All Rebel Wilson Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

When it comes to the most prolific comedic actors of the 21st century, Rebel Wilson is undeniably one of the best. The Australian actor has been around for quite some time, and nearly every one of her movies is a hilarious, bona fide hit. But there is certainly more to her than meets the eye, as she has quite a talented singing voice, too.

These are all of the Rebel Wilson movies ranked from best to worst, based on Wilson’s part in the film, its popularity, notoriety, talent, script, writing, characters, cinematic quality, and more. From starring in memorable wedding movies to classic animated films, here are all of the Rebel Wilson movies ranked and where to watch them.

1. Pitch Perfect (2011)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is the movie that put Rebel Wilson on the map in the first place, and, sadly, there hasn't been a movie that has come close to doing her acting and talent justice since. Starring as the self-aware Fat Amy, this ridiculous movie about an acapella girl group is one of the funniest and most musically-charged movies of the 21st century.

2. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Rebel Wilson co-stars in this bizarre and award-winning Taika Waititi movie about a German boy, his interactions with a certain imaginary Nazi leader, and the Jewish girl he is hiding in his attic. It is self-reverent, surprisingly funny, and a brilliant take on World War II.

3. Bridesmaids (2011)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Hulu

An outlandishly funny cast including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, and many more tell the story of the bridesmaids trying to make a woman’s wedding the best it can be. Its goofs and scenes are iconic, making their way into the pantheon of comedic moments.

4. Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Where to Watch: Peacock

The Barden Bellas are back at it again, with a stage that is far grander than their previous one. They are now tasked with taking on the world championships in acapella groups. With higher stakes than ever before and more goofy moments than before, Wilson is spectacular once again.

5. Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu

Scrat’s foolish attempt to find an acorn results in the continents splitting apart, leaving the majority of this animated film franchise’s cast separated. With new additions like Wilson and Peter Dinklage in this movie, there is some added fun but this is about as familiar as it gets.

6. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Wilson stars in this satire-style rom-com about a girl who wakes up only to find out that she’s playing the leading role in a real-life romantic comedy story. It is self-aware, a bit funny, and also often predictable in its own right, but Wilson sells the plot either way.

7. The Almond and the Seahorse (2022)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is by far a new step in the acting career of Rebel Wilson, showcasing the full scope of her skills. For the most part, she has been stereotyped as a funny girl and that’s about it. But this movie about a couple of people recovering from traumatic circumstances shows that she is so much more than that.

8. Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The grand finale of this trilogy is a bit too similar to its previous incarnations. The Bellas return, including Wilson as one of the best in the group, but the stakes are far too low and the laughs are a bit more familiar than before. That said, there are still few musical films as fun as this one.

9. Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Wilson once again plays a slightly smaller role in this third and final movie in the trilogy about museum exhibits coming to life. With an all-star cast and Ben Stiller once again leading the pack, it is a fun adventure, but not quite as spectacular as the previous entries.

10. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This adaptation is a solid effort to turn the source material into a feature film. Wilson’s role is a smaller one in this movie, but the rest of the cast is worth checking out as the two leading ladies attempt to get away with accidental murder and hide away for good.

11. Bachelorette (2012)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, and Lizzy Caplan are quite impressive supporting characters to Rebel Wilson in this adult comedy about bridesmaids trying to find a new wedding dress for the bride. Raunchy and a bit over-the-top at times, it is an enjoyable ride.

12. Pain & Gain (2013)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

With a stellar cast composed of Rebel Wilson, Mark Wahlberg, The Rock, Anthony Mackie, and more, you would think that this movie would have splashed much more than it did. Though it is one of the better Michael Bay movies out there, it doesn’t quite balance its mix of melodramatic action and comedy that well.

13. How to Be Single (2016)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson have decent chemistry with one another in this girl rom-com about Johnson’s character moving to the Big Apple, only to meet a new coworker in Wilson who is all about partying and having fun. This is the true definition of a dumb but fun flick.

14. The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Wilson plays the role of Sacha Baron Cohen’s girlfriend in this action-buddy comedy-drama about two brothers reuniting, only to find themselves on the run. While Wilson isn’t promoted here as well as she should be, there are the occasional worthwhile laughs to be found.

15. Struck by Lightning (2012)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This weird high school comedy about a boy doing whatever he can to make it into his dream school before his time is up is an odd one. Its script is pretty lackluster but the moments with Rebel Wilson are the best in the movie by a long shot.

16. Small Apartments (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Rebel Wilson stars as one of the strange and undeniably funny neighbors of a man who finds his landlord dead. The crime and murder mystery aspect plays a backseat role to the more overtly comedic approach, which works decently well.

17. Senior Year (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Rebel Wilson stars and produces this Netflix movie about a girl who finally wakes up from her coma many years later and has the chance to finish her senior year in high school. It is funny, but only because of Wilson, being far too cliché and familiar otherwise.

18. Cats (2019)

Where to Watch: Max

Ah, Cats. The beloved Broadway musical’s live-action film adaptation is one of the most disturbing features to ever touch the silver screen. It certainly has sober viewers questioning their existence for a reason. Despite that, Rebel Wilson is purrfectly cast into her unique role here.

19. A Few Best Men (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Rebel Wilson’s role is a bit diminished in one of her earliest roles. She plays a supporting character in this comedy about a groom and his best men heading to Australia, only to encounter some wonderful people like Wilson and others. Too bad that the movie is as forgettable as they come.

20. The Hustle (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

You would think Wilson and Anne Hathaway starring together in a comedy movie would be a grand time, and to be fair, the two of them are great together. But the script about them working to swindle and con a billionaire isn’t quite as impressive as it should be, letting down its fantastic stars.