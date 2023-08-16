Andor was a surprise for many Star Wars fans. The Rogue One prequel series tackles Cassian Andor’s journey into joining the Rebel Alliance. It was harrowing, gritty, and a deep dive into topics other Star Wars media had covered but never in this unique way.

Since its premiere, the show has garnered praise and won multiple awards. There is no other Star Wars like this show; Here are 30 reasons we love Andor‘s first season.

1 – Cassian Andor

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Diego Luna was excellent in Rogue One, but he truly gets to shine in Andor. The titular character is on the first steps of his journey, with the first season showing how and why he was radicalized to rebellion. He learns to let go of his selfishness and steps up into the role of a leader.

2 – Maarva Andor

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

This will be the first of many times on this list saying, “It’s a crime that this actor wasn’t nominated for an Emmy,” because so many Andor actors brought the performances of their careers. Fiona Shaw is one of them. Maarva Andor strikes a balance between a tough old rebel and a loving mother to her son. Her scenes with Cassian are some of the best as they face a crossroads on their journey. Watching her slow demise is painful, but her speech in the finale is worth it. Maarva is a fantastic mother who guides Cassian in all the right ways.

3 – B2EMO

Image Credit: Des Willie / Lucasfilm.

Who doesn't love B2EMO? This little anxious droid captured the hearts of fans in the very first episode. He is packed full of so much personality and is fiercely loyal to his family. Witnessing Maarva’s death through his eyes will break your heart.

4 – Brasso

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Brasso is the quintessential rebel. He starts the series as a blue-collar worker who is a family friend of the Andors. On the surface, there’s nothing special about Brasso. The series shows that he is a fighter, protecting his home of Ferrix and taking the life of a Pre-Mor Corpo, an action that weighs heavily on his soul. From blue-collar to fighter, Brasso’s rise from humble worker to slapping a fascist in the face with a brick is one of the arcs.

5 – Bix Caleen

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Bix may be the unluckiest character in the series. The poor woman cannot catch a break and is constantly collateral throughout the story. From her boyfriend ratting out Cassian and then being killed to being interrogated by the ISB after her actions led to her friend's hanging, Bix takes the brunt of it. She’s such a complex character who feels like she’s on the verge of a prominent rise in season two.

6 – Ferrix

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Ferrix is the home base and the emotional core of the series. The first three episodes carefully lay down the brick-by-brick foundation of Cassian’s home. This world has many wonderful supporting characters like the Paaks, Pegla, Nurchi, Jezzi, and the Time Grappler. They are the show's heartbeat, whether it is the sound of a reckoning or the community coming together to mourn one of their own.

7 – Clem Andor

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Clem isn’t in the show much, as he is dead by the start, but that doesn’t mean Cassian’s adopted father isn’t important. Shown in flashbacks, Clem planted the seeds of Rebellion into his son as well as a moral compass to do what is right. When Clem is in the series, it has emotional resonance and is usually a significant moment of Cassian’s journey.

8 – Syril Karn

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Fans love or love to hate Syril Karn. As the foil to Cassian, they are the opposite sides of the same coin. Syril could have walked Cassian’s path and vice versa, with the series showcasing how both men were radicalized in different directions. The two are intricately tied together by fate, and where Syril goes in season two is one of the highly anticipated storylines.

9 – Linus Mosk

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Linus is a fun character who really needs more time in the series. He represents the fragile state of a police force when faced with genuine opposition. His bluster vanishes when Cassian and Luthen outsmart him, and he pays the cost for his action. In a sweet turn in the back half of the season, he remains loyal to Syril and acts as his only friend. A shame because Syril is fine with leaving Linus behind for Dedra. Still, Linus is a supporting character with surprising depth to his story.

10 – Luthen Rael

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

One way to show that Andor is such a good spy thriller is that the audience came out of season one knowing nothing about Luthen Rael. Despite being in 10 of the 12 episodes, Luthen remains the ultimate spy being the most prominent figure after Cassian and still holding back all information. Stellan Skarsgård puts on a masterclass for the role.

11 – Mon Mothma

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Genevieve O'Reilly’s journey to Andor is one of perseverance and patience as she went from a deleted scene in Revenge of the Sith, worked her character’s way through Star Wars animation, and finally got to bring Mon Mothma into the entire limelight years later.

The audience finally gets to see Mon Mothma in all of her glory while also getting the most personal representation of her. She is stuck in the middle of choosing her family or choosing to save the galaxy. One side will lose, and it's on Mon's head which one falls.

