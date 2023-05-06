12 Realistic Films About Space Travel and Making Contact With Aliens

Over the years, the vastness of space and encountering extraterrestrial life have long captivated our imaginations. Many movies have sought to portray these captivating themes with a touch of realism. These movies introduce us to the world of space and aliens, and here are 12 that do an excellent job of that.

1. Contact (1997)

Contact is a movie centered on a scientist, played by Jodie Foster. While investigating extraterrestrial life, he receives a mysterious signal from outer space. The film explores the complexities of scientific exploration in search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Contact captivates audiences with an engaging storyline and enthralling performances. It also delves into the profound implications of encountering alien civilizations.

2. Arrival (2016)

This movie is an intellectually stimulating film that showcases the difficulties of communicating with aliens. Starring Amy Adams, the movie follows a linguistics expert recruited to decipher an alien language.

As she delves deeper into the alien world, she unravels its impact on human perception of reality. Arrival offers a fresh take on the challenges and possibilities of interstellar communication.

3. Europa Report (2013)

Europa Report takes viewers on a thrilling journey to one of Jupiter's moons, Europa. This movie is about a crew of astronauts on a dangerous mission to uncover Jupiter's moon.

This movie's realistic depiction of space travel and the inherent risks involved offers a gripping insight into humanity's extraterrestrial discovery.

4. Alien Covenant (2017)

This thriller combines horror and science fiction elements to engage this genre's lovers. The plot of this movie centers on astronauts who encounter deadly alien species in space.

This film explores the crew's moral dilemmas when encountering an extraterrestrial threat. Alien Covenant offers an intense atmosphere, an excellent storyline, and captivating visuals.

5. District 9 (2009)

District 9 presents a unique take on man's first contact with extraterrestrial beings. Set in a near-future Johannesburg, the film portrays the segregation and mistreatment of stranded aliens.

It delves into the complexities of prejudice, identity, and humanity's response to the unknown. It also blends social commentary with thrilling action and a strong plot. This movie's compelling narrative and impressive visual effects make it a standout film in the genre.

6. Close Encounters of The Third Kind (1977)

This classic sci-fi film explores the human fascination with alien encounters. The movie follows ordinary individuals drawn to a series of unexplained phenomena.

As they attempt to decipher these encounters, more curious factors arise. It also explores the possibility of communication with intelligent beings from beyond our world.

7. Sphere (1998)

This movie is about a thrilling journey to discover aliens in the ocean's depths. The plot centers on a group of scientists and astronauts sent to investigate a mysterious spacecraft found in the ocean.

They encounter a sphere that grants them unimaginable powers while exploring a spacecraft. This suspenseful film explores the psychological impact of engaging alien technology.

8. Moonfall (2022)

Moonfall showcases a catastrophic event where the moon is knocked out of its orbit and travels toward Earth. A group of astronauts is sent to avoid the moon colliding with the Earth.

This film explores human resilience and the lengths we go to save our planet from an extraterrestrial threat.

9. Apollo 18 (2011)

Apollo 18 presents an account of a secret lunar mission that uncovers terrifying alien encounters.

It follows a crew of astronauts encountering mysterious creatures on the moon, which leads to a suspenseful and chilling exploration of the dangers lurking beyond our planet.

10. Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation takes us on a thrilling journey into an alien-infested zone called “The Shimmer.” A team of scientists ventures into this zone to unravel its secrets. This movie explores the relationship between humans and aliens.

11. The Martian (2015)

The Martian is a space travel movie about an astronaut stranded on Mars after his crew believes him dead. Facing overwhelming odds, he must rely on his resourcefulness and ingenuity to survive while awaiting rescue.

The Martian showcases the challenges and triumphs of human perseverance in isolation and uncertainty.

12. Morons From Outer Space (1985)

Morons from Outer Space offers a fun approach to stories regarding alien contact. In this comedy, four hapless aliens from space accidentally crash-land on Earth.

They become mistaken for humans because they resemble earth beings. Becoming unwitting celebrities, they struggle to adapt to human society. This film provides a funny perspective on the cultural difference between aliens and humans.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.