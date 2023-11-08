‘Reacher’ Season 2 Trailer: Jack Is Back to Protect His Former Army Unit from a Killer

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) returns in the season two trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Reacher to protect his former Army unit from a killer. Season two draws inspiration from Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in author Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series.

In the new season two trailer, Reacher saves a woman from a carjacking attempt. When the mother asks who he is, Reacher replies, “Someone who prefers not getting involved.” Then to the tune of Heart's “Crazy on You,” Reacher does what he does best: knock bad guys down with brute force.

The official description for Reacher Season Two reads: “Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.”

Alan Ritchson Better Fits the Physical Description of Jack Reacher Than Tom Cruise, Who Played the Character in Two Movies

Before Reacher became the first Amazon series to top the Nielsen streaming chart, Tom Cruise played the character on the big screen in Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Although those movies were moderate successes, Tom Cruise — who stands 5'7″ tall on a good day with full hair — didn't fit the description of Jack Reacher. In the book A Wanted Man, Child describes Reacher as “extremely tall, and extremely broad, and long-armed, and long-legged. The lawn chair was regular size, but it looked tiny under him. It was bent and crushed out of shape. His knuckles were nearly touching the ground. His neck was thick and his hands were the size of dinner plates.” Ritchson — who stands 6'2″ and is built like a refrigerator — better fits the physical description of the character.

In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Child said, “Cruise, for all his talent, didn't have that physicality. I really enjoyed working with Cruise. He's a really, really nice guy. We had a lot of fun. But ultimately the readers are right. The size of Reacher is really, really important and it's a big component of who he is.”

Deadline reports that the eight-episode second season of Reacher will launch with the first three episodes on December 15, with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly through January 19, 2024.