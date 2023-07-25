14 Recent Movies That Completely Bombed at The Box Office

Are you looking for some good recently released movies? Look elsewhere; according to a recent online discussion, here are ten recent releases that disappointed.

1 – F9: The First Saga

What's remarkable is that despite the failure of F9, there are still more movies in the franchise planned.

2 – Enola Holmes

The star power of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown couldn't save this Netflix original movie.

3 – Red Notice

An all-star cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot couldn't save this misfire of a movie.

4 – 365 Days

One fan mentions, “This movie is based loosely on a Fifty Shades of Gray fanfic based on Twilight fanfic based on a dream by author Stephanie Meyer. Oh no, This movie is just disgusting and terrible.”

5 – Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

We wanted Matrix: Resurrections to be an enjoyable return to the beloved franchise. Sadly, the release failed to meet the hype.

6 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a slasher film, the ninth movie in the Texas Chainsaw franchise. It's several decades after the original film. Still, it focuses on Leatherface targeting a group of young adults. One fan says, “It's unwatchable sanitized garbage.”

7 – Eternals (2021)

Eternals is a shockingly dull film that kickstarts a loss of quality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are some exceptions, but most films post-Endgame are missing the mark.

8 – Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

After an enjoyable debut film, Wonder Woman 1984 is a step back for the franchise, and now many wonder if we'll ever see a third Wonder Woman movie with Gal Gadot and Petty Jenkins.

9 – Free Guy (2021)

This film split audiences, with several people disagreeing that Free Guy is a great film, with Ryan Reynolds doing Ryan Reynolds things. Others, however, were not entertained.

10 – Army of The Dead (2021)

One fan complains, “I believe that it is awful on purpose. Even Zack Snyder can't get everything wrong by accident. Imagine how stupid a person has to be to put Zombie from the Cranberries in a zombie movie.”

11 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second entry in the Venom franchise and yet another entry in Sony's comic book universe. Sadly, they don't match the quality of the animated Spider-Man films.

12 – Without Remorse (2021)

Fans lament that the film ruins everyone about one of the best Tom Clancy novels ever written. The acting is regarded as atrocious and terrible.

13 – The King's Man (2021)

Kingsman: The Secret Service wowed audiences when it was released in 2015. While the first sequel was a decent follow-up, 2021's The King's Man is incredibly disappointing. Here's to hoping the fourth entry in the series is better.

14 – Marry Me (2022)

Did you forget that Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez starred in this romantic comedy? You did? Honestly, you're better for it.

Source: Reddit.