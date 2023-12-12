Reasons To Avoid Indexed Universal Life Insurance for Retirement Planning

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in March 2022, 69% of private sector employees in the United States had access to retirement plans provided by their employer, and 52% of these workers decided to participate in a retirement plan.

For most Americans, the 401(k) plan has been the most trusted default standard while planning for retirement. However, there’s been a lot of buzz recently about indexed universal life insurance (IUL) emerging as a new and more profitable alternative to traditional life insurance and retirement planning.

IUL is a type of so-called permanent life insurance tied to a stock market index. The cash accumulation account of a policy is based on the benchmark provided by the stock market.

Life insurance typically takes care of the insured's loved ones after death. But with this insurance plan, insurers participate in a stock market index, with minimum and maximum percentages on their return. The core idea of IUL is to generate higher returns than traditional universal life policies that don’t rely on the stock market for credits.

Potential Benefits of Indexed Universal Life Insurance

Many people are attracted to IUL because of its cash value component. This cash component is funded through premiums paid, tax-deferred gains, and can be accessed during the insured person’s lifetime. The cash value of an IUL grows based on the stock and bond indexes picked by the policyholder, such as the S&P 500. Interest is paid depending on the performance of that index.

Since the historical average annual return generated by the stock market is about 10%, some experts believe that the cash value growth over time is likely sufficient for retirement. Realistically speaking, however, a 10% return could be difficult to achieve during a period of market volatility. Interest payments and monthly premiums are also significantly affected by market movements.

Some IUL policies may also have caps in terms of the earning potential of the insured person, relative to the index. For example, if the policy is capped at 5%, that’s the maximum earning regardless of how much the S&P climbs in the year. On the other hand, the cash value may remain protected even if the market performs poorly.

Risks Associated With Indexed Universal Life Insurance

Although IUL has been one of the most profitable businesses in the life insurance industry for over a decade, questions have been raised about the complexity and integrity of these policies. Experts claim IUL policies are often sold using deceptive marketing strategies and false promises.

Compared to traditional insurance, IUL is a riskier investment. It is possible to lose the entire investment because its cash value is tied to an index that can rise or fall rapidly.

Unlike traditional policies, IUL takes yearly interest income from the policy's bonds and mortgages. That interest in options is invested in one or more indices. Insurance agents sell these policies as an indirect avenue for playing the options market.

Like the premiums, the death benefits of an IUL policy are also flexible. Unless there is a no-lapse guarantee, the death benefit is not guaranteed. Even if the policy does offer a no-lapse guarantee, no cash value is guaranteed in case of poor index performance.

Indexed universal life insurance policies can provide great returns in favorable financial conditions. However, these policies may incur significantly more costs and fees than an average life insurance policy. These additional expenses can drain a policy's cash value during adverse periods.

Indexed universal life insurance policyholders risk losing their death benefit and all previously paid premiums if they cannot keep paying the higher premiums. Therefore, these policies are only suitable for individuals who are prepared to deal with investment losses or don't have the patience for long–term investment.

Using IUL for Retirement

Some people prefer using an IUL for retirement planning instead of a 401(k) because of the advantage of earlier withdrawal. Once the policyholders have accumulated enough money, they can tap into that cash much earlier than retirement age. Moreover, these withdrawals can also be tax-free.

Indexed universal life insurance policies can provide more liquidity and solve emergency cash flow issues. However, building up the cash value of an IUL may take well over a decade. Also, there are risks associated with treating an IUL like a savings account.

Policyholders should also know that the tax-free withdrawals offered by an IUL apply only to its cash value's premium portion. In a declining market, cash value withdrawals could lead to subtraction from the insured person’s death benefit. The policyholder may also have to pay more to cover market losses and keep the policy active. This can be difficult for policyholders facing cash flow issues.

Traditional retirement plans, such as the 401(k), are much safer alternatives for retirement planning. With a 401(k), the policyholders decide how much they want to contribute. Moreover, in the event of a cash shortage, contributions can be paused without the entire investment being affected.

Safest Ways To Save for Retirement

The 401(k) is one of the most popular investment vehicles for retirement planning. Participants set aside some of their salaries in these tax-advantaged plans, and some even receive matching employer contributions.

As of June 2023, $7.2 trillion was held in 401(k) plans.

Some of the most essential features of these plans include:

Traditional 401(k) contributions can be deducted from the tax return in the same year.

Some employers match the employee contribution to 401(k) plans and may even include profit sharing.

In some instances, 401(k) plans may offer protection from creditors.

Roth 401(k)s are tailor-made for high-earners who are likely to be in higher tax brackets during retirement but aren't eligible for a Roth IRA.

If funds are withdrawn before the age of 59 years and six months, penalties and taxes apply on non-qualifying distributions.

While not everyone has access to a 401(k) plan, there are many other alternatives for safe and rewarding retirement planning.

Traditional IRAs are similar to traditional 401(k) s, allowing pre-tax contributions to different types of investments. These accounts, however, are not employer-sponsored.

Roth IRAs are individual retirement accounts where investors can make contributions on a self-directed basis. Though these deposits are not tax-deductible, withdrawals are not subject to taxation.

Although health savings accounts or HSAs are not retirement accounts in the true sense, these are effective as tax-advantaged savings accounts. With these accounts, pre-tax money can be contributed to pay for qualified medical expenses.

Self-employed persons without an employer 401(k) plan can opt for a Solo 401(k) plan, making contributions as an employer as well as an employee. A solo 401(k) can be opened at most online platforms, brokerages, and banks.

Self-employed individuals and small-business owners with no or limited employees are also eligible for Simplified Employee Pension IRAs (SEP IRAs).

SIMPLE IRAs are employee retirement plans designed specifically for businesses with 100 or fewer employees.