12 – Dedra Meero

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Dedra is the best-written villain of the series. In her early appearances, she’s framed in a way to make the audience root for her. She’s a woman in a man’s world, trying to prove herself. There’s an angle that could be taken where viewers might wonder if she will rebel and defect from the Imperial Security Bureau, or ISB for short. Then about halfway through the season, they reveal her true villainous side, showing that she’s just as vile as the rest of the baddies. Dedra’s writing is brilliant from start to finish.

13 – Vel Sartha

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Vel is a character that becomes more complex through the series. The leader of the Aldhani heist crew is constantly challenged on how to lead, having to rely on her partner Cinta to assist. The reveal that she’s from a wealthy family as Mon Mothma’s cousin is so telling on why she’s trying to find her footing as a leader in the Rebel Alliance. Vel has a good heart which makes the weight of leadership press in on her.

14 – Cinta Kaz

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

If Vel has a good heart, Cinta has burned her soul already. There’s a lesson from Yoda in Star Wars Rebels to Ezra Bridger about how there’s nothing wrong with fighting, but it’s important not to lose yourself in the process. Cinta had already crossed that line when Andor started, sometimes making her a deadly wild card. This fact creates tension with Vel, who genuinely loves Cinta and wants to be with her girlfriend, an excellent source of drama in the show.

15 – Karis Nemik

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

All the Aldhani heist crew members have important roles to play thematically or for the show's plot. The most important member, though, is Karis Nemik, the young, idealistic youngster of the crew. Along with his manifesto, Nemik pushes Cassian more on his journey by offering ideals and a point of view that challenges Cassian’s selfishness. Nemik’s demise is one of the shocking moments of the series. Still, it’s a vital loss for Cassian to continue forward as he internalizes Nemik's spirit of being a True Believer.

16 – The Eye

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Right in the middle of the season, the creators gave us the incredible spectacle “The Eye.” This episode was the finale of the Aldhani arc, which not only pulled off the heist but also showcased some of the best visuals yet in Star Wars television. The meteor shower the crew escapes through is breathtaking against the backdrop of the indigenous Aldhani people pushing back against the Imperials that invaded their planet. It’s bittersweet, harrowing, and exciting emotional resonance in the middle of the show.

17 – Perrin Fertha

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Perrin is another character audience loves to hate. As Mon Mothma’s husband, he is a crucial player in her story. Some scenes are framed that there might have once been love between the two, as he does help with her senator work. But that has burned up with him bringing her political rivals into their home, putting fun dinner parties over her career. Perrin’s a character who needs some comeuppance, which will be a delight if it happens.

18 – Eedy Karn

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Eedy Karn is like a Toddlers & Tiaras mom walked into a Star Wars. She is the worst pageant mom but also a big piece of why Syril is the way he is. If Syril and Andor are opposites, so are Eedy and Maarva in how they shape their sons. Maarva bettered Cassian while Eedy only tears Syril down. Kathryn Hunter is an absolute gem playing the despicable role.

19 – Kleya Marki

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Luthen’s assistant Kleya is just as much of an enigma as her boss. Their relationship is a spy thriller writing at its best as they talk in codes, hide behind disguises, and wear fake smiles for their customers. It makes one wonder who is actually in charge: Luthen or Kleya? Who is protecting who? Like Luthen, the fact we came out of season one knowing nothing about Kleya is a nod to the fantastic writing.

20 – Tay Kolma

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Tay is a character who feels on the edge of doing something big in season two or poised to take the fall for the Rebel Alliance. As one of Mon Mothma’s few trusted allies, he’s set firmly in the narrative with his hands deep in her banking funds. With season two covering multiple years up to the events of Rogue One and, more than likely, Mon’s defection, what Tay does in those scenes will define his character.

21 – Wullf Yularen

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Andor is not a show that focuses on nostalgia, Easter eggs, and fandom trivia in a way fans are used to in Star Wars. That’s not to say that it’s not there. The show plays like Tony Gilroy wrote the script, handed it to the Lucasfilm Story Group, and said, “Now make it a Star Wars.” Undoubtedly, the set and prop departments had field days with stuff like Luthen’s shop.

There is no shining spotlight or special music when there is a cameo or Easter egg in Andor.

This is why Colonel Yularen's appearance is wonderful. He’s not even named in the episode. The subtitles and credits highlight this deep cut from A New Hope, The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. He could have been any Joe Schmo Imperials, but Andor sneaks in these important people to surprise fans.

