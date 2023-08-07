15 Realistic Heist Movies Guaranteed To Get Your Heart Pumping

The planning sequence, the unavoidable need to change plans on the spot, and the high-speed getaway are time-tested elements of the heist genre that have enthralled audiences for years. An online forum suggests 15 movies in this category, all with unique ingenuity in plotting grand larceny.

1 – Logan Lucky (2017)

The team developing a scheme to loot a motor speedway includes Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, and the director of Channing Tatum's last picture, Magic Mike. Soderbergh adds to the genre by introducing characters rarely allowed to outsmart the authorities, doing it with self-aware humor and emotional weight. Once nicknamed “Ocean's 7-11,” it showcases a group of hillbillies much brighter than they let on.

2 – The Town (2010)

The violent movie, starring Ben Affleck, Jon Hamm, and Jeremy Renner, is primarily set in the Charlestown district of Boston. Like with Affleck's real-time re-modeling of his career, Doug (Affleck's character), a reluctant robber, sought to redefine himself. However, a threat to his lady love (Rebecca Hall), whom he met while holding her hostage, prompts him to take on one last hazardous operation. Affleck proved his directorial skill with this one.

3 – Heat (1995)

Even though they know that LAPD Lieutenant Vincent Hanna is watching them, the daring career criminal Neil McCauley orders his group to pull off one final theft. The resulting affair was engaging, spectacular and emotional. Beyond the memorable dinner scene, the movie is remembered for the first onscreen meeting between seasoned actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

4 – Inside Man (2006)

Spike Lee's commercial film is included thanks to a robust and diverse cast. Although Washington's detective arrives on the scene just as Owen's career criminal gets arrested while robbing a bank, it soon becomes apparent that the robbers had been planning on taking hostages all along. Lee's style of twists and turns made this movie a great sell.

5 – The Bank Job (2008)

The 1971 bank robbery in which several robbers broke into a bank vault containing safety deposit boxes served as the basis for the movie that pays homage to two other films on this list, The Italian Job and Ocean's 11. However, it invented its twist. In one of the safety deposit boxes, Terry Leather, played by Statham, discovers soiled photos of Princess Margaret that are being used as blackmail by the mob. The mafia wants to get the pictures back, Her Majesty's Secret Service wants to destroy them, and Leather wants to live.

6 – The Italian Job (2003)

With those ubiquitous Mini Coopers, The Italian Job remake pays homage to the original. Still, it has little in common with the 1960s movie. In a departure from the average heist movie, the heroes tell the villain right away that they intend to steal his money to exact retribution for one of their own deaths. The romantic punch between Theron and Wahlberg gave the heist film an added buffer.

7 – Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Soderbergh skillfully reinvents that movie as a brainteaser trilogy that avoids the pitfall of having too many turns. Actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney assembled a motley crew to take down a casino and win back George Clooney's ex, Julia Roberts. The Oceans' trilogy by Soderbergh, which capitalized on the appeal of its protagonists, became the benchmark for contemporary heist movies.

8 – Baby Driver (2017)

Nobody is as adept at driving a getaway automobile as Baby. This immediate classic becomes heart-pumping during the driving scenes thanks to a cleverly chosen soundtrack (Ansel Elgort's Baby playlist) and a group of insane crooks. The way that Baby drives is choreographed with as much care as a complex dance. The romance between Baby and diner worker Debora (Lily James) is the sideshow that gives this movie its throbbing heart.

9 – The Art of the Steal (2013)

Crunch, a motorcycle daredevil and thief, decides to get back in touch with his unpredictable brother Nicky. After putting together his old crew, they set out to commit one last art crime. One that Nicky would not see coming. That he sees himself as too bright for others makes him the predictable loser of a game where the real currency isn't money but trust.

10 – Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

In this Sidney Lumet-directed film, based on an accurate tale, Sonny (Al Pacino), a Vietnam veteran, attempts to rob a Brooklyn bank to pay for his lover's reassignment surgery. Without money in the safe, Sonny takes hostages. He becomes a press sensation, which Lumet utilizes as an arc to examine how the public and media may elevate an ordinary person to celebrity status, for better or worse. It depicts an everyday character with complication and feeling in theme and technique.

11 – Rififi (1955)

The burglars break into a jewelry store and take jewels in complete silence for 28 minutes. Some nations forbade the film because of its thorough attention to detail out of concern that criminals may use it as a guidebook. The narrative portrays the exhilarating highs of carrying out a robbery and the heartbreaking lows that result when things inevitably go wrong.

12 – The Killing (1956)

A career criminal, Sterling Hayden plans to perform one final heist before quitting. By first narrating the story from the perspective of one thief, then retelling it from the standpoint of another robber, and so on, Kubrick builds up the robbery. By the time the action begins, we are already familiar with the numerous desperate guys participating in the task and their motivations. The movie's storytelling has influenced other films in the genre.

13 – The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The slick version featuring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo has a different ring to it: Thomas Crown steals a Monet worth $100 million in daylight from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and subsequently resolves to return it in the way he stole it, an action deserving of James Bond himself. However, compared to the older version, there was less erotic tension. This rendition leans more toward roguishness than pessimism, which is likely all that a good movie about great pilfering should be.

14 – Fast Five (2011)

Ring leaders Vin Diesel and Paul Walker intend to take “one last job” to pay for their off-the-grid getaway. The action thriller is reminiscent of old-school heist films, including a planning stage, a hurdle that compels for a plan B, and a cop hot on their trail. Dwayne Johnson plays the cop, giving the movie added energy. The stunts are epic due to their physical strength rather than finesse.

15 – Inception (2010)

Many will find it hard to include this sci-fi on the heist list. But the rudiments of the movie put this very much in the game. It is a heist story shrouded in sci-fi jargon. There is the team ensemble, Plan A, and a backup plan. The scientific technique harnessed by Leonardo DiCaprio's character to steal information shows the director's creative ability and, subtly, is a reminder that filching – great ones – requires equal innovative acumen.

Source: Reddit