15 Films That Nail The Realities of Parenthood

We've watched plenty of films that highlight all sorts of subject matter: the realities of life, adventure-packed scenes, drama, and much more. One subject matter that stays with us the most is that of parenting. We love our kids, but parenting them is not always smooth sailing. We learn something new every day about taking care of those we love. Members of an online platform came together to discuss films that nail the realities of parenthood, and this is what they said:

1. Parenthood (1989)

Parenthood has to be first on our list! Ron Howard did a perfect job of portraying a Midwestern family that struggles with the pressures of juggling multiple roles. The main character, Buckman, struggles to stay on the job while navigating the ups and downs of fatherhood. It is a great movie that showcases the realities of parenthood.

2. The Pursuit Of Happiness (2006)

This film drives home one important point: you can't measure happiness; you can feel it, but it is hard to put a unit on it. Regarding parenthood, The Pursuit Of Happiness shows the incredible power of a father’s commitment. The story showcases the ability of a positive role model and what it would mean to end the cycle of an absent father.

3. The Ice Storm (1994)

Based on Rick Moody's book, The Ice Storm shows how much the excessive things we do in life affect our children. The film deals with tough subjects like excessive drug use, drinking, and extramarital affairs.

4. The Kids Are Alright (2010)

This film gets down to business by immediately showing that it's how well you treat your kids that make you a great pen or not. For our kids, the film shows that growing up is about finding their way away from their parents. Also, parents should encourage their children to find their own path.

5. Adopt A Highway (2019)

Adopt A Highway is a movie that teaches we don’t have to birth kids to be parents biologically. The universe can bring us children in many other ways. When Russel finds a baby in a dumpster while at work, he takes her home and tries to care for her like a parent would. We watch him joyfully as he maneuvers the ups and downs of parenthood.

6. Mrs Doubtfire (1993)

While the film provides a lot of good laughs, the critical lessons in parenting shouldn’t get lost in the fun. The film teaches that a parent will go above and beyond for their children. Reminding us to prioritize our kids further emphasizes the need for open communication with our young ones.

7. Juno (2007)

Juno starts with hard-hitting life lessons and scary transitions for any person as she's a 16-year-old girl dealing with teenage pregnancy. She decides to give her baby up for adoption and takes us on an emotional rollercoaster through the process with her dad and step mother supporting her the entire time. The key parenting takeaways in the movie are that a keen interest in our children’s lives is essential, and helping them navigate unforeseen life circumstances without judgment is even more significant.

8. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

When Olive wants to enter a beauty pageant, the Hoover family moves to California to support her dreams. The film highlights the importance of unconditional love in parenting and explores elements of self-acceptance and resilience as children grow up. It also proves that our kids can achieve anything if we truly believe in them.

9. The Parent Trap

If you’re looking at it from a comical standpoint, The Parent Trap is hilarious. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen do an excellent job of luring viewers to the screen for some good laughs. But at deeper analysis, the film highlights children's struggle amid a divorce. Parents shouldn’t forget their feelings and help them maneuver the situation. It also emphasizes the importance of understanding one another when parenting.

10. Mr. Mom

Online members agreed that Mr.Mom is a film that gives the best props to stay-at-home moms. A man steps into their shoes and takes care of his kids while his wife is out working. In this way, men start to understand what the mom's life is all about.

11. Stepmom

Stepmom offers a challenging and complicated plot about a terminally ill mother. Coming face to face with her mortality, she did what she had to do to survive and care for her daughter. The film goes above and beyond to show a mother’s love in its best light, especially since she knows she won't be around for long. The film shows how mothers fess up during hard times and step up to the plate when they know danger lurks ahead.

12. Father Of The Bride (1991)

Steve Martin aces his role as a father in this film. He gives us a heavy dose of reality through flawless performance and the experience of how a father prepares his daughter for her wedding commented a movie enthusiast. He shows why supporting each other is crucial during this bitter-sweet time.

13. Bye Bye Love (1995)

Bye Bye Love is a timely film that shows how separated parents should still work together for the sake of raising our children. The actors Paul Reiser, Randy Quaid, and Matthew Modine deliver an exceptional performance that shows parents can still pull their act together to be present, no matter the situation.

14. Mary Poppins (1964)

Yet another film that teaches the importance of quality time for our children. Mary Poppins was a nanny who helped the children she cared for believe in themselves much more than they did. She turned things like chores into little fun lessons and goes on to teach parents not to forget about raising their children when they are chasing careers.

15. Finding Nemo (2003)

Oh, Nemo. The only thing he wanted was to touch the boat! But he is rebellious and captured, then finds an airhead companion in Dory. He faces his fears time and time again and conquers them. But the true lesson here is in Marlin’s overprotective nature as a father and that he wanted to be beside him no matter what. We can learn a lot as parents from that alone, no?

