12 Really Bad Films That Aren’t B Budget and Don’t Totally Suck

In the cinema world, few movies cost a much high price but don't get applause as much. Skyrocketing expenditures make the movie's downfall, but it doesn't affect the storyline. Many Film buffs exist that really admire such films. Let's have a bird eye view of these 12 movies.

1. The Scorpion King (2002)

The movie The Scorpion King by Charles Russell is a high-budget but yet considered a flop. But this statement has been challenged by one of the movie fans recently, who denies the statement by saying that the “movie is against the hyped-up remarks. This is an adventurous and light movie to enjoy.

2. 2012 (2009)

2012 is an American Science Fiction Disaster Film that was launched in 2009. This movie stands in the category of high-budget films but is considered a failure to get applause. But according to, a passionate film lover stated that its scenes are remarkable when people manage to escape from the jet and earthquake, which is shown in enthralling scenes of the movie.

3. Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Jupiter Ascending is the Sci-fi and action film that managed a considerable expenditure to make, yet it flopped. But still, some viewers claim it to be worth giving this movie a chance. The character Jupiter Jones inherited some powers. By luck, she is a house cleaner, but her life changes when she is required to use her abilities.

4. Nothing But Trouble (1991)

Nothing But Trouble is a comedy and horror movie released in 1991. but its comedy was considered bad, and it receives 12% rotten tomatoes. But filmaholics do not think in the same way. They shared their views by saying that the escaping of a loving couple from the judge who was arrested by police on their way to a meeting is worth watching.

5. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Battlefield Earth is a Sci-fi/Action movie that received 3% rotten tomatoes. The budget for this movie costs around $ 73 million, earning only $29.7 million. But viewers like the story and its plots in which the year 3000 has shown evil forces capturing the world.

6. Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Some cineast considers those movies worth-watch that contain monster-based stories. Jeeper Creepers 2 is a perfect example of this genre. Although this movie receives 24% dislikeness, viewers admire the story, which is based on a bus of sports players who were attacked by The Creepers, who ear flesh of human beings and come after a certain period.

7. Tomorrow War

Chris Mckay's movie Tomorrow War receives 52% dislikeness from the public, and its budget cost almost $ 200 million. But still, this movie is the topic of discussion among true film lovers. Recently people interested in films stated that they are impressed by the story of this movie which is about a man who has to fight against aliens who want to destroy humanity, and for this, he has to go to the future.

8. Infinite (2021)

Infinite ranked in the movies which hold the title of A budget movies. It is based on action and science; its meta-critic score is 28%. But yet some Film Fanatic recommend this movie to watch at least once. The movie plot is about a man chased by hallucinations of places he has never visited.

9. Cats (2019)

Cats is a great example of a high-budget film that costs around 95 million USD. Its scenes are considered bizarre and visual results are faulty. Some say watching this movie is not a waste of time, at least as it keeps the audience attached to the next scenes, and some appreciate its musical fantasy combination.

10. Waterworld (1995)

Director Kevin Reynolds spends 175 million USD to make Waterworld, a science-based action film. This film is considered a flop due to its weak storyline. But the admirers think that it depends on the point of view. Admirers like the concept of melting ice caps in which a man helps a woman and a young girl find a dry place.

11. The School for Good and Evil (2021)

The movie The School for Good and Evil is from a family/ fantasy genre released in 2022. The story circles around two best friends who were part of a battle where they are playing parts as heroes and villains. People have mixed opinions about this.

12. Moonfall (2020)

Moonfall is a science-based movie in which the moon is thrown out of orbit, which makes the moon way into collision with the Earth, and to prevent this, 3 astronauts are sent. This movie cost $ 146 million budget, but some film buffs are enlisting the reasons why to watch this movie.