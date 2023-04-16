12 Best Insights: Does Anyone Miss Reading a Newspaper Everyday?

Newspapers used to be a daily ritual for almost every working person. The trope of reading the news at the breakfast table still lives on in some quarters, but print media circulation is falling fast.

American newspaper distribution has fallen over 50% in the past 10 years and continues to drop. However, subscription for web-based versions is rising, albeit with a highly competitive online news market.

A recent online discussion shows newspaper readers' thoughts on reading their broadsheet or tabloid each day. The original poster laments a lack of connection with local news. Here are what other readers are saying.

1. Newark Blues for Local News

A Newark resident recalls his father bringing four newspapers from NYC on his daily commute, including the local Newark Star Ledger. “Even the comics among all those papers were different,” they recall fondly.

2. News of The World

Another enthusiast reveals a period when they were reading world news daily. “For a while, I had access to several international newspapers through a friend,” says the poster. “Way more than I could read, but skimming them was fascinating.”

3. Reading Aloud

This next comment made me feel warm. “Did your dad ever read aloud?” asks the next fan. “Mine would when he read something he thought was insightful or funny.” God bless that man.

4. Plain Language

A nostalgic New Yorker remembers their father's favorite days to buy the NYT. “Tuesday, Science Section; Thursday, Tech Section,” they say, “and on Sunday, NY Times Magazine.”

5. Lazy Sundays With A.A. Gill

Next, my own personal favorite newspaper moment. My father would buy the British Sunday Times after church. I would sink into the couch, reading the Culture Section, saving the late A.A. Gill's weekly TV review until last. How I miss his scathing sarcasm.

6. When Global Bought Local

Hyperbole abounds in the next thread about how local newspapers became subsumed into news media conglomerates. “So yes, my local paper is now a private-equity-owned shell of its former self,” reflects a local news hawk. “That's as funny as it is depressing,” adds another reader.

7. Fringe Benefits

Local newspapers used to be full of coupons and discounts for a loyal clientele. “The grocery coupons in the Sunday paper used to pay for the subscription,” comments another Sunday news lover.

8. Don't Forget The Paperboy Not everybody was partial to those heavy Sunday editions. “As a former paperboy, those were the bane of my short existence,” laments someone who woke up early as a teenager. I can sympathize: I did a paper round for two years, and Sunday was horrible.

9. We All Miss The Paperboy

Can you remember that early morning clank of the letterbox closing? For British people, this was the sound of our paper arriving. “Oh, I so miss the newspaper (being) delivered to my door every morning,” says one former news customer.

10. All in The Detail

There are many fastidious news readers out there. The great thing about printed news is how you read more. "Online, it becomes too easy to just hit the highlights," opines one regretful commenter. "I prefer paper." 11. You Can't Get The Staff Maybe online is the only option now? If you live in an urban area, paperboy may be less reliable. "Our local delivery just became too unreliable," explains a contributor. "No paper one day; two papers the next." 12. Social Media Sucks Our final statement comes from a critic of superficial news reporting and things like trending topics reporting [cough]. "It took our existing decline in journalism and made it a thousand times worse," they reflect. I agree. This thread inspired this post.