22 – Saw Gerrera

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

With the return of Cassian and Mon Mothma, it only makes sense to bring back a third important player from Rogue One, Saw Gerrera. Since the movie's release, more stories have been developed around Saw’s character, particularly his battling leadership with Mon Mothma in Star Wars Rebels, one of the best scenes of that season.

Saw makes sense in a show deep diving into the formation of the Rebel Alliance. He was one of the first rebels after the Clone Wars and never stopped fighting until his demise in Rogue One. Forest Whitaker is also always a treasure to watch as Saw.

23 – Kino Loy

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

In a surprise that no one saw coming, Andy Serkis is back in Star Wars! No, he wasn’t playing a young version of Supreme Leader Snoke, but a remarkable new character named Kino Loy. The prison arc is some of the season's best episodes, and a big reason for that is Serkis giving a performance of a lifetime. Like Fiona Shaw, it’s a shame he was not nominated for an Emmy after he broke the audience’s hearts with two words:

“Can’t swim.”

24 – Ruescott Melshi

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Like Yularen above, there are no bells and whistles to the introduction of Ruescott Melshi. He’s just a guy that Cassian randomly meets in prison. Star Wars fans know this is a massive Easter egg setting up Rogue One, as Melshi was Cassian’s most trusted friend after K-2SO. It’s neat to see how the two met, and hopefully, the season will highlight their growing trust up to Rogue One.

25 – “One Way Out”

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

“One Way Out” is a pretty near-perfect piece of Star Wars. The finale of the prison arc releases the pressure valve of the previous episodes to show the importance of victory against tyranny, horrific prison practices, and fascism. Andy Serkis’ chant of “One Way Out” echoed from his perfect monologue through the fandom to be showcased by fans at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

What more, Stellan Skarsgård drops his best work of the season in another monologue that should have gotten him an Emmy as Luthen confronts Lonni. “One Way Out” has so much Star Wars goodness going for it and a complete success of storytelling.

26 – Davo Sculdun

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Davo Sculdun comes in late in the show, but he poses the biggest challenge for Mon Mothma. The gangster can get her out of her financial trouble and help her secretly fund the Rebellion. The cost is her daughter, who would be given away thanks to Chandrilan traditions and betrothed to Sculdun’s son. Mon's ultimate test is whether or not she will dirty her soul for the greater good.

27 – Lonni Jung

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Lonni was a surprise at the end of the season. On a first watch, the character is relatively forgetful as he’s a supporting, background ISB agent. But “One Way Out” reveals he’s a rebel spy for Luthen, which adds to the rewatch value. On second viewing, it’s easy to pick up the cues of Lonni’s work or when the camera lingers on him a half second longer than the other Imperials in the room.

28 – Rix Road

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

The finale, “Rix Road,” closes out Andor’s first season in spectacular fashion. The music is the most unique of the show, using a real marching band that was recorded on set. It swells as the inhabitants we have grown to love on Ferrix march on the Imperials to make a statement. Brasso and B2EMO lead the charge as they step into their hero moments. The entire finale builds to one final moment, which is…

29 – Maarva’s Speech

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Before her death, Maarva recorded a speech to her beloved community. It is the very thesis of Andor as a series:

Do not sleep on fascism. It will creep up and get you if you are not vigilant. It must be fought every day. Support your community. Fight Back. Keep fighting.

Fiona Shaw’s performance is powerful and her best moment of the season. As her final words, “Fight the Empire!” spills out, Rix Road erupts in a riot and is one of the first open acts of Rebellion in the Star Wars timeline.

Again, it must be stated that Brasso slapping an Imperial in the face with a brick made from Maarva’s ashes is a peak Star Wars moment.

30 – The Rogue One Tie-Ins

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

While the show doesn’t spotlight certain Easter eggs, Tony Gilroy is not subtle in building the show toward Rogue One. The foreshadowing for the film is everywhere, from the return of Melshi, Saw Gerrera’s returning members, and Cassian standing on the beach looking out on a fiery sunset. The most intriguing nod is the use of the word “Climb.”

“Climb” is the last thing K-2SO says to Cassian in Rogue One before the trusted droid is killed. Throughout Andor, the word “Climb” is used at crucial moments in Cassian’s character journey. Nemik screams it at him as they escape in “The Eye.” Kino uses the word in his speech in “One Way Out.” Cassian tells Jezzi to make her ship climb as she escapes with Bix, Brasso, and B2EMO. This little word has grown to have so much weight in Cassian’s story, and it will be fascinating to see if its importance will continue to grow in season two.