The Vegan Odyssey: 12 Clear Reasons Why It’s Not Always a Smooth Ride

If you adopt a lifestyle that's counter-culture, you're going to experience no shortage of roadblocks. One member of a popular online forum vented to their fellow vegans that they can't stand the attitudes they experience from others about veganism.

The commenter went on to say that they could live with having less access to snacks and foods when compared to omnivores but wished people would take a step back before insulting others.

Naturally, others flocked to the forum to discuss what they found to be the most challenging part about being vegan. Here are some of their top answers.

1. Non-Vegans Justifying Their Lifestyle

One user shared they were frustrated about non-vegans constantly trying to explain their actions regarding eating animal products. It's frustrating to continually hear how someone jumps through hoops to justify their lifestyle.

2. People Informing Others That You're Vegan

Another user found it strange that her friends and coworkers often told others she was vegan. She joked that the people in her life talked more about her not eating meat than she did.

3. Plant-Based Dieters Calling Themselves Vegan

One commenter shared they support plant-based diets but believed there needed to be a dividing line between those who lived a vegan lifestyle for health-related issues and those who lived a vegan lifestyle for the sake of animals. Another added they felt veganism needed to be synonymous with being anti-animal cruelty.

4. Dealing With Other Vegans

Several commenters shared they found dealing with other vegans to be annoying. Everyone is vegan for different reasons, and the invalidation of others can quickly become frustrating.

5. Traveling

One top commenter shared their frustrations about traveling: their companions often saw them needing to find appropriate dieting options as an inconvenience that took time away from the trip itself. Plus, vegan restaurants can be few and far between.

6. Meat-Eaters Bragging About It

Every vegan agreed they were sick and tired of others constantly mentioning how they eat meat. Not only did they find this annoying, but they also found it insensitive. One person admitted they cut contact with a lot of family members after they continued to share offensive memes about his lifestyle choices on social media.

7. The Salad Assumptions

Someone shared they couldn't stand when people assumed vegan dieters only made salads. The food many vegans eat is more complex and delicious than anything a meat eater can make!

8. People Explaining Why They Could Never Be Vegan

Another user admitted they constantly said they could never go vegan because they loved cheese so much. Eventually, they realized the hypocrisy in their statement and cut out all dairy products. Now, they can't stand others saying they couldn't be vegan because of bacon, cheese, etc.

9. Not Being Invited Out

One vegan shared it was hard for them not to be invited to dinner parties because it's too difficult to cook two meals at once.

10. Family

Someone expressed that being vegan was especially difficult when going to family events. It was hard for them to realize no one made any vegan food for them to eat. They shared it felt so neglectful, like they forgot she and her immediate family existed.

11. Holidays

One person shared an incredible experience about how their aunt told them she felt terrible for animals but couldn't believe how good they tasted. This exchange occurred while the user was warming up a tofu-based meal for Thanksgiving. Another person was told their family wouldn't hold their veganism against her.

12. Lack of Options at Restaurants

Finally, one person complained that they had a hard time finding meals at restaurants that were both vegan and tasty. We have to agree- food shouldn't be one or the other! Thankfully, this is rapidly changing as food joints worldwide are adapting their menus to accommodate diners of all preferences.

Source: (Reddit).