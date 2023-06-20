There's never been a more postcard-perfect destination than Beaufort, North Carolina. Located on the Crystal Coast, it's a picturesque city with lighthouses, quaint towns, and quiet beaches. That's enough for you to pack your bags for the week, but here's a look at the local insider knowledge to ensure your vacation itinerary is full of unforgettable fun.

So Many Reasons To Visit Beaufort NC

Beaufort, North Carolina, is pronounced “BOW-firt,” as in a bow and arrow. It is not to be confused with its South Carolina counterpart. While the two cities share the same name, that's all they have in common!

Known as the “southern Outer Banks,” the Crystal Coast has 85 miles of beautiful Atlantic shoreline. You won't find rows of high-rise hotels or heavy beach crowds. Beaufort is the biggest city on the Crystal Coast, famous for its wild horses, history, and scenery.

Fun Fact: Beaufort inspired Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novels The Choice and A Walk to Remember.

Whether you consider yourself a history buff, the outdoorsy type, a book lover, or a foodie, these are the seven best reasons to visit Beaufort, North Carolina.

1. The Pirate History of Beaufort

The famous pirate, Black Beard, called Beaufort home. Head to the Beaufort Maritime Museum, free of charge, for the best dose of pirate history.

Check out the pirate artifacts, learn about Black Beard's ominous work, and kids can complete a scavenger hunt for a prize. It's easy to spend hours in the museum.

Across from the museum is the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. It's a working boatbuilding facility with traditional North Carolina wooden boatbuilding sounds and smells. It truly showcases the art and skill of traditional boat builders.

2. The Wild Horses of Shackleford Banks

Visitors can see the wild horses from downtown Beaufort, but I recommend an up-close experience. Head to Cape Lookout National Seashore (part of the National Parks System) and grab your ferry tickets to catch a ride to the famous Shackleford Banks.

Spend all day long on the primitive island, where it's just beaches and wild horses. Pack everything you need for a beach day and be photo ready. Guests can get as close as 50 feet to the horses, and the island has several paths.

3. Beaufort's Famous Boozy Cocktail

Almost every restaurant in Beaufort serves its version of a Painkiller Cocktail. Locals claim that Black Beard brought the Painkiller to Beaufort from the British Virgin Islands. It's a fruity pineapple drink made with rum and sprinkled with nutmeg. Order it frozen or enjoy it on the rocks; it's best with a Beaufort sunset.

I recommend dining at Moonrakers, which showcases coastal cuisine with waterfront views. They serve a frozen Painkiller, which you must take advantage of.

4. North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

Located in the neighboring residential area of Pine Knoll Shores, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is worth the short drive from Beaufort.

The aquarium takes visitors on a walk-through adventure from the mountains to the sea. Discover the animal's habitats, learn about the ecosystems, and even view a tank with an actual shipwreck.

What makes the aquarium truly unique is how they use its location to showcase outdoor aviary exhibits and provide beautiful walking trails for guests. It's a fascinating perspective of the North Carolina coast.

5. Explore Beaufort's Waterfront

The best way to see Beaufort is from the water! Get out on the water and see the beautiful Beaufort waterfront on tour. Listen to your captain share facts and history only a “true” local knows about.

Keep your eyes peeled for North Carolina's famous wild horses and the dolphins that love to show off. Each cruise lasts 45-60 minutes and is perfect for a quick outing. Bring some binoculars for even better views if you see the horses.

6. Cape Lookout Lighthouse

Beaufort's postcard-perfect lighthouse is at Cape Lookout. It's part of Cape Lookout National Seashore. Learn about the lighthouse's history, including the lightkeeper's daily tasks. The lighthouse is closed for renovation and climbing, but the National Park Service plans to re-open for the 2025 season.

7. Fort Macon State Park

Known as one of North Carolina's most popular state parks, Fort Macon State Park is nearby three sides of water with amazing views and history. The pre-Civil War fort is fun to explore (and a fantastic spot for shutterbugs), but the visitor's center doubles as a museum and educational center.

After walking through the fort, check out the park's scenic bike and hiking trails. The park also offers public beach access. Parking and park admission is free!

Beaufort Is Truly North Carolina's Coastal Gem

Wild horses, pirates, or booze, you'll indeed find an adventure in Beaufort. You can quickly fill up your vacation itinerary with activities to keep you busy all day or do nothing while relaxing on the beach. Beaufort is the dreamy, picturesque beach escape you need.