What’s a Realistic Way To Reduce Gun Violence and Death in America?

As a native Englishman, the thought of gun ownership is foreign to me. When I lived in the States, a friend revealed his home arsenal. His enthusiasm was infectious, but I still felt nervous when holding one of his loaded Glocks.

I now understand why some Americans love their guns. The idea that a nation can arm itself against potential oppression is admirable. Moreover, guns are a leveler in the face of one-on-one danger — especially for vulnerable women.

The Darkest Hour

However, seeing schools fall prey to mentally-depraved mass shooters cannot be ignored, and one must ask just how many children must lose their lives before laws are changed. A recent online discussion shows what people think can (but likely will not) be done to combat this shocking trend.

Here are some suggestions for some feasible changes to the current gun chaos.

The Thoughts and Prayers Registry

“We’d be willing to implement a national thoughts and prayers registry,” begins our first tongue-in-cheek commenter. The old thoughts and prayers meme is gathering pace of late — I am tired of hearing this vacuous platitude.

Sharp Shooters Only

A more serious suggestion claims that by making gun ownership only for trained individuals with shooting or hunting licenses, we may reduce the problem. “Ban or severely restrict guns in the hands of ordinary civilians,” the commenter says. “Unless they have a legitimate reason to possess one, such as hunting or being part of a shooting club.”

On The Record

Some feel a national registry of all gun sales will alleviate weapons falling into the wrong hands. “Make a nationwide registry that tracks (the) acquisition, possession, and transfer of every privately owned firearm,” comments one citizen.

Check, Please!

There is a pattern in many public shootings. Emotional disorders and mental health issues can be a catalyst. Therefore, some form of national mental health and criminal record detection system should be in place for “anyone intending to purchase a gun,” according to this commenter.

Safekeeping

Maybe a national law that guns must be locked up when not in use could help? “I personally believe that every firearms owner should have their firearms in a safe when not out in use,” opines one lawful gun owner. While I agree this may keep teenagers away from parents' weapons, executing this law would be impossible.

Ban It All

Some commenters want all-out prohibition, arguing that banning the sale of all guns and ammo and offering a “buyback program” will work. I am not sure gun owners will agree with this idea. They also argue that within 5 years, anyone hiding guns will be an outlaw. I applaud the innovation here, but I just don't see it happening.

Be Realistic

“Most gun deaths are not mass shootings,” interjects a blanket measures critic. “Most gun deaths are self-assisted or gang-related shootings.” Many people agree in this thread that banning guns will not make depression or street gangs disappear.

Door-to-Door Confiscation

A series of calculations leads one contributor to assess how many guns would realistically appear in any buyback or confiscation scheme. The answer is 40 million weapons (10% of the total). But how do you get that last minority? “How many people will die as the police search for firearms across the country?” asks a skeptic of such ideas.

The American Nightmare

Finally, an idea that we can all agree on: “Make the American dream attainable again,” urges a disenfranchised individual. “Happy, successful people don’t shoot other people.” I think this comment hits the nail on the head. There are other countries with guns that don't use them so freely.

