Ready the TARDIS! The Best British Sci-Fi Shows of All Time

Like their country’s unique style of comedy, British sci-fi shows tend to feature their own set list of characteristics, often taking a zany premise and presenting it in the most straightforward way imaginable. As a result, some of the most celebrated British sci-fi shows have made use of everything from time-traveling aliens in police boxes to sentient weather balloons with a taste for human flesh.

While some viewers might not find themselves drawn to the United Kingdom’s creative sci-fi projects, the nation has nevertheless released several acclaimed British sci-fi shows in the past half century, including Black Mirror, Red Dwarf, The Prisoner, and, of course, the cult-favorite Doctor Who.

Doctor Who (1963-present)

Few shows have achieved as iconic a reputation as Doctor Who. Attracting the same level of attention from fans as future series like Star Trek, Star Wars, or Harry Potter (all of three which the series predates), Doctor Who forever changed audiences’ appreciation of sci-fi, bringing the genre unprecedented mainstream popularity.

Keeping itself fresh through The Doctor's trademark “regeneration,” thereby replacing the lead actor with their successor, Doctor Who continues to attract the same dedicated hordes of fans as it had in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and late 1980s.

Black Mirror (2016-present)

The 21st century’s answer to The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror provides an in-depth look at the troubling problems associated with the modern age, from the alienating effects of social media to new developments in technological innovation.

Asking some profound questions about humanity’s place in a society characterized by shifting trends in culture and technology, Black Mirror pulls the air out of viewers’ lungs with the same ease as Rod Serling’s groundbreaking sci-fi series.

The Prisoner (1967-1968)

Just as Monty Python’s Flying Circus retooled comedy in the late 1960s, The Prisoner proved able to reinvent the sci-fi espionage narrative in a new, outlandish way.

A stylistic rebuke to the cartoonish tone of James Bond or The Avengers, The Prisoner’s philosophical breakdown of Cold War politics, government paranoia, and counter-cultural trends (especially individuality vs. conformity) made it a series well ahead of its time.

Red Dwarf (1988-2020)

In an era dominated by weaker rip-offs of Star Wars and Star Trek, Red Dwarf went the alternative route, drawing up a zany space opera spoof not unlike Mel Brooks’ cult classic Spaceballs.

Having obtained a dedicated following of fans in the years since its release, Red Dwarf’s humorous presentation of traditional sci-fi concepts helped it achieve a sterling reputation among contemporary audiences at the time. As proof of its popularity, the show even managed to see a 2009 revival that lasted for another 11 years.

Life on Mars (2006-2007)

A drama series that blended the hard-boiled police procedural thriller with elements of mystery and science fiction, Life on Mars offered an evocative new take on the concept of time travel.

Waking up to find himself 40 years in the past, Sam Tyler’s (John Simm) investigation into his linear displacement made for a series unafraid to veer towards exciting new territory, providing an unflinching look at London in the 1970s, warts and all (IE casual sexism, systemic racism, and flagrant homophobia).

Blake’s 7 (1978-1981)

A creative cross between Star Wars, Star Trek, Seven Samurai, and The Magnificent Seven, Blake’s 7 offered a far more topical spin on the space opera subgenre.

Rather than portraying the never-ending conflict between a band of lovable rebels and an evil monolithic empire, Blake’s 7 asked more meaningful questions about government corruption and the consequences of guerilla warfare. For the late 1970s, Blake 7’s moral ambiguity made for a show ahead of its day and age.

The Avengers (1961-1969)

Before the MCU became synonymous with the collective team name, audiences associated The Avengers with the eponymous British TV series from the 1960s. A high-concept espionage series, The Avengers acted almost a humorous satire of the James Bond series, predating similar wacky spoofs like Get Smart.

Taking the idea of a well-dressed super-agent and his alluring female companion to new heights, The Avengers delighted viewers with its light-hearted implementation of British spy-fi.

The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007-2011)

Whereas its fellow Doctor Who series spin-off, Torchwood, targeted an older audience demographic, The Sarah Jane Adventures endeared itself to a somewhat younger audience of fans when it first aired in 2007.

Starring the fan-favorite Doctor Who companion Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen), The Sarah Jane Adventures nevertheless proved that rare family series capable of sustaining every viewer, warming the hearts of longtime Who fans who’d grown up watching Sladen opposite the Third and Fourth Doctor.

UFO (1970-1971)

While a show like Doctor Who established most aliens as peaceful and non-aggressive towards humanity, 1970’s UFO swerved in the complete opposite direction.

A short-lived TV series that continues to rake in appreciative reviews, UFO focused on a secret defense organization protecting Earth from extraterrestrial invaders. Operating with surprising sophistication for a ‘70s sci-fi thriller, UFO made for a wonderful illustration of Cold War paranoia, reflecting the intense fears of government attempting to ward off a massive invasion from a culture they have little understanding of.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (1981)

In the early 1980s, the idea of adapting Douglas Adams’ expansive Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy novels into a full-fledged TV show seemed impossible. Yet in 1981, that idea came to fruition with a six-episode long BBC series based on Adams’ books.

Retaining all the trademark humor of the original novel, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’s dated special effects might prove distracting, but the show’s content more than redeems its few meager qualities.

Space: 1999 (1975-1977)

More so than most other sci-fi shows, critical opinions on Space: 1999 fall into two camps, with some calling it an underrated masterpiece and others a ridiculous, over-the-top interstellar adventure.

At its peak, however, Space: 1999 presented a fascinating tale on par with Star Trek or Lost in Space, focusing on a group of lunar colonists attempting to survive on a so-called “runaway moon” hurtling through the galaxy.

Primeval (2007-2011)

On paper, a time travel series centered around creatures from prehistoric and futuristic settings seems like a recipe for disaster. Yet with 2007’s Primeval, the series’ creators managed to stick the precarious landing, constructing a show that only grew better with each new season.

Moving away from its constant comparisons to Doctor Who, Primeval transformed itself into its own creative entity, filled with displaced dinosaurs invading the modern world.

Misfits (2009-2013)

In more recent years, audiences have begun to suffer from growing fatigue when it comes to the superhero genre, what with all the MCU and DCEU movies that have come out over the past decade.

In 2009, however, the idea of super-powered individuals using their abilities in a realistic manner still seemed a novel concept, laying the groundwork for the excellent sci-fi series, Misfits. Like The Boys, Heroes, or Gen V, the series’ off-kilter humor and impressive special effects made Misfits the perfect counter piece to the increasingly formulaic superhero movies released by Marvel and DC.

Garth Marenghi's Darkplace (2004)

In theory, most people will have a hard time knowing how to classify Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace. A hilarious pastiche of soap operas and kitschier horror TV series from the 1980s, Garth Marenghi’s unconventional blend of horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy made it a show destined for cult status.

Equal parts E.R., Stephen King, Wes Craven, and General Hospital, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace continues to rope viewers in over 20 years since its original air date.

Torchwood (2006-2011)

Another spin-off of the Doctor Who series, Torchwood, came about based on the success of the revived Who series from the mid-2000s.

Starring The Doctor’s eccentric companion Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), Torchwood’s grittier sci-fi narratives and weightier themes allowed for an ideal companion piece to the light-hearted nature of Doctor Who. The show also struck a blow for LGBTQ visibility in sci-fi, courtesy of sexually fluid characters.