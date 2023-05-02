Hershey, also known as the Sweetest Place on Earth, is growing by leaps and bounds. Your summer will be packed with thrills and chills as you enjoy everything this quaint Central Pennsylvania town offers. These 10 reasons to visit Hershey PA this summer inspire you to plan your own sweet trip.

Hershey is home to one theme park, Hersheypark, three excellent resorts, multiple dining venues, even for the pickiest of eaters, a zoo, and chocolate around every turn. If you haven't been, you miss a slice of authentic Americana.

10 Reasons To Visit Hershey, PA This Summer

I am lucky to live a short drive from Hershey, and we visit year-round. When everything is open, Hershey comes alive in the summer, and the theme park and resorts shine their brightest.

From a seasoned Hershey, PA visitor, here are my top 10 reasons to visit this summer.

1. Wildcat's Revenge Opening at Hersheypark

The largest amusement park in Pennsylvania is gearing up for a blockbuster summer with the opening of Wildcat's Revenge, an all-new hybrid coaster that adds a new steel track with unique elements to the wooden framework for a one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience found only at Hersheypark. This addition to an iconic coaster lineup means Hersheypark has the most coasters in the Northeast!

The Wildcat's Revenge is manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), a name true coaster heads will recognize. This part wood, part steel, all scary coaster will be a treat for coaster fans when they see this RMC roar along the summer skyline. We don't have an opening date aside from Summer 2023- so stay tuned!

2. Hershey's Great Candy Expedition Opening at Chocolate World

To celebrate its 50th Anniversary on May 19, Hersey's Chocolate World is opening a brand-new cinematic experience that will excite train-loving families and candy enthusiasts. Hershey's Great Candy Expedition is the first fully immersive, interactive experience in North America that incorporates all senses, taking visitors through different candy worlds inspired by Hershey's brands, including Hershey's Kisses, Reese's, Jolly Rancher, Kit Kat®, Twizzlers, and Almond Joy & Mounds.

Only at Hershey's Chocolate World can you ride through the chocolate factory and learn how cocoa beans transform into world-famous chocolate, make your own candy bar, become a chocolate taster, and stuff your own Reese's cup. You can also try various chocolate treats, including ice cream, baked goods, and more. Admission to Chocolate World is free, but there is a fee for some attractions.

3. Hersheypark is Open More Days Than Ever Before

Hersheypark is open more days than ever and every week through January 1, 2024, offering earlier openings and late nights for more sweet fun! The spring season at Hersheypark runs eight weekends from April 1, 2023, through May 21, 2023, and Fridays throughout May. Daily summer operations begin on May 25, 2023, with The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park opening for the summer on May 27, 2023. Hours vary, so check in the app or online before you visit.

2023 also marks significant anniversaries of popular attractions, including 50 years of Coal Cracker, 25 years of Great Bear, and 15 years of Fahrenheit. Hersheypark is the only amusement park in the world focused on fun and chocolate, as evidenced by the life-size, chocolate-inspired characters throughout the Park, rides like Candymonium hypercoaster inspired by iconic The Hershey Company brands, incredible chocolate treats, and even ride height categories as candy brands.

4. Stay At an Official Hershey Resort

There are three official resorts at Hershey, all unique in their own way. Whether you choose the Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, or Hersheypark Campgrounds, many perks come with staying at an official resort. From early park access to free admission at area attractions, staying at an official resort is worth it. One of my favorite perks is the shuttle direct to the park's front gate. No trams, no long lines for parking, in and out of the parking lot, and directly back to your resort.

5. ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park

ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park is one of the most fun things to do in Hershey. This 11-acre park is home to over 200 animals divided into five regions. Stop by Big Sky Country to see the mountain lion and American elk, or visit the black bear, river otter, and white-tailed deer in the Eastern woodlands.

Other habitats include the great Southwest, Northlands, and southern swamps. The best part is, ZooAmerica is included in your Hersheypark admission price, and there is a dedicated entrance within the theme park.

6. Hershey Summer Concert Series

There's nothing like sitting in Hersheypark Stadium listening to your favorite bands in the summer. And if you happen to be visiting the park that day, you may even catch an encore as you leave the park for the night. This summer will bring Morgan Wallen, Blink-182, Zach Brown Band, Outlaw Music Festival, and more to the iconic stadium.

7. Watch a Broadway Show at Hershey Theater

Located in downtown Hershey, among the Hershey Kisses street lights, is the magnificent Hershey Theatre. The theater is the area's premier performing arts center, presenting the finest in touring Broadway shows, intimate concerts, classical music and dance attractions, comedy shows, and world-renowned entertainers. SIX: The Musical and Come From Away will perform this summer at the theater.

The Hershey Theatre was conceived by entrepreneur and philanthropist Milton S. Hershey in the early twentieth century. Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban drew the plans for the Community Center Building in 1915; however, it was built between 1929 and 1933 as part of Mr. Hershey's “Great Building Campaign” of the Great Depression, which also produced such Hershey landmarks as The Hotel Hershey, the Hersheypark Arena, and the Hersheypark Stadium.

8. Explore Hershey Gardens

My favorite time to visit Hershey Gardens is in June when the Rose Garden is in bloom, but this beautiful attraction shines all summer. Hershey Gardens opened in 1937 with Milton Hershey's request to “create a nice garden of roses.” More than 80 years later, the small rose garden has blossomed into 23 acres of botanical beauty, providing visitors unique experiences and enriching opportunities. The gardens sit atop a hill overlooking Hersheypark and offer one of the most amazing views in town.

When you stay at Hotel Hersey and the Hershey Lodge, you will receive complimentary admission to the Hershey Gardens. Be sure to take advantage and experience it for yourself.

9. Enjoy Unique Dining Experiences

The dining in Hershey, PA, is hands down some of the best in the region. Taste the many flavors of Hershey with a visit to one of 16 deliciously unique and award-winning restaurants! Offering farm-to-fork dining at Harvest in Hotel Hershey, chocolate and theme park-inspired meals at The Chocolatier, and stunning small plates at Fire & Grain in the Hershey Lodge, you can't go wrong.

10. Enjoy a Spa Day

Two spas in Hershey offer sweet relaxation with chocolate treatments and seasonal collections. The Spa At The Hotel Hershey portrays a timeless elegance reflective of High Point Mansion, the home of chocolate magnate Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine. From the stained glass windows to the breathtaking views of The Hotel Hershey's majestic gardens. If you genuinely want to treat yourself, book a package and enjoy this one-of-a-kind spa experience.

Meltspa by Hershey is a luxury day spa located in downtown Hershey. Offering a full range of spa treatments and salon services paired with convenient hours for every schedule. Change into a plush chocolate brown robe while you enjoy sweet relaxation. This modern facility includes nine premier treatment rooms, well-appointed locker rooms, a spacious and open salon, and a private relaxation room with refreshments and their signature hot cocoa.

As you can see, you can make your sweet escape as mild or wild as you like.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.