of any iteration in the series. Players would encounter Suicune and its brethren in the wild but wouldn’t have that long to catch them as they would run away and appear elsewhere in the world, making for a long and arduous adventure.

19. Porygon

The controversial Game Corner in the Gen 1 games was the only place you could find Porygon. Players had to gamble away their money for hours on end in hopes of earning enough currency to purchase Porygon, especially since it was the most expensive Pokémon there.

18. Politoed

Introduced in Gen 2, Politoed had the already annoying requirement of being a trade evolution, requiring you to trade a Poliwhirl holding a King’s Rock. But it only worsened in Gen 7 when you could finally catch Politoed in the wild, but good luck doing it that way. It was only in SOS battles with a 1% chance if you played while it was raining at night.

17. Spiritomb

Spiritomb might as well have been a legendary Pokémon in Gen 4, given the requirements to acquire it. You had to find the Odd Keystone and then speak with 32 players online in the Underground. This was brought back in Gen 8 and worsened in Legends Arceus with a whopping 108 souls for you to collect to get a chance to catch Spiritomb.

16. Salazzle

In Gen 7, one of the most popular Pokémon was Salazzle. Its pre-evolution, Salandit, had a particular requirement many players didn’t know about for a while. You see, only female Salandits evolve in Salazzle, the former of which is quite tough to find already. Imagine finally catching a male Salandit and wondering what it takes to evolve it.

15. Dunsparce

Before its improvement in Generation 9, Dunsparce was one of the biggest duds in the series. Released in the Gen 2 games, Dunsparce ironically had only one place you could get it. That was in the Dark Cave, where you had to use Flash to get around and only have a 1% chance of finding this, at the time, useless Pokémon.

14. Unown

Unown on its own isn’t hard to find in the Ruins of Alph in Gen 2. The problem comes from the fact that it has nearly 30 different versions of Unown that you might want to collect. In that case, you had to have several HMs, solve multiple puzzles, and hope that you don’t run into the same letters you already had over and over.

13. Dreepy

Head to the Lake of Outrage in the Wild Area of Generation 8, and you’ll find the only place to encounter Dreepy naturally. The pseudo-legendary Dragon Pokémon from that generation was quite challenging, as you could only get it at a 1% encounter rate in Overcast weather. You could increase it to a mere 2%, but it had to be Heavy Fog or a Thunderstorm.

12. Zygarde 100%

In Gen 6, Zygarde is a simple legendary encounter in a dungeon. In Gen 7, though, the full breadth of the legendary was unveiled in a side quest involving collecting all of its cells throughout the Alola region. There were 100 cells in total to find to get the complete Zygarde 100% form, with different milestones like 10 and 50 gaining you other versions of it.

11. Heracross

One of the most troubling Bug-type Pokémon you could catch in the series is Heracross. The Gen 2 Pokémon is noteworthy for forcing players to use the Headbutt move on certain trees to find it.

The worst part? A whole bunch of RNG based on your unique Trainer ID determined what trees it was found in. Coupled with the already low encounter rate, this isn’t easy.

10. Starter Pokémon

In most generations of Pokémon games, the starters are ironically some of the hardest Pokémon to get. Sure, the beginning of your adventure always culminates in the ultimate choice of which of the three starters you’ll pick.

However, the two you don’t select are generally unavailable and impossible to find for the vast majority of the adventure, if at all. Though it is easy to get starters through trading with others, it is nearly impossible to get the other starters in most games without this option.

9. Zorua

In the original Gen 5 games, Zorua was one of the hardest Pokémon to get, despite not being legendary. To acquire the beloved Dark-type and its evolution, Zoroark, you had to show Celebi to a character in Castelia City.

However, the problem was that it couldn’t be just any Celebi, but the one from the Celebi event in 2011. Thankfully, Zorua has become easier to get since then.

8. Celebi

Speaking of Celebi, unlike Zorua, the Mythical from Gen 2 hasn’t become too much easier to get these days – legally. Outside of giveaways and special events, there aren’t many options to acquire one of the best Mythical Pokémon. This includes Gen 2 when it was introduced, and most players weren’t even able to get it.

7. Melmetal

The Let’s Go games remade Gen 1 with two brand new Pokémon in the Kanto region: Meltan and Melmetal. The only problem was that you couldn’t naturally catch either one in the Switch games, but first obtain them in Pokémon Go before transferring them to the Switch. The worst part? You had to evolve Meltan into Melmetal in the mobile title first, which took a ton of Meltan candy to make it happen.

6. Level 10 Salamence

Did you know it is possible to catch a level 10 Salamence that is fully evolved? In fact, it is not only a possibility but something you could do quite early on in Generation 7.

The only problem was that it required you to battle a wild Bagon and have it SOS call the level 10 Salamence. Good luck, though, as Bagon is a 1% encounter chance on its own, plus the low chances of seeing Salamence through SOS.

5. Mew

The original Mythical Pokémon and progenitor of all Pokémon is one of the hardest to get. Even in the Gen 1 games, you couldn’t get Mew, despite the rumors saying otherwise, without glitches or hacking. Even after the fact, there have been very few events and chances to capture Mew officially.

4. Munchlax

Who would’ve thought the pre-evolution to Snorlax would be so hard to catch? Alas, that is the case in the Gen 4 games where it debuted. Players interested in catching Munchlax have to use the infamous honey tree method, but very few randomly chosen trees will attract Munchlax, and even then, it’s only a 1% chance. Breeding helps this almost impossible Pokémon not be too challenging.

3. Vespiquen

Speaking of the honey method in Gen 4, Munchlax wasn’t even the worst, as that honor goes to Vespiquen. Unlike the previous entry, there is no alternate method outside of trading for receiving Vespiquen. You have to put honey on trees to try and attract a Combee.

Unfortunately, your chances of finding a Combee are already against you, but then there is the fact that Vespiquen only evolves from a female Combee. Those just so happen to only account for around 12% of the Combee in existence, so be prepared to have a lot of honey and patience.

2. Feebas

The infamous Feebas is easily the hardest Pokémon to find in the wild on its own. In Generation 3, there was a large body of water on Route 119, where you could find Feebas. The problem was that Feebas would only appear on six randomly chosen tiles.

You have no idea which tiles they are, and even if you happen on them, Feebas has a relatively low encounter rate, so you have to spend a fair bit of time at each one. It was painful for players, too, given the rather unattractive appearance of Feebas.

1. Milotic

The whole point of catching the notorious Feebas is to see it go from the ugly little fish to the gorgeous Milotic. In this way, it makes Milotic the hardest naturally acquired Pokémon in the entire series, as your job isn’t done once you catch a Feebas in Gen 3.

From that point, you have to raise the Beauty rating from the Pokémon Contests feature to at least 170. At that point, leveling up the Feebas once will evolve into the beloved Milotic. Sure, you could also catch Milotic on its own, but it followed a similar pattern where you needed a lot of luck while fishing with a Super Rod. Thankfully, the effort is all worth it in the end for Milotic.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.