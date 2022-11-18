10 Real Reasons People Don’t Want to Work

Do you have a career that you love or a job that you love to hate? Recently, someone asked, “People who don't want to work, why not?” The internet responded to deliver this list of reasons people protest the daily grind.

10. Not Disabled Enough

“I'm disabled and have chronic fatigue. I'm not sick enough to hope to qualify for disability payments. Working takes all my energy, so I have nothing left for anything that makes me happy. I work to support my other job, which is medically managing myself. It's a vicious cycle,” one user remarked. “Tell me you're from the US without telling me you're from the US,” replied another.

9. The Game is Rigged

“Sixty-plus percent of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck, of which I am one and have been most of my life. Few people have more wealth than the bottom 50%. The game is rigged for most of us to lose, becoming more evident daily. I'm simply tired of playing,” one user admitted.

8. Depression

“That's the only thing that makes sense to me. The thought of being chained somewhere I don't want to be – makes me physically nauseous. I spent 15 years in tech support. I would wake up every morning with that ‘OH NO' feeling.”

They continued, “Every night, I would spend too much time staying up late because I didn't want to sleep, wake up, and go to work. Those years are a sad, depressing blur,” shared one commenter. “Major depression, C-PTSD, burnout, exhaustion,” replied another.

7. The Stress

“If I could do a much less stressful, simple, and enjoyable job, I would. But to survive this world, you have to make much more than minimum wage, and it's nearly impossible on your own,” admitted one Redditor.

Another added, “Minimum wage jobs are usually the most stressful, as bosses breathe down your neck to maximize revenue but don't give you even a shred of respect because anyone can do your job.”

Finally, a third user suggested, “Minimum wage should be calculated by rent for local area times three. Then, put a rent cap for the area on apartments and houses owned by corporations. But, of course, those laws won't pass because politicians are getting kickbacks. Rent control is needed for a reason. There is no reason billionaires need to pay more money off the backs of the working class. So they don't.”

6. Nothing Worth Trading 40 Hours A Week

“There is nothing that I love enough to want to spend 40+ hours a week doing it,” volunteered one user. Another stated, “At least nothing that pays enough.” Finally, a third asked, “Like seriously, what kind of question is this? Why would anyone want to work?”

They continued, “People want to do something that gives them purpose, a sense of accomplishment, and the feeling that they're making a difference. If money wasn't an issue, would most people choose to participate in corporate bologna, deal with the general public, or stand at a conveyor belt all day? Instead, I'd personally volunteer, enjoy hobbies and nature, travel, and take care of my family.”

5. Dealing With People Freaking Sucks

“I have no problem getting up and working my actual job, five days a week. But, the number one reason I don't want to work is dealing with coworkers, and when I worked in the service industry and retail, dealing with customers. It's a nightmare. There are so many awful people out there,” a commenter said.

4. Different Priorities

“I want to work. In my garden. On my home. With my family and on crafts. But I don't want to work,” shared a commenter. Another replied, “I don't have the energy to do both. My family should get priority, but bills must get paid.” Finally, a third commenter expressed, “Exactly. Work is fun and rewarding. Selling my time and energy at discount rates to enrich the shareholders is not.”

3. We Are Not Robots

Another Redditor expressed, “People love to be useful and productive if they have autonomy and are in control of their own time. Unfortunately, the modern workforce is so unnatural that it strips away much of what makes ‘working' fun.”

“People aren't built to be robots, but workplaces often expect you to behave like one. Where's the fun in that? I enjoy my job. But decades of spending 40+ hours on something is enough to make anything feel unenjoyable.”

2. Too Much Time

One user noted, “I want to work, but I only wish to work to be a small part of a colorful and varied life. Instead, you must work 40-60 hrs a week to barely make ends meet and have no energy leftover to enjoy your little time outside work.”

“I see my coworkers more than my children some days. I don't feel like work should take up most of my existence. There are so many things I have never done and will never get to do because I am stuck at this desk,” another volunteered.

1. Not Paid Enough

Was there even a doubt that not being paid a living wage would be the number one voted response? Several people agreed with the sentiment, suggesting they didn't care about their line of work. However, others admitted that they care about their field of employment, but the people in charge and customers/patients make it unenjoyable. Foodservice and retail are the absolute worst!

