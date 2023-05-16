25 Reasons We Love The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett expanded the world of The Mandalorian, bridging Seasons 2 and three of the latter show.

Exploring more of the legacy character, Boba Fett, the show explored how he survived the Sarlacc Pit and what journey he took afterward. Here are 25 things to love about The Book of Boba Fett.

1. Boba Fett

While the show picked up where The Mandalorian Season 2 left off, this series features flashbacks exploring how Boba Fett survived post-Return of the Jedi.

It's a story about healing past traumas and finding a new purpose in life. Boba wasn’t perfect a perfect person and backslid throughout the show, but his drive to change for the better is a very Star Wars story.

2. Fennec Shand

Fennec became a fan-favorite character in The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett dove more into her character.

Having been a bounty hunter for many years, as she is just starting her career early in the Imperial era in The Bad Batch, Fennec believes in Boba’s visions to make new lives for themselves, create a ruling family, and retake Tatooine. Her assassin skills are displayed throughout the series, showing why she’s a kick-butt character.

3. The Tuskens

Boba’s flashback showed him integrating into one of the Tusken tribes. It was a rare and poignant look at the indigenous people of Tatooine.

While this recontextualized story began in The Mandalorian, this series dove into their lives in a way never seen on screen. The story of their tribe and traditions were some of the standout moments of the series.

4. Destroying the Pykes' Train

As the Pyke Syndicate travels through Tusken territory, a bloody fight breaks out, which makes Boba want to help his newfound tribe. He teaches the Tuskens how to fight differently. Together, he leads them to conquer the Pyke train in one of the series' best action sequences.

5. The Hutt Twins

No show about Tatooine is complete without the Hutts. The Book of Boba Fett features two of them with the delightfully grotesque brother-sister duo, the Twins.

They try to grab their piece of Tatooine, but, in the end, they decide they don’t want to mess with Boba Fett’s goals or the Pyke Syndicate. Their short appearance is quite memorable.

6. Garsa Fwip

Jennifer Beals dazzled in this series as the fabulous Garsa Fwip. The mysterious Twi’lek owned her little chunk of paradise in the form of a cantina on Tatooine, leading audiences to wonder if she was a friend or foe.

7. The Majordomo

Often cowardly but always funny, the Majordomo is not afraid to switch sides to save his skin. He’s a campy character adding to the pulpy nature of this series, especially when he teamed up with comedic powerhouse Peli Motto.

8. Krrsantan

One point The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have succeeded in is introducing book and comic characters on screen. Black Krrsantan has been a comic character for some time, but how he’s handled in this show is so well done.

Fans don’t need prior knowledge to appreciate him in the series. They just need to know he’s a scary threat and not here to mess around, plain and simple.

9. The Rancor Keeper

Danny Trejo is a fantastic character actor, and where better to have him play a role if not in one of the pulpier Star Wars series? He only has a small part in The Book of Boba Fett, but it’s a role where he steals every moment on screen.

10. The Mods

Screaming with the aesthetics and colorful nature of the Prequel Trilogy, the Mods represent the younger generation trapped on Tatooine.

With no work and no prospects, thanks to the crime lords and old guard, they finally have a future once Boba Fett comes along to change things. They’re almost a lost generation until they are given the chance to prove themselves.

11. Rescuing the Slave I

Watching Boba and Fennec team up is always a joy, and the duo storming Jabba the Hutt’s palace to take back the Slave I kicked off a great action sequence. It’s a triumphant moment as Boba reunites with his ship after so long. The scene also mixes in Fennec learning to trust Boba, strengthening their bond.

12. Din Djarin

Din and Boba are thematically linked, both on similar paths about what kind of person they want to be on the outskirts of Mandalorian culture. As Boba allied himself with Din in The Mandalorian, it makes sense that Din returns the favor in this show.

13. The Darksaber

Din visits the Armorer, who catches up the audience on the history of the Darksaber for anyone who hasn’t watched The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels. Din struggles to wield the blade, the weight of the responsibility hindering him.

The Darksaber always brings lore into these series, adding to the mythology around Mandalorians.

14. Luke Skywalker

Having young Luke Skywalker appear in the season finale of The Mandalorian was must-watch television, and The Book of Boba Fett continued the story. The technology to bring Luke to life and have him on screen once again is groundbreaking for the industry.

15. Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka returns once again to live-action, greeting Din as he comes to see Grogu. She teaches him a lesson about trust and letting go, knowing Grogu was where he needed to be at that time.

Also, thanks to innovative technology, Ahsoka talking with a young Luke Skywalker and guiding him as a master is a moment Star Wars animation fans probably thought they wouldn’t see.

16. Grogu’s Choice

After some time training the young Force-sensitive child, Luke presents Grogu with a lightsaber and a chainmail shirt made of beskar. He offers Grogu a choice to be either a Jedi or a Mandalorian, and Grogu chooses Din, reuniting the father and son.

17. Peli Motto

Amy Sedaris is always a joy in these series as Peli’s chaotic best friend energy pairs well with Din portraying the straight man archetype. She’s a larger-than-life character who always brings a ton of heart and many laughs to these series. Her buddying up to the Majordomo makes them a fantastic comedy duo.

18. BD-72

Fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order rejoiced seeing Peli’s adorable new droid in her shop. BD-72 is the same droid as Cal Kestis’ BD-1 from the video game series, and seeing the cute little buddy in live-action is such a joy.

19. The N-1 Starfighter

While the Razor Crest was Din’s beloved ship, it represented his old life. The N-1 Starfighter he builds with Peli is a new start for his life with Grogu, creating a fresh path for his future.

20. Carson Teva

Carson is one of the more interesting side characters of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. This series features another run-in between him and Din as the duo builds a working camaraderie.

While Carson’s appearance is short, it’s another big step towards season three of The Mandalorian, where Din and Carson are allies relying on each other.

21. Cobb Vanth

Cobb Vanth is a book character who instantly became a fan favorite thanks to Timothy Olyphant’s performance. The Book of Boba Fett showcases why Cobb is fantastic, showcasing his moral compass and refusal to buy into the corruption of the Pyke Syndicate.

Despite getting shot by Cad Bane, the post-credit sequence in the finale shows that Cobb didn't pass away, setting up his eventual return.

22. Cad Bane

One of the most skilled bounty hunters from Star Wars animation, Cad Bane’s transition into live action was a triumphant moment, aided by Corey Burton reprising his role in voicing him. Cad and Boba clash as part of the bombastic finale, ending their decades-long story.

23. The Battle for Tatooine

The culmination of Boba’s journey is bringing together people from all over Tatooine to take back Mos Eisley.

His allies like Din and Fennec join the people of Freetown to team up with the city folk like the Mods in a final stand to beat the Pyke Syndicate. It’s an exciting battle on multiple fronts with the majority of the cast.

24. Boba Riding the Rancor

Boba riding his rancor that he received from the Hutt twins was a blockbuster moment. As the great beast brawled against the Pyke Syndicate’s massive droid mechas, it was the best kind of popcorn Star Wars to kick back and enjoy the crazy ride.

25. A New Day on Tatooine

With Tatooine free from crime lords, there is hope on the planet for the first time in centuries. Boba and his crew rule to bring about a new future for the people of this world.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.