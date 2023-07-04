Reading Made Easy: Essential Life Hacks To Improve Your Reading Abilities

A wise saying goes, “Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers.” One can easily overlook this literary form, but they remain a building block of society.

A member of a popular online forum recently asked for advice on books (including e-books). They said they were starting to get serious about reading and wanted some help on how to tackle their TBR pile. Of course, commenters delivered some amazing tips and tricks.

1. Ask and You Shall Receive

One user recommended making the most of your local library. They explained that if the library doesn't have a book you're interested in, you can submit a request for them to buy it! It's not a guarantee that the book will be purchased, but if it is, many institutions will automatically put it on hold for you so you can check it out as soon as they add it to their system.

2. Once You're Done, Return The E-Book

Another person suggested that keeping e-books when you finished reading them isn't a good idea. If you finish reading an e-book before the rental period is over, return it in the app so that copy of the book is released to the next person in the queue. They advised against letting it sit in limbo until the rental period expired.

3. Use Your Wi-Fi to Cheat

Here's one that might come in handy. A user shared that if you rent an e-book from your library and aren't done reading it before it needs to be returned, you can turn your Wi-Fi off until you've finished reading it. The book will then stay in your inventory. If you turn your Wi-Fi back on, the app will automatically update and the book will be removed.

4. Use The Internet Archive

Someone posted that you can use the Internet Archive if you can't access your local library. There, you can get scans of books that are difficult to find or out of print.

5. Don't Punish Yourself

One may fall victim to the idea that they need to finish every book they start because they should never leave things halfway. But according to commenters, that's not the best way to go. You can stop reading books if you don't enjoy them. Don't try to push through a book you can't stand.

6. Read Your Favorite Authors' Recommendations

If an author you love recommends a title, pick it up. Someone shared that authors with similar styles and interests tend to stick together, and you can read and enjoy books you may have never heard of from author circles. If you really love an author's work, read what they read.

7. Commit New Words to Memory

One of the easiest ways to learn new words is by reading literary works. In a bid to understand the story better, one may be deeply intrigued to uncover a strange word they come across. But it shouldn't stop there. A user recommended looking up that word and defining it in a few different contexts to help you remember it in the future.

8. Go to Garage Sales

Another commenter swears by garage sales. They shared buying books at a yard or estate sale can save a lot of money in the long run. Plus, you'll find some interesting titles you may have never heard of.

9. Try Graphic Novels

Whenever you’re in a reading funk, try to read a comic or graphic novel instead. A user said they found jumping to a different novel format helped jump-start their brain.

10. Audiobooks Might Help You Sleep Better

One person recommended finding a good audiobook and playing it as you get into bed. Someone else shared audiobooks are great for random times when you can't sleep or are kept awake by stress.

11. Use a Hairdryer

Every reader has a pet peeve, and for several commenters, it happens to be crease marks. One user shared a tip on how to make sure your beloved books are kept wrinkle-free. Hold a hairdryer about 12 inches away from the spine of your book and gently move the dryer up and down for about a minute. Then, slowly open the book in pieces from cover to cover and fan the dryer over the pages. Once done, run your finger up the spine of your book, and enjoy a crease-free paperback for years to come.

Source: (Reddit).