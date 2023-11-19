From Reality to Rivendell: 25 Actual Places That Stir the Imagination of Middle Earth

The Lord of the Rings has evolved beyond fantasy to become a universe of its own. Unsurprisingly, fans are curious to discover the inspiration behind the extensive landscapes and maps.

Some are convinced that this fantastical geography is not mere fiction but a riddled variation of our world. Let’s witness the world of Tolkienography, where we examine the inspiring effect of 25 real locations that resemble Tolkien’s topography.

1. The Lake District, England

Tolkien admitted that The Shire, home to the hobbits, is based in rural England. This peaceful land is reminiscent of the Lake District in England. Green rolling hills, villages, and lakes mark both picturesque locations.

2. Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

The majestic Misty Mountains and the Elven City of Rivendell share several features of Fiordland National Park in New Zealand. While the national park’s lush forests and transparent water bodies resemble Rivendell, the towering peaks of Fiordland seem to inspire the Misty Mountains.

3. Mount Ngauruhoe, New Zealand

Who can forget the incredible volcano, Mount Doom, where the One Ring was destroyed? Mount Ngauruhoe was used as a stand-in for Mount Doom in the film trilogy because of its similar conical shape.

4. Mount Everest, Nepal

The Lonely Mountain is home to dwarves and the formidable dragon Samug. Its majestic presence resembles Mount Everest in Nepal, as both are known for their overpowering size and unforgiving conditions.

5. Canterbury, New Zealand

The horse lords dominate Middle-earth's expansive land of Rohan. Rohan’s grassy open space, grazing livestock, and brilliant fields are all too similar to the vast grasslands of Canterbury.

6. Black Forest, Germany

The Black Forest in Germany is known for its dense woodlands, towering trees, and an air of mystery similar to that of the enchanting Fangorn Forest, home to the wise and ancient Ents. Both forests are lands of folklore and legends.

7. Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

Home to Sauron and his forces, Mordor is a barred region with striking volcanic mountains. Fans of the series may find the barren landscape of Tongariro National Park to be quite similar in its eeriness.

8. The Himalayas and Tian-Shan Central Asia

Similar to Mordor are the mountain ranges of the Himalayas and Tian-Shan. Where the Himalayas are akin to the Mountains of Shadow, Tian Shan can be seen as the Ash Mountains. Together, the ranges resemble the round-shaped Pamirs.

9. Dimmuborgir, Iceland

Speaking of Mordor, mentioning a real-life counterpart of the Black Gate will be appropriate. Behold Dimmuborgir. This location in Iceland has a rocky terrain similar to the book’s descriptions. Hence, it was used as a filming location for the Black Gate.

10. Petra, Jordan

Belonging to Harad, the Dead City has a ghostly presence. However, the city of Petra has a similar atmosphere as it is half-built and half-carved into rock. Both locations are embroiled with passages and gorges.

11. Wicken Fen, England

Wicken Fen in England has marshy landscapes and unforgiving bogs similar to the eerie Dead Marshes. It is believed that the dead dwell in these haunting still waters of Middle-earth.

12. Mount Victoria, New Zealand

Mount Victoria in Wellington has an uncanny resemblance to the forbidding Paths of the Dead. Both locations host a series of winding paths and thick forests. It’s no wonder the secluded trails of Mount Victoria were used as a stand-in.

13. Mount Sunday, New Zealand

Mount Sunday is yet another place in New Zealand that served as the filming location for Edoras, the capital of Rohan. The two sites have a similar hilltop location with a stellar view of the surrounding plains.

14. Glenorchy, New Zealand

Isengard is the stronghold of the wizard Saruman. Its imposing fortress and surrounding forestry are similar to Glenorchy. The two places boast rocky terrain, giving an impression of grandiosity and power.

15. Redwood National and State Parks, USA

The Lothlórien forest is an abode of the elven people. With majestic trees and an enchanting atmosphere, the Redwood National and State Parks in California come close to capturing Lothlórien’s charm.

16. Dry Creek Quarry, New Zealand

Dry Creek Quarry in Wellington, New Zealand, was used as a filming location for one of the legendary battle scenes in the trilogy. This site is similar to the Helm's Deep fortress’s rocky terrain, serving as a natural defense and strategic purpose.

17. Meteora, Greece

Stunning, tall rock formations with monasteries characterize Meteora in Greece. The impressive height exudes a sense of power and force. Thus, it can be likened to Barad-dûr, the enigmatic towering fortress of Sauron.

18. The Eagle and Child, England

The Eagle and Child is a cozy Oxford pub similar to the Prancing Pony Inn. The English pub is said to be the favorite gathering place of Tolkien and his friends, so it’s not hard to see that it inspired The Prancing Pony.

19. Paradise Valley, New Zealand

A dwelling to the skin-changer Beorn, Beorn’s Hall has met its match at the Arcadia Station in Paradise Valley near Queenstown. The homestead in this country farm has a similar remote location and landscape.

20. Marble Arch Caves, Northern Ireland

Marble Arch Caves in Northern Ireland are a picturesque tourist attraction with caves, rivers, mountains, woodlands, and more. They also boast an underground cave system and glistening stalactites similar to the Glittering Caves, located beneath Helm's Deep.

21. Dart River, New Zealand

The Anduin is a prominent Middle-earth river flowing through many regions over a winding course. Dart River in New Zealand shares the same pristine beauty and flow, equipping visitors with a newfound sense of adventure.

22. River Indus, Pakistan

Another counterpart to the Anduin is the Indus, which flows along the length of Pakistan. Both rivers similarly bend toward the sea and flow west to mountain ranges. Some may wonder why Tolkien would turn to the Indian subcontinent for topographical inspiration. This may be due to the availability of cartographic knowledge of former British colonies within British atlases.

23. Gulf of Kutch, India

The Tolfalas Island may have its real-world match near the River Indus and Arabian Sea junction. The Gulf of Kutch alternates between wet and dry states, where floods during rainy seasons cause Kutch to become an island similar to the Tolfalas.

24. Skellig Michael, Ireland

The Mines of Moria, Khazad-dûm, used to be an underground kingdom beneath the Misty Mountains. Skellig Michael is an Irish island in Ireland with a similar underwater cave system.

25. Plains of St. Augustine, USA

The vast Plains of St. Augustine in New Mexico has a similar open space as the Pelennor Fields. The expansive grasslands offer an abundance of space for epic combat and action.

